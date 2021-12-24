US Navy warship sidelined with COVID-19 outbreak

LOLITA C. BALDOR
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Navy warship has paused its deployment to South America because of a coronavirus outbreak, the Navy said Friday.

The USS Milwaukee, a litorral combat ship, is staying in port at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, where it had stopped for a scheduled port visit. It began its deployment from Mayport, Fla., on December 15 and was heading into the U.S. Southern Command region.

The Navy said in a statement that the ship's crew is “100% immunized” and that all of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been isolated on the ship away from other crew members. The number of crew testing positive was not disclosed.

The Navy said that “a portion” of those infected are having mild symptoms, and that the specific variant is not yet known. COVID-19 cases have surged across the country as a result of the highly contageous omicron variant.

“The ship is following an aggressive mitigation strategy in accordance with Navy and CDC guidelines,” the Navy said.

The first major military outbreak of the virus was early last year on a Navy warship, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, an aircraft carrier that was operating in the Pacific. The Roosevelt was sidelined in Guam for nearly two months, and more than 1,000 of the 4,800 crew members tested positive. One sailor died, and the entire crew went through weeks of quarantine in a rotation that kept enough sailors on the ship to keep it safe and running.

According to the latest data released by the Navy, more than 98% of all active duty sailors have been fully vaccinated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Spurs boss Conte has no qualms over Kane's attitude

    Antonio Conte has said Harry Kane is "totally involved in the Tottenham project" despite a modest start to the season.

  • 3rd Florida-based ship has outbreak as state cases rise

    A COVID-19 outbreak has taken place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week

  • Police Clearing Oakbrook Center Following Shooting

    CBS 2's Jermont Terry spoke with one family as they waiting to be reunited while police cleared the scene after a shooting at Oakbrook Center mall.

  • Police search for gunman in Chicago-area mall shootout

    Police said Friday that they were searching for a man suspected of taking part in a shootout at a crowded suburban Chicago shopping mall in which four people were wounded, including another suspected gunman who was taken into custody. The shootout at the Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook was between two men who apparently knew each other, Oak Brook police Chief James Kruger said. The suspected gunman who was in custody underwent surgery for gunshot wounds to his legs and back and was expected to survive, police said.

  • Judge orders New York Times to return Project Veritas internal memos

    A New York state judge on Friday ordered the New York Times to return internal documents to the conservative activist group Project Veritas, a restriction the newspaper said violates decades of First Amendment protections. In an unusual written ruling https://iapps.courts.state.ny.us/fbem/DocumentDisplayServlet?documentId=SgQ8IEENXxhU2D4NlHEZHw==&system=prod, Justice Charles Wood of the Westchester County Supreme Court directed the New York Times to return to Project Veritas any physical copies of legal memos prepared by one of the group's lawyers, and to destroy electronic versions. Wood had entered a temporary order against the New York Times last month, drawing criticism from freedom of the press advocates.

  • All the books turned into movies in 2021, including 'A Journal for Jordan' and 'Dune'

    Peruse all the books brought to life on the big screen in 2021, from romances ("A Journal for Jordan") to psychological thrillers ("Nightmare Alley").

  • The science of gift wrapping explains why sloppy is better

    Americans spend a lot of money on gift wrapping supplies. ronstik/Shutterstock.comThey say appearances can be deceiving. In the case of gift giving, they might be right. Consumers in the U.S. spend billions of dollars a year on wrapping gifts, in most cases to make their presents look as good as possible. This includes money spent on paper, boxes, ribbon and pretty bows. While some people are particularly skilled at gift wrapping – with the perfect folds, carefully tied ribbons and bows – others

  • Customers hate tipping before they're served – and asking makes them less likely to return

    Imagine you’re in line at a coffee shop. You order your usual cappuccino and swipe your credit card to pay. Then the cashier swivels a little screen that prompts you for a tip – before the espresso shot is pulled or a drop of milk steamed. Do you tip more, perhaps hoping that it will lead to a better drink? Or less or none at all, peeved at being asked to reward service that hasn’t happened yet? Do you feel pressured into tipping the suggested amounts, which can equate to more than half the pric

  • Paris' Notre Dame rector offers hope to virus-hit worshipers

    Worshipers in face masks filed into Saint-Germain-l’Auxerrois Church across from the Louvre Museum on Friday for Christmas Eve Mass, and were greeted by the rector of the closed Notre Dame Cathedral. “We have very strict rules in place,” said Monsignor Patrick Chauvet, who is rector of Notre Dame, which has been closed since a devastating fire nearly three years ago. Chauvet has been leading the congregation at Saint-Germain-l'Auxerrois while the cathedral is being repaired.

