COVID-19 hospitalizations at record high in US, nearing 62,000, as the country adds 131,000 new cases

The US has broken its April 15 record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to The COVID Tracking Project, as winter nears.

The US recorded 1 million new cases in the first 10 days of November. On Tuesday, at least 131,000 cases were recorded nationally, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

The US continues to steamroll past COVID-19 milestones, with The COVID Tracking Project on Tuesday recording 61,964 hospitalizations and nearly 131,000 new cases — both record highs. The US added more than 1 million new cases in the first 10 days of November.

According to The COVID Tracking Project, hospitalizations have surpassed the previous high of 59,940, recorded April 15. The number recorded at the height of the country's second peak, over the summer, topped out at 59,718 on July 23.

As the fall and winter seasons have set in, The COVID Tracking Project said "we're likely entering the worst period in the pandemic since the early outbreak in the Northeast."

With the surge in cases, many states are struggling with strained medical resources and personnel, and several governors making increasingly urgent pleas for Americans to take the virus seriously.

In North Dakota, as cases and deaths rise and hospitals have reached capacity, Gov. Doug Burgum announced that hospital staff members who were infected with COVID-19 would be authorized to work amid extreme shortages in medical staff.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and The COVID Tracking Project, many states, including Wisconsin and Illinois, are experiencing record case counts. In the first week of November, the two neighbors are Nos. 2 and 3 in terms of newly registered cases. Utah also recently issued a state of emergency to tackle the spread.

The recent announcement of Pfizer's vaccine attaining a 90% efficacy rate in clinical trials marked a major medical milestone this week, and on Tuesday the infectious-disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted that a successful vaccine could be available to all Americans as early as April.

