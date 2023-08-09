US navy sailor’s mother told him to keep spying for China, court hears

Jinchao Wei was arrested last week on a rarely used espionage charge

A US navy sailor accused of spying for China was encouraged to do so by his mother, who suggested it would help him get a job with the Chinese government, the prosecution said on Tuesday.

Jinchao Wei, 22, was arrested last week on a rarely used espionage charge. He is one of two sailors based in California who are accused of providing sensitive military information to China, including details on military exercises, naval operations and critical technical material. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Mr Wei, who was born in China, was first approached by a Chinese intelligence officer in February 2022 while he was applying to become a naturalised US citizen, and admitted to the officer that he knew the arrangement could affect his application.

Even so, prosecutors say he provided the officer with detailed information on the weapons systems and aircraft aboard US amphibious assault ships.

US Navy/Getty Images North America

Prosecutor Fred Sheppard told the court that when Mr Wei went home for Christmas to see his mother, who lives in Wisconsin, she encouraged him to keep helping the intelligence officer because it might get him a job someday with China’s Communist Party.

According to the prosecutor, the intelligence officer told Mr Wei to buy a computer and phone to communicate the information, and said the Chinese government would reimburse him.

Mr Wei is accused of providing as many as 50 manuals containing technical and mechanical data about navy ships as well as details about the number and training of marines during an upcoming exercise.

He made between $10,000 and $15,000 from the arrangement, Mr Sheppard claimed. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

The Justice Department also charged sailor Wenheng Zhao, 26, with conspiring to collect nearly $15,000 in bribes from a Chinese intelligence officer in exchange for information, photos and videos involving navy exercises, operations and facilities between August 2021 and this year.