  • Zach Wilson vs Trevor Lawrence has big NFL Draft implications riding on it in Week 16 | NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano explains why the Jets vs Jaguars Week 16 matchup has some big NFL Draft implications riding on it. Right now Jacksonville holds the No. 1 selection in the 2022 NFL Draft and if the Jets lose, they can move up the board. Vacchiano is taking Trevor Lawrence and the Jags (+2.5) over Zach Wilson this week.

  • China's Xian locks down its 13 million residents as COVID-19 cases rise

    Rising COVID-19 infections in China's city of Xian have spurred a lockdown of its 13 million residents, with stretches of highway eerily bare on Thursday, as many people queued in the cold to get their noses swabbed at testing sites. The daily count of domestically transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms in the northwestern city, famed for its terracotta warriors buried with China's first emperor, has increased for six straight days since Dec. 17. That takes the tally of local cases to more than 200 over the period from Dec. 9 to 22, smaller than many outbreaks outside China.

  • Israel accuses Iran of ‘nuclear blackmail’ and asks the West to devise a ‘credible’ military threat

    Israel has called on the West to develop a “credible” military threat to deal with Iran if there is no breakthrough in negotiations over Tehran’s controversial nuclear programme.

  • COVID-19 makes Biden's 1st White House Christmas less merry

    It's been a less merry holiday scene at the White House this year under COVID-19's shadow. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have replaced the packed parties and overflowing buffet tables of the past with food-free open houses, face masks and testing for the unvaccinated. Beyond the impact on Biden's first Christmas in office, the virus and its variants largely put the kibosh on the entire White House social scene for 2021, starting with an inauguration that positioned flags in place of people on the National Mall.

  • Cuomo won't be charged for touching trooper at racetrack

    Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo won't face criminal charges after a female state trooper said she felt “completely violated” by his unwanted touching at an event at Belmont Park in September 2019, a Long Island prosecutor said Thursday. Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said in a statement that an investigation found the allegations against Cuomo “credible, deeply troubling but not criminal under New York law.” Smith opened the investigation after details of the encounter appeared in Attorney General Letitia James' August report on sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo.

  • Iran says war games in Gulf were warning to Israel

    The Revolutionary Guards' war games included firing ballistic and cruise missiles. State television showed missiles flattening a target which resembled Israel's Dimona nuclear reactor at the conclusion of the exercises on Friday.

  • Marine from Anderson Township who criticized Afghan withdrawal says he's been discharged

    Scheller stated he was let go from the Marine Corps on Thursday in a Facebook post. "I am filled with mixed emotions," he wrote.

  • $2.5B headed to tribes for long-standing water settlements

    For over a decade, residents of the rural Fort Apache Reservation in eastern Arizona have been promised miles of pipeline that would bring clean drinking water to their communities. The federal infrastructure bill signed last month includes $2.5 billion for Native American water rights settlements, a tool tribes have used to define their rights to water from rivers and other sources and get federal funding to deliver it to residents. “These are longstanding lapses in the building out of infrastructure ... to make sure that people in Indian Country are not left behind,” said Heather Whiteman Runs Him, who is from the Crow Nation of Montana and directs the University of Arizona’s Tribal Justice Clinic.

  • New satellite images show the Russian military's alarming buildup along the Ukrainian border

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday refused to rule out a Ukrainian invasion, claiming the West has tried to break up Russia since 1918.

  • Russian mercenaries deploy to eastern Ukraine - sources

    Russian mercenaries have deployed to separatist-controlled eastern Ukraine in recent weeks to bolster defences against Ukrainian government forces as tensions between Moscow and the West rise, four sources have told Reuters. In recent weeks, Russia has moved tens of thousands of regular troops to staging posts closer to Ukraine and followed up by demanding urgent security guarantees from the West designed, Moscow says, to prevent Ukraine and other neighbouring countries being used as a base to attack it. The West and Ukraine have for their part accused Russia of weighing a fresh attack on its southern neighbour as soon as next month, something Moscow denies.

  • Saudi Arabia appears to be building its own ballistic missiles with China's help, report says

    US intelligence agencies believe Saudi Arabia is developing its own missiles with Chinese technology, CNN reported.