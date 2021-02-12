The US Navy is vaccinating 5,000 sailors from the Eisenhower carrier strike group before they head back to sea

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Christopher Woody
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Navy aircraft carrier Dwight Eisenhower
Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower alongside USNS Kanawha for a replenishment-at-sea, February 4, 2021. US Navy/MCS Seaman Ryan Childress

  • The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier strike group is preparing for its second deployment in a year.

  • Eisenhower spent seven months at sea last year without a port call due to pandemic-related restrictions.

  • Now, however, the crews of the carrier and its escorts will set sail after getting the first dose of the vaccine.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

After spending a record-long deployment last year stuck on their ships due to coronavirus restrictions, the crews of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft-carrier strike group are heading out again with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in their arms.

Being able to vaccinate most of the strike group's sailors is a relief after a frustrating year of outbreaks and restrictions at sea, according to Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, who oversees Navy operations on the East Coast as head of 2nd Fleet.

"This is the first time in a good while that we can talk about COVID and good news in the same sentence, which is really, really exciting for all of us," Lewis told reporters Friday.

Eisenhower and its escort ships recently returned to homeport in Norfolk, Virginia, from pre-deployment training in the Atlantic. Their crews will receive the vaccine in port before heading out again on deployment.

"We're going to send them over the horizon here in a few days having received their first vaccination, and somewhere around 80% of the crew of the entire strike group has accepted the offer of getting a vaccination," Lewis said. "Then they're going to get a second vaccination four weeks later, and they're going to be well on their way to full immunization in about six weeks' time."

That amounts to about 5,000 sailors in total aboard Eisenhower, the cruisers USS Monterey and USS Vella Gulf, and the destroyers USS Mahan, USS Mitscher, USS Laboon, and USS Thomas Hudner.

'We've been asking and asking and asking'

Navy aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower
A sailor stands watch in the tactical operations plot aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, January 28, 2021. US Navy/MCS3 Brianna T. Thompson-Lee

Eisenhower and its escorts set sail for training in mid-January 2020, but the onset of the pandemic forced their crews to remain aboard once its deployment started several weeks later. Eisenhower returned to Norfolk in early August after seven months at sea with no port calls.

Eisenhower's second deployment in a year reflects the high demand for carriers around the world. That tempo is certain to strain the nearly 43-year-old ship, and the lingering threat of COVID-19 has added to the stress on its crew, who started quarantine on December 28.

The lack of vaccines frustrated the crew, a sentiment that was exacerbated by the appearance of several positive cases during that time.

"There weren't any vaccines available when they first got going. We've been asking and asking and asking," Lewis said, crediting the Pentagon and medical community for making the shots available.

"A few days ago, we found out that Adm. [Douglas] Beal's team freed up enough of the vaccine to get the entire strike group vaccinated," Lewis added. "Prior to that, we had only freed up [enough for] the carrier and the air wing, and it was just a week ago that we freed that up."

Navy aircraft carrier Eisenhower
A sailor raises an aircraft elevator aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, January 23, 2021. US Navy/MCS Seaman Trent P. Hawkins

Logistical and operational demands mean the Navy is "metering" distribution, according to Rear Adm. Douglas Beal, vice commander of US Fleet Forces Command.

"When it comes to getting the vaccine to the ships, because of storage reasons and handling reasons, we went ahead and selected the Moderna vaccine for the majority of the strike group," said Beal, who has the led vaccination effort.

One ship was able to get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine "a few weeks back," Beal said. "So we'll end up getting them their second dose when they pull into port, and then first doses of Moderna for every other ship in the strike group."

Navy directives bar aviators from flying for 72 hours after receiving the vaccine, "so we're going to make sure that we get those folks metered in the correct way so that the ships remain operationally effective," Beal said. "Mission assurance is the main reason we did this, so we're going to be to meter the vaccine accordingly."

"I'm very excited that they're going to get to go downrange and at least achieve some sense of normalcy," Beal added. "This is a leading indicator, I think, of what's in store for the country soon."

