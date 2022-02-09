US needs to see diplomatic progress 'with our own eyes' with Russia: Psaki
- Jen PsakiAmerican political advisor and White House press secretary
- Emmanuel MacronPresident of France
US President Joe Biden has spoken with Emmanuel Macron twice over the past week and "would welcome" diplomatic progress with Russia from the French president's visits to Moscow and Kyiv, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says.