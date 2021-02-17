US 'neglect' drives Asean towards China in superpower economic rivalry, analysts say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Karen Yeung
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

US foreign policy "neglect" of Southeast Asia could drive Asean nations further into the economic orbit of China, analysts say, even as Beijing's economic clout continues to be a source of anxiety for many in the region.

Southeast Asia has emerged as a key battleground for influence between the United States and China amid an increasingly heated rivalry that extends across geopolitics, commerce and technology.

Despite China's assertiveness in the region, seven of the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) appear to be leaning towards Beijing over the US, said David Shambaugh, professor of Asian Studies and director of the China Policy Programme at George Washington University. Only Vietnam, Singapore and the Philippines seem closer to Washington.

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

"There is a sense of fait accompli, that China is here, it's so big and we have to get on the bandwagon to some extent, but we are not really happy about it," Shambaugh said of Southeast Asian attitudes towards China.

"Southeast Asians would really like the US to be much more present. But the US has a lot of baggage in the region. So there is a kind of ambivalence about the US, [which] arises from a feeling of neglect."

Shambaugh, speaking at a webinar organised by the Hinrich Foundation early this month, said the Biden administration does not have a set of defined policies for Southeast Asia because it prefers to be more reactive in its approach.

However, a recent article by Kurt Campbell, President Joe Biden's assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, titled "How America Can Shore Up Asian Order - A Strategy for Restoring Balance and Legitimacy" could provide insight into US engagement with China in the region.

Writing in Foreign Affairs magazine last month, he said Asian nations did not want to be forced to "choose" between the two superpowers.

"Although Indo-Pacific states seek US help to preserve their autonomy in the face of China's rise, they realise it is neither practical nor profitable to exclude Beijing from Asia's vibrant future," said Campbell, who is widely known for his central role in former president Barack Obama's "pivot to Asia" strategy.

"A better solution would be for the United States and its partners to persuade China that there are benefits to a competitive but peaceful region organised around a few essential requirements: a place for Beijing in the regional order; Chinese membership in the order's primary institutions; a predictable commercial environment if the country plays by the rules."

Still, promoting multilateralism does not appear to be the immediate focus of the new administration. Echoing populist sentiment on international trade that was a hallmark of last year's presidential election, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said last week that creating American jobs was the priority.

"We're not about trying to make the world safe for multinational investment. Our priority is not to get access for Goldman Sachs in China," Sullivan said at a White House press briefing earlier this month.

China's Asean influence sets stage for new superpower battleground with US, as the ball shifts to Biden's court

"It's about thinking about national security as national competitiveness, making investments in our own industrial and innovation base so that the good-paying jobs and industries of the future are here in the United States. So 'Build Back Better' isn't just about economics; it's about national security as well."

Annual trade between the US and Asean is worth about US$600 billion, roughly half the value of the bloc's trade with China. But the US does have a long-standing commercial footprint and deep investment linkages in the region.

More than 4,200 American companies are operating in Asean, including nearly 70 per cent of the 124 US multinational enterprises listed in the Global Fortune 500, a list of the biggest 500 companies by revenue in the world.

The wider Asian region is home to nearly US$1 trillion of American investment, while Asia invests about US$850 billion in the US, according to the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

Total US investment in Southeast Asia is greater than that of China, Japan and South Korea combined at US$329 billion, Shambaugh said China's total investment in the region is US$138 billion.

Lennard Yong, CEO of Asia business expansion specialist, Tricor Group, sees a wide range of Chinese investments in the region in the future, despite the pandemic and spurred on by the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which was signed by 15 Asia-Pacific countries in November last year.

"Previously Chinese were simply engaged in exports and trade," Yong said. "[But] in recent years, we do see more sophistication.

"They're making real dollar investments setting up factories and building infrastructure for the Belt and Road Initiative and also for natural commerce in Asean."

Even so, Beijing's economic influence is still a cause of anxiety in the region. Last week a poll of 1,032 academics, government officials and business elites by the Asean Studies Centre at Singapore's ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute found more than 88 per cent of the respondents were worried about China's growing "regional and political influence", compared to just over 85 per cent who were asked the same question a year ago.

A US presence is notably absent from the two most important multilateral trade agreements in the fast-growing region: RCEP and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a trade agreement signed by 11 nations that was signed in 2018.

Former US president Donald Trump withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the predecessor to the CPTPP and a key plank in Obama's Asia pivot, on his first day in office in January 2017. The rest of the signatories agreed to a revised version of the deal that became the CPTPP

Jin Liqun, president of the AIIB, said that China's economic development models were dynamic and enhanced multilateral cooperation was coming at an especially critical moment, with stagnating participation in global value chains posing a risk to future growth.