'We're probably going to make it mandatory'

Navy destroyer USS Mahan
Sailors at the helm of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan in the Atlantic as part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, January 13, 2021. US Navy/MCSN Ryan Childress

The tight confines of Navy warships are conducive to transmission of the coronavirus. The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt spent more than 10 weeks sidelined in Guam in spring 2020 due to a breakout in which more than 1,000 of its sailors contracted COVID-19.

Lewis told Insider that before the Eisenhower sailed for training, the Navy went through lessons learned from the experience of ships on the West Coast that had dealt with breakouts, as well as past experiences on East Coast-based ships.

Some measures, such as adjustments to meal times and work schedules, will remain, and sailors won't leave the ships on future port calls, Lewis said.

"We have to be very careful about maintaining what we call a bubble, where we don't have a vector getting introduced into the the strike group ships," Lewis told reporters.

"We're not going to relax any of the practices that we've used to this point, [not] anytime soon anyway," Lewis said. "A lot of this stuff we should have been doing anyway."

Lewis wouldn't say where the strike group was going, though it spent much of it last deployment in the Middle East, but commanders located where the ships are headed are "fully committed" to getting sailors their second vaccine, which will have to be administered in port.

Navy aircraft carrier Dwight Eisenhower
Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf, front, and USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Atlantic, January 17, 2021. US Navy/MCS2 Kaleb J. Sarten

Sailors won't be fully immunized until two weeks after receiving the second dose, and sailors who've already contracted and recovered from the illness have some level of immunity.

"We don't know a lot going forward in regards to what this means for changes" to health restrictions, said Capt. Laurence Kuhn, Naval Air Force Atlantic medical officer. "We have folks that are embedded with the CDC from the Navy that are researching this and looking to inform the senior leadership ... so that we can look forward to making appropriate changes."

Kuhn said steps were also being taken to address the mental strain and effect on morale, including events to promote resiliency and increases in medical staff, among them mental-health professionals.

Vaccines will remain voluntary for military personnel as long as the Food and Drug Administration has an emergency-use authorization in place. But officers on Friday touted the efficacy of the vaccines and said they were working to dispel any unfounded concerns.

"In terms of education, this is an all-hands effort," Beal said.

"On a personal level, I could not wait to get a vaccination because ... the experts have proven themselves to know their business," Lewis said. "I can tell you we're probably going to make it mandatory as soon as we can, just like we do with the flu vaccine."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Fauci says all Americans could start to get vaccinated in April. Here are the numbers to back up his prediction.

    On Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, made a prediction that was like music to the ears of millions of Americans who aren’t eligible for COVID-19 vaccination yet.

  • Man charged with threatening to kill president Biden and White House staff and ‘chop all your heads off’

    The charges could land the man in a federal prison for up to five years

  • Fake rallies in made-for-Putin videos tell Russia's leader how popular he is

    They came from all walks of life - paramedics, footballers, steelworkers and students - to march in a huge column for their leader, Vladimir Putin. At least that's how it seemed. A slick new video showing young and old congregating under the name of the Russian leader has been exposed as one of a number of fake rallies concocted by the Kremlin. Rattled by protests in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny that have swept across the country, Mr Putin's government appears desperate to prove his popularity is unscathed in a series of dubious demonstrations. In Volgograd, formerly Stalingrad, where one of the videos was filmed, the crowd joins together after leaving their workplaces and football pitches to flash the torches on their phones at the site of one of the bloodiest battles of the Second World War. The clip, shared by local MPs from Mr Putin's United Russia, wrapped up with a strapline across the screen: “We stand with you, Vladimir Vladimirovich!”.

  • Lebanese ex-army chief testifies in Beirut port blast probe

    Lebanon's former army chief told the lead investigator of last year's massive Beirut port blast on Thursday that he had recommended, years before the explosion, that tons of seized ammonium nitrate stored there be sold privately or sent back to importers. The military had no use for the volatile chemical, testified Jean Kahwaji, who was army chief until 2017. The army, after carrying out tests, said it had no use for the ammonium nitrate because it was a large amount and "has limited use and because it dissolves with time, it constitutes a danger if stored for a long time,” Kahwaji said.

