The US is neck-deep in a constitutional crisis

"I want to stress that this is a very highly unusual event. In fact, this is the only confirmed fatality in Maine waters from a shark attack," — Patrick Keliher, commissioner of Maine Department of Marine Resources, on the Monday great white shark attack that killed 63-year-old Julie Dimperio Holowach, who was swimming 20 yards offshore.

Should schools reopen? We sat down with Insider Audio's Charlie Herman for a lively discussion about what it will take to make it happen, and what's at stake if it doesn't. Click here to listen to the full conversation. — HB & DP

The Big Tech hearing is underway: Follow along. The House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust is questioning the CEOs of Google, Apple, Amazon, and Facebook.

Joe Biden will announce his running mate next week. It's one of the most consequential picks in recent history, since Biden's age means he may not run for a second term if he wins in 2020, making the VP the de facto party leader going into 2024. Biden has said he will pick a woman.

"Umbrella man" is a white supremacist who was trying to incite violence. Minneapolis police say the man filmed calmly smashing the windows of an Auto Zone early in the George Floyd protests is a member of the Hell's Angels and an Aryan gang. Other demonstrators suspected at the time he was a provocateur.

GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas tested positive for coronavirus. He has refused to wear a mask, and reportedly spoke to AG Bill Barr yesterday, maskless, at close range.

The Trump administration is talking to Oregon officials about removing some federal agents from Portland in exchange for more local police intervention against the protests.

Bill Barr 3 More

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The US is in the midst of a constitutional crisis

The US is in the midst of a constitutional crisis. It doesn't feel like it. Congress is still in session; no judge has been hauled off to jail; the president's enemies have not been put up against the wall and shot.

This is a quieter kind of constitutional crisis.

First, and perhaps most alarmingly, the Trump administration is blatantly defying the Supreme Court ruling on DACA. SCOTUS ruled that the Trump administration improperly ended the program, and a federal judge this month ordered DACA returned to its pre-cancelation status. But acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf — the same brutal minion who's assaulting Portland — is ignoring the order by refusing to accept new DACA applications and only renewing DACA holders for one year, even though they're entitled to two-year renewals. Wolf is brazenly flouting a federal court order, and saying, essentially: You can't do anything about it.

When one branch of government refuses to acknowledge the legitimacy of another branch, that is a constitutional crisis.

Second, the Trump administration has exacerbated and magnified the Portland protests by dispatching federal paramilitaries to Portland against the wishes of local and state officials. These federal agents have occupied streets away from federal buildings.

When the federal government uses force to seize state streets and property, against the express wishes of a popularly-elected state government, that's also a constitutional crisis.