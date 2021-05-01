US Navy veteran reunited with stolen therapy dog: 'She's my best friend'

Ann Schmidt
·1 min read

When James Booth’s car was stolen earlier this week, he fretted most about the loss of his best friend -- a therapy dog named Ladybug.

Booth, a Navy veteran from St. Paul, Minnesota, has had Ladybug -- a shar pei, pit bull and retriever mix -- for about 10 years, KARE 11 reported.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, she is a registered therapy dog through the Department of Veterans Affairs and helps Booth with "some medical issues."

"She gives me a lot of support," Booth told KARE 11. "... She's my best friend."

EX-POLICE DOG’S SERIOUS REACTION TO WORD ‘COCAINE’ ROCKS TIKTOK

The station reported that Booth’s car, a gray 2008 Dodge Caliber, was stolen from the Catholic Charities parking lot on Tuesday -- with Ladybug inside.

Officials posted on social media about the missing pooch, asking the public for help finding her.

PRANCER, THE ‘HAUNTED VICTORIAN CHILD’ CHIHUAHUA, GETS ADOPTED FOLLOWING VIRAL AD

During the few days Ladybug was gone, Booth told KARE 11 that he was worried he wouldn’t see his pet again.

"I couldn't sleep and when I did kind of nod out, I'd have nightmares that something happened to her," Booth told the station.

"I didn’t think I was going to get her back."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Thursday, someone saw the stolen car and called it in, police said.

"Officers showed up and found Ladybug inside the stolen Dodge Caliber, along with a 33-year-old woman," the St. Paul Police Department tweeted. "Ladybug was returned home, the woman arrested."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Now that Ladybug is back home, Booth is going to give her a big treat, KARE 11 reported.

"We’re gonna go get you a big ol’ steak," he told her.

Recommended Stories

  • Mama bear and her cubs take a dip in a California vacation rental’s pool, video shows

    The cubs patiently waited for their mother to be done with her bath.

  • Officer shoots, kills attacking dog — and its knife-wielding owner, Michigan cops say

    The deputy suffered dog bite injuries.

  • Sheep enjoys playing fetch with dog best friends

    This sheep might be better at fetch than dogs

  • First dog Major back at White House after post-bite training

    President Joe Biden's younger dog, Major, is back at the White House after extra training - including spending time with some cats - to address biting incidents, first lady Jill Biden said in an NBC interview broadcast on Friday. Major, a German Shepherd rescue, received training outside the White House this month after two biting incidents. "He's back," Jill Biden said in the interview, conducted on Thursday.

  • 16-year-old charged in beating death of Mesquite police K-9, Kozmo, during pursuit

    The police dog’s body was found early Monday after he helped track suspects in a robbery.

  • Former New Caney ISD superintendent sentenced to 2 years in prison

    "After analyzing this case, Mr. Franklin knew he was going to get convicted... he accepted the responsibility for what he had done and plead guilty," his attorney said.

  • A new vaccination approach: Reaching those who weren't planning to get the shot

    Pop-up clinics at gas stations and nightclubs are part of the latest effort to reach the unvaccinated.

  • South Carolina teen found shot dead after going missing for weeks

    A teenage girl who went missing for weeks in South Carolina was found dead on Thursday in an apparent murder. The body of Sanaa Amenhotep, 15, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds when authorities discovered her body after she disappeared more than three weeks ago, WLTX reports. Amenhotep was last seen on April 5 in front of her home in Columbia, South Carolina.

  • Jeff Koons recalls how Eli Broad doubled down on the first 'Balloon Dog' sculpture

    Jeff Koons says his first 'Balloon Dog' sculpture came into being only with the patience and pocketbook of Eli Broad, who died Friday at 87.

  • The trailer for The Pedal Movie shines a spotlight on the unsung heroes of wah

    Rock docs are a dime a dozen; sometimes it feels like every artist who’s ever picked up a guitar will eventually be lionized by a panel of their peers, sitting down for talking head interviews about what makes their second album so special. How often, though, does the camera turn to the unsung heroes of the business, the people helping your favorite axman find his ideal sound? That’s the mission of The Pedal Movie, which shines an overdue spotlight on the history of effects gear and the humble technicians who build it. At last, roadies, guitar wonks, and stompbox nerds have their own No Direction Home!

  • More than 800 migrating birds make a pit stop inside a family's Southern California home

    A California family had over 800 migrating birds swarm their home after the flock flew in through the chimney flute.

  • Jogger with dog offers comfort to child at funeral

    A 6-year-old girl was comforted by a stranger's kindness while she was mourning her father.