  • Ron Johnson, Mitt Romney reportedly got into a heated discussion after impeachment witness vote

    As the Senate floor transformed into a state of confusion, following the surprising vote Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) reportedly got into a heated discussion with his GOP colleague Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who along with four other Republicans joined Democrats in the vote. “... They were going back and forth with Sullivan in the middle of them. I heard Johnson tell Romney ‘Blame you.’ Voices were definitely raised.” — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) February 13, 2021 Johnson, like most everyone else, was apparently under the assumption the vote would go the other way, setting up a quick end to the trial on Saturday. But Democrats became more interested in hearing from witnesses after more details about a call between Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in the middle of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot emerged. Trump was and still is likely to be acquitted, as it remains unlikely enough Republicans will be swayed by witnesses to reach the two-thirds majority required for conviction. For instance, it was reported earlier Saturday that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who was at least publicly on the fence, had told colleagues in an email that he was prepared to vote to acquit. It doesn't seem like that will change, since his reasoning was based on the fact that Trump is already out of office rather than on anything about Trump's alleged role, or lack thereof, on Jan. 6. More stories from theweek.comGOP Rep. Herrera Beutler confirms contentious Capitol riot call between Trump, McCarthy7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most

  • Iranian official arrested in Istanbul over dissident's killing: sources

    Confirming a report in Turkey's Sabah newspaper, the sources said Mohammad Reza Naserzadeh was detained earlier this week on suspicion of planning the shooting of Masoud Molavi Vardanjani, a critic of Iran's political and military leadership. The case could strain ties between Iran and Turkey, regional powers which have grown closer under Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan despite sometimes deep differences, including in Syria where they back opposing sides in the 10-year conflict.

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • At least 5 dead in massive crash on icy Texas interstate

    At least five people were killed and dozens injured Thursday in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate, police said, as a winter storm dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S.

  • Fox hosts Dobbs, Bartiromo strike back in voting fraud suit

    Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs and Jeanine Pirro — are seeking the dismissal of claims against them and their employer as part of a $2.7 billion libel lawsuit brought by the voting technology company Smartmatic. Bartiromo, Dobbs and Pirro, as well as Donald Trump lawyers Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell, were sued this month for the eye-popping amount by Smartmatic, which accused them of conspiring to spread false claims that the company was involved in an effort to steal the presidential election from Trump.

  • Russia warns EU it is 'ready' to break off ties over threatened Navalny sanctions

    Moscow said on Friday that it was “ready” to cut ties with the European Union if the bloc imposes further sanctions over its jailing of prominent opposition figure Alexei Navalny. The comments mark another deterioration in relations between Russia and the West after Mr Navalny, an outspoken Kremlin critic, was poisoned with Soviet-made nerve agent Novichok last summer. After a months-long convalescence in Germany, he returned to Russia in January, only to be arrested and later jailed for three years for violating the terms of his parole. Mr Navalny’s ordeal has sparked Russia’s biggest nationwide protests in a decade and the EU has already imposed sanctions on six senior Russian officials over his poisoning. Now it is raising the prospect of further sanctions and Moscow has signalled that it will fight back. Asked in an interview on Friday if Russia was moving towards “breaking off” with the EU, Mr Lavrov said Russia was “ready” if “sanctions are imposed in certain areas that create risks for our economy”. “We don’t want to isolate ourselves from the rest of the world but we need to be ready for this. If you want peace, prepare for war.” A German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said “these statements are really disconcerting and incomprehensible.” The foreign ministry and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later softened the minister’s remarks, insisting that he was misunderstood. The foreign ministry said Russia had no plans to cut ties but that it would be “ready” if the EU were to do it. Mr Peskov insisted that Moscow “wants to foster ties with the European Union but if the EU follows this path (of introducing further sanctions), then yes, we will be ready because you need to prepare for the worse.” EU foreign ministers are expected to discuss new sanctions on Russia on Feb 22. Mr Lavrov’s remarks came a week after as a disastrous visit to Moscow by Josep Borrell. The EU foreign policy chief got a public dressing down by Mr Lavrov, who criticised the bloc for alleged human rights abuses in Latvia and said the relationship was marked by “lack of trust.” While Mr Borrel was still in Russia, the Kremlin ordered three diplomats from Germany, Sweden and Poland to be expelled for observing January’s opposition protests. Meanwhile, Mr Navalny, who has been locked up in a notorious Moscow’s prison since his return in January, was back on trial on Friday on charges of defaming a Second World War veteran. Mr Navalny has accused Russian authorities of concocting the case and exploiting the 94-year-old man to smear him in the eyes of ordinary Russians on state TV. He insisted that he was expressing an opinion and did not target the veteran in any way. The charges related to Mr Navalny’s blog post last summer, in which he denounced a group of people filmed in a TV ad for President Putin’s constitutional reforms allowing him to stay in power as “lackeys and traitors.”

