US Navy shoots down drone headed from Yemen toward warship
The U.S. Navy destroyer USS Thomas Hudner shot down a drone headed toward the ship on Wednesday that had been launched from Yemen, according to two U.S. officials.
The U.S. Navy destroyer USS Thomas Hudner shot down a drone headed toward the ship on Wednesday that had been launched from Yemen, according to two U.S. officials.
Even after a catalytic converter is stolen from an automobile’s chassis, its useful life may be far from finished, a New York Times report shows.
After a song using AI deepfakes of Drake and the Weeknd’s voices was taken down after becoming a viral hit, Grimes shocked the public when she tweeted that she would split 50% of the revenue with anyone who wanted to use her voice in AI-generated songs. A week later, Grimes debuted Elf.Tech, an open-source AI voice software that allows artists to replicate her voice in their songs and pocket half of the royalties. Despite many musicians feeling threatened by AI, the Canadian electronic artist (and co-parent to children with Elon Musk who has just launched an AI company of his own) is doubling down on her stance regarding the use of AI music tools.
Speeding, airborne Dodge Charger hit by a city bus destroys a restaurant. Luckily, the restaurant was closed and no one was killed.
The schools have re-engaged with Mountain West officials over a two-year football scheduling alliance.
We've reached the final two weeks of the regular season and there's still so much to be decided.
More builders classified housing conditions as poor than good in November. But the gloom may be coming to an end soon.
Upway, the French startup that refurbishes and resells electric bikes and recently launched in the U.S., has brought on new funding at a higher valuation than its previous round. The $30 million Series B up round, led by Korelya Capital, into a startup that deals in e-bikes signals that Upway is proving out an impressive enough business case to boost its market capitalization at a time when most valuations are coming back down to earth. Upway didn't share its new valuation, but the fresh capital brings its total funding to $60 million.
Samsung has admitted that hackers accessed the personal data of U.K.-based customers during a year-long breach of its systems. In a statement to TechCrunch, Samsung spokesperson Chelsea Simpson, representing the company via a third-party agency, said Samsung was “recently alerted to a security incident” that “resulted in certain contact information of some Samsung U.K. e-store customers being unlawfully obtained.” Samsung declined to answer further questions about the incident, such as how many customers were affected or how hackers accessed its internal systems.
InDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform, has launched a new venture and merger & acquisition division named New Ventures to allocate up to $100 million in investments to startups within emerging markets. The mobility platform, recognized as the world’s second-largest ridesharing app and taxi app based on global downloads, specifies that these startups should operate in regions such as Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Southeast Asia, and Central Asia, per its website.
Save energy with this genius dryer vent cleaning kit that's loved by over 14,000 shoppers.
Honda just announced that the Prelude is making a surprise appearance in LA just weeks after it was revealed in Tokyo.
The sport that most clearly mirrors America isn’t the NFL, but rather its rambunctious, troublemaking, the-car-is-in-a-tree younger brother — college football.
After numerous attempts to move, Athletics owner John Fisher is finally getting his wish.
TikTokers are repackaging old Hunger Games-era thirst into a new trend, creating a perfectly inescapable storm. The post Why can’t I escape a 2014 fancam edit of Josh Hutcherson? appeared first on In The Know.
Find the latest and best home theater and home entertainment gift ideas, including TVs, streaming devices, soundbars and more, chosen by experts at Engadget.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Customer data-syncing startup Hightouch announced today it has acquired HeadsUp. As part of the deal, HeadsUp co-founder Earl Lee will join Hightouch, working on Customer 360, a product that uses AI and machine learning to help clients manage and collaborate on customer data. Before its acquisition, HeadsUp raised backing from investors like 645 Ventures and reached six figures in ARR.
Save big on smart home gadgets for all the tech enthusiasts in your life at Walmart's Black Friday sale.
It's just short of its all-time low price.
The National Transportation Safety Board, a U.S. government agency that investigates such accidents, found that in this scenario and many others like it, a technology that limits the speed of vehicles could have mitigated the scale of this tragedy. The driver, who was found to have cocaine and PCP in his system which impaired his decision-making, had a record for breaking the speed limit. The NTSB concluded that intelligent speed-assist technology (ISA) should be standard equipment in all new vehicles to prevent needless deaths.