RCEP could create opportunities through cross-border foreign direct investment and infrastructure development. Even investors from non-RCEP countries might benefit from streamlined rules of origin, simplified customs procedures and easier cross-border production requirements, Jin said.

Wang Gungwu, professor at the National University of Singapore and an expert on Sino-Southeast Asian history, said China deserved the good economic relations it had with the Asean plus three bloc, a framework created to promote trade that includes Japan, South Korea and China.

Despite anxiety from some small Asian nations about China's influence, there is recognition that tackling regional interests together provided more security than dealing with these issues individually, said Wang, who is also professor Emeritus at the Australian National University.

"But the US [is] not actively utilising this set of relationships that Asean has become, which can actually open up a lot of avenues for American interests and which can expand and extend your network," he said.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Latest Stories

  • Joe Biden Finally Says What A Lot Of People Are Thinking About Donald Trump

    The president said it twice -- and he's hardly alone in the sentiment.

  • Ted Cruz's Tweet About California Energy Shortages Comes Back To Haunt Him

    The Texas senator blasted California's electricity policy when that state faced blackouts last year, but now his own state is in the same boat.

  • Brent Bozell IV, Son Of Prominent Conservative Activist, Charged In Capitol Riot

    Online sleuths looked into Bozell because he wore the sweatshirt of a Christian school and he previously served as a girls' basketball coach.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell 'physically abused' by correctional officer during routine search in prison

    Ghislaine Maxwell was "physically abused" by a correctional officer during a routine search in prison, her lawyer claimed on Tuesday. Maxwell, the former partner of disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, was then threatened with retaliation after saying she would report the incident, the attorney added. Bobbi Sternheim made the allegation in a letter to New York judge Alison Nathan complaining about Maxwell’s conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn. "Recently, out of view of the security camera, Ms. Maxwell was placed in her isolation cell and physically abused during a pat down search," Ms Sternheim wrote. A week later the same team of guards "ordered" Maxwell into a shower "to clean, sanitize, and scrub the walls with a broom," the lawyer added in the letter. Maxwell’s lawyers have repeatedly complained about their client’s jail conditions in the hope of getting her released on bail. Ms Nathan most recently denied bail in December, deeming Maxwell a flight risk. Her attorneys say she is subjected to excessive surveillance, including a flashlight pointed at her cell every 15 minutes from 9:30 pm to 6:30 am. Maxwell is accused of recruiting underage girls for Epstein, who killed himself in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. The daughter of late newspaper baron Robert Maxwell is due to go on trial this summer although it may be delayed due to the pandemic. Prosecutors also accuse the British socialite of lying in testimony she gave in 2016 in a defamation case filed against her by long-time Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. Maxwell, 59, faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted in the criminal case, which covers alleged crimes from 1994 to 1997.

  • Trump Fans Charged In Capitol Attack Didn't Like Antifa Getting Credit For Their Work

    Capitol attack defendants, lured to D.C. by a mass voter fraud conspiracy theory, didn't like seeing conspiracy theories steal their credit.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for armed troops to be placed in schools on Parkland anniversary

    The National Guard was in Washington DC in response to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters

  • Dramatic Photos Show Thousands Of Stunned Sea Turtles Rescued From Texas Storm

    Turtles get cold-stunned when water temperatures fall. One group said it was taking care of more than 2,500 after the ice storm in Texas.

  • Tucker Carlson Cackles As He Concocts Bonkers New Biden Conspiracy Theory

    The Fox News host is very uncomfortable with the first couple's openly affectionate relationship.

  • Elderly Filipino Woman Punched in Unprovoked Attack on San Diego Trolley

    An elderly Filipino woman was assaulted in an unprovoked attack on a San Diego trolley. The suspect, an unidentified man, allegedly punched the woman for no apparent reason, according to ABC 10News. JoAnn Fields, a community advocate and director of the Filipino Resource Center, told ABC 10News that she was upset about the incident.

  • These Kitchen Gadgets Make Cooking Look Good

    We've rounded up seven of the best-designed small kitchen appliances to grace your countertopsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump Supporters An Uncomfortable Truth About The Ex-President

    The late-night host tells Trump's fans how the former president really feels about them.

  • Majority of Republican voters support forming new third party, poll finds

    More than half of the Republican respondents said they wanted Mr Trump to continue leading the party

  • The Texas power grid failed mostly due to natural gas. Republicans are blaming wind turbines.