  • France, Germany, UK condemn Iran's production of uranium metal

    France, Germany and Britain on Friday condemned Iran's decision to produce uranium metal, which they said was in breach of commitments made by Tehran to the international community. The U.N. nuclear watchdog said this week that Iran had followed through on its stated plan to make uranium metal, which Tehran said would be used to make fuel for a research reactor but which can also be used in nuclear weapons. The move is the latest breach by Iran of a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

  • Ex-boyfriend arrested after model's body found near highway

    Police officers were able to track down a Texas man after his details were found on a note in the 47-year-old’s pocket

  • Religion and the death penalty collide at the Supreme Court

    The Supreme Court is sending a message to states that want to continue to carry out the death penalty: Inmates must be allowed to have a spiritual adviser by their side as they are executed. The high court around midnight Thursday declined to let Alabama proceed with the lethal injection of Willie B. Smith III. Smith had objected to Alabama's policy that his pastor would have had to observe his execution from an adjacent room rather than the death chamber itself. The order from the high court follows two years in which inmates saw some rare success in bringing challenges based on the issue of chaplains in the death chamber.

  • Georgia governor urges Biden to block battery maker penalty

    Georgia's governor wants President Joe Biden to override a federal regulatory decision that could threaten the future of a giant battery factory being built in the northeastern part of the state. Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday called on Biden to review a ruling that went against SK Innovation, which is building a $2.6 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Commerce that the company has said would employ 2,600 workers. The U.S. International Trade Commission ruled Wednesday that SK Innovation, a South Korean company, stole 22 trade secrets from competitor LG Energy Solution and that the company should be barred from importing, making or selling batteries in the United States for 10 years.

  • North Korea's Kim fires new economy minister, blasts cabinet for unambitious plans

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sacked his economy chief, who was only appointed last month, and denounced his cabinet for a lack of innovation in drafting goals for a new five-year economic plan, state media reported on Friday. The ruling Workers' Party wrapped up its four-day plenary meeting on Thursday, where Kim also mapped out his vision for inter-Korean affairs and relations with other countries, as well as party rules and personnel issues. With the economy topping the agenda, Kim reviewed action plans for his new five-year strategy which was unveiled at last month's party congress amid international sanctions, a prolonged border closure and reduced outside aid due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Fort Worth pile up: Driver gasps in shock while filming video capturing deadly accident

    The pile up left six people dead and more than 30 injured

  • Hours after new CDC guidance for schools released, teachers give nod of approval

    The guidelines released Friday don't require Covid-19 vaccinations for all educators before returning to classrooms.

  • Fight over witnesses could delay Trump trial conclusion

    The Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump was thrown into confusion Saturday as lawmakers voted to consider hearing witnesses, a step that could significantly extend the proceedings and delay a vote on whether the former president incited the deadly Capitol insurrection. The last-minute fight over witnesses followed Friday night revelations from a Republican House lawmaker about a heated phone call on the day of the riot between Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy that Democrats say establishes Trump’s indifference to the violence. Leaders were considering an arrangement that would move the trial back toward a final vote, without live witnesses.

  • Bitcoin donations surge to jailed Kremlin critic Navalny's cause: data

    Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's movement has received bitcoin donations worth nearly $300,000 this year, outstripping the total amount it was given in the cryptocurrency in 2020 at the prices at the time, according to a data analysis. Navalny made headlines in January after he returned to Russia for the first time since being poisoned in Siberia last summer. His anti-Kremlin movement has accepted donations in bitcoin since 2016 via its network of regional political headquarters, an attempt to make it harder for Russia's intelligence services to track and potentially disrupt its funding.

  • Louise Linton complains she’s been ‘villainised’ because of association with Trump administration

    ‘I’ve faced a lot of criticism over the years...by being so closely tied to such a controversial administration’