US Navy veteran reunited with stolen therapy dog: 'She's my best friend'

When James Booth’s car was stolen earlier this week, he fretted most about the loss of his best friend -- a therapy dog named Ladybug.

Booth, a Navy veteran from St. Paul, Minnesota, has had Ladybug -- a shar pei, pit bull and retriever mix -- for about 10 years, KARE 11 reported.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, she is a registered therapy dog through the Department of Veterans Affairs and helps Booth with "some medical issues."

"She gives me a lot of support," Booth told KARE 11. "... She's my best friend."

The station reported that Booth’s car, a gray 2008 Dodge Caliber, was stolen from the Catholic Charities parking lot on Tuesday -- with Ladybug inside.

Officials posted on social media about the missing pooch, asking the public for help finding her.

During the few days Ladybug was gone, Booth told KARE 11 that he was worried he wouldn’t see his pet again.

"I couldn't sleep and when I did kind of nod out, I'd have nightmares that something happened to her," Booth told the station.

"I didn’t think I was going to get her back."

On Thursday, someone saw the stolen car and called it in, police said.

"Officers showed up and found Ladybug inside the stolen Dodge Caliber, along with a 33-year-old woman," the St. Paul Police Department tweeted. "Ladybug was returned home, the woman arrested."

Now that Ladybug is back home, Booth is going to give her a big treat, KARE 11 reported.

"We’re gonna go get you a big ol’ steak," he told her.