  • The purr-fect addition? White House prepares to add a cat to family - but there's one Major problem

    Joe Biden’s 3-year-old German Shepherd, Major, has not had an easy time at the White House since he moved in. The rescue dog has bitten two members of staff, been accused of defecating on the floor in front of the Diplomatic room and has been signed up for extra training sessions in order to improve his behaviour. At one point, he was even sent back home to Delaware. But now, the rambunctious canine is facing a new threat: a cat. Jill Biden confirmed on Friday that a female feline is “waiting in the wings” and would be joining Major and his more docile big brother, 12-year-old Champ, very soon. Asked if the cat was his idea in a joint interview with his wife on NBC’s Today show, dog lover Mr Biden simply said: “No.”

  • Sergei Polunin: I think everybody, all the older ballet generation, should be in jail

    Sergei Polunin is covered in tattoos, an eccentric autobiography of sorts inked across the ballet superstar’s body. “I have my teacher, I have my cat, I have Mickey Rourke,” says the Ukraine-born 31-year-old, who made headlines a decade ago by becoming the youngest ever principal at the Royal Ballet – and then, just two years later, by quitting. Tattoos, back then, were an obvious sign of rebellion, along with lots of drinking and drug-taking, and he has accumulated more body art since. His most notorious tattoo now is of Vladimir Putin: a full portrait of the Russian president adorns Polunin’s broad chest. Yet if you really want to know Polunin, the key detail is that he is now removing them all – having looked at them while under the influence of LSD, and realised they meant “absolutely nothing”. “It’s, like, 40 times I’ve been, and the blistering…” he sighs, sitting in the home of one of his powerful friends in one of the wealthiest corners of west London. “And every time I go there” – he means Russia – “and I get a thankful letter from Putin, it’s like: ‘Oh.’” He makes a naughty-schoolboy face, and laughs nervously. “And I’m removing it.” These days, though, he thinks it’s the inside of a person that’s important. “I’m just curious to see who I am.” Who is Sergei Polunin? He has spent a lifetime looking, and even if he found an answer, I’m pretty sure he would immediately ditch it. Pure contradictoriness, a refusal ever to be one thing in one place, is at his heart. Ever since he quit the Royal Ballet in 2012, slightly bored by the achievement of being the best ballet dancer in the world, he has positively rollercoastered about: rehabilitating himself, dance-wise, in Russia, before ditching that too, and encountering a whole other level of fame thanks to the YouTube video he made of himself dancing to Hozier’s song Take Me to Church, a viral phenomenon that now boasts nearly 30 million views. A 2016 film, Dancer, traced his extraordinary trajectory – the huge sacrifices made by his family in the Ukraine to help him fulfil his talent (his father went to Portugal to work, his grandmother to Greece), and the huge cost, as his parents split and Polunin felt ever more responsible and miserable in London. Everyone calls Polunin “the bad boy of ballet”, but he is also something of a little boy lost. If the film hoped to draw a line under all that, Polunin undid it all again a few years ago, with a flurry of furious, erratic, apparently homophobic and sizeist Instagram Stories. Many new admirers cut their ties with him; he had to pay back some £100,000 in advances to those who now deemed him “cancelled”. And here we are, post-pandemic, and he is re-emerging as the happy and responsible father of a baby boy, Mir, born in January last year to Polunin and his partner, ice skater Elena Ilinykh, and with a new book that seems to be intended as a full-stop, a thank-you note and a request for parole. “A big part of creation is destruction,” he tells me today. No kidding.

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • Comedian pulled off Greyhound bus by border patrol gets $35k payout

    Mohanad Elshieky was detained and accused by officers of having ‘fake’ asylum paperwork

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

  • Biden touts Stacey Abrams as a future presidential candidate in a speech in Georgia

    US president thanks voting rights activist Stacey Abrams for her help in flipping Georgia blue and says she could be president ‘if she wants’

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to join under-fire Matt Gaetz at America First rally at retirement community in Florida

    Two controversial Republicans aim to attack Biden’s polices

  • China's Lin Xiyu has 1-stroke 54-hole lead at LPGA Singapore

    China’s Lin Xiyu tapped in on the 18th hole for her fourth birdie of the back nine and a 5-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead Saturday after three rounds of the LPGA Tour's HSBC Women’s World Championship. Lin had a 54-hole total of 14-under 202 at Sentosa Golf Club. Hannah Green shot her second consecutive 66 to move into a share of second place with world No. 2-ranked Inbee Park, who shot 70 with a birdie on the 18th after a double-bogey 7 on the 16th cost her the lead.