    As Texas on Tuesday entered its third night with sub-freezing temperatures and 3.3 million customers without electricity, the operator of the state's unique power grid, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), urged Texans who still has electricity to turn off lights, unplug appliances, and turn down the thermostat. People without power took shelter elsewhere, if they could, or resorted to sometimes deadly means of generating heat. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and state legislators called for investigations — and Abbott and other prominent GOP politicians wrongly blamed frozen wind turbines and other renewable energy sources for the failures of the Texas energy grid. Texas Gov. Abbott blames solar and wind for the blackouts in his state and says "this shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America" pic.twitter.com/YfVwa3YRZQ — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) February 17, 2021 "Some turbines did in fact freeze — though Greenland and other northern outposts are able to keep theirs going through the winter," The Washington Post reports. "But wind accounts for just 10 percent of the power in Texas generated during the winter," and the losses tied to thermal plants mostly "relying on natural gas dwarfed the dent caused by frozen wind turbines by a factor of five or six." According to ERCOT, wind power generation is actually exceeding projections. One nuclear reactor and several coal-fired plants went offline, but "Texas is a gas state," Michael Webber, an energy resources professor at the University of Texas, told The Texas Tribune. And "gas is failing in the most spectacular fashion right now." Instruments and other components at gas-fired power plants iced over, and "by some estimates, nearly half of the state's natural gas production has screeched to a halt due to the extremely low temperatures," as electric pumps lost power and uninsulated pipelines and gas wells froze, the Tribune reports. After a 2011 winter storm knocked out power to about 3 million Texans, a federal report warned Texas the same grid debacle would happen again if it didn't adequately weatherize its power infrastructure and increase fuel reserves — and reminded Texas that "many of those same warnings were issued after similar blackouts 22 years earlier and had gone unheeded," The Associated Press reports. "Upgrades were made following the 2011 winter storm," The Texas Tribune notes, but "many Texas power generators have still not made all the investments necessary to prevent the sort of disruptions happening to the equipment." More stories from theweek.comMore Republicans blame Biden for Capitol riot than fault TrumpThis 'tip war' has raised more than $34,000 for Cincinnati restaurant workers7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardice

  • 20 Years After Breaking Off Our Engagement, My Ex Found Me To Explain Why She Left

    "Because I had no way to explain why our relationship ended the way it did, I never considered what she might be going through or the profound trauma she was experiencing at that time."

  • 'Fox & Friends' Tells Big Fat Lie About 'Spontaneous' Trump Rally

    Fox News' Pete Hegseth echoed the false claims of Sean Hannity and Donald Trump Jr. about turnout for the ex-president's President's Day motorcade.

  • North Korean man caught by South after crossing border

    The man was caught with a diving suit and fins and is suspected of swimming across the border.

  • Chinatown Shop Owner Stops Robbery By Firing 4 Shots at Suspects in Oakland

    A store owner intervened in a robbery attempt outside their store by opening fire on the suspect in Oakland’s Chinatown. The store owner saw the suspect knocking down and attempting to steal a camera from a woman in her 30s at 9th and Franklin streets around 6 p.m. on Monday, according to KTVU. The store owner intervened and after a struggle, fired four gunshots at the suspect.

  • Attorney: George Floyd's family 'outraged' after reports of LAPD Valentine-themed image with 'You take my breath away' message

    The attorney who represented the family of George Floyd over his death at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer issued a statement on Monday following media reports that Los Angeles Police Department members had circulated an image of Floyd with the phrase "You take my breath away."

  • More than 3.5 million Texans remain without power — and providers say it could last through the night

    An unprecedented winter storm has left millions of Texas households without power, with no indication of when they'll get it back. As of Tuesday afternoon, 3.78 million Texas households and utility customers without power, according to the power tracking website PowerOutage.US. Most of those people haven't had power since Monday and even Sunday amid below-freezing temperatures, and Austin Energy warned Tuesday afternoon that its Austin-area customers should be prepared for outages to extend to at least Wednesday. Outage numbers have barely improved since early Tuesday morning, with Texas' independent energy grid operator ERCOT saying Tuesday it restored power to only about 400,000 homes. ERCOT simply doesn't have the megawatts it needs to restore power as natural gas, coal, and even nuclear power plants ran into problems with the extreme cold. Some cities have even been forced to shut off their water supplies or at least declare boil water orders due to the power issues. Bipartisan lawmakers are already calling for hearings and investigations into ERCOT's generation issues, with Gov. Greg Abbott (R) declaring ERCOT reform an "emergency" the legislature needs to fix as soon as possible. At least 10 people in the Houston area have died from weather-related causes, including car accidents and suspected carbon monoxide poisoning as people leave stoves and cars running too long to get some heat. Meanwhile temperatures aren't supposed to return to the 50s and 60s until Saturday, and another round of snow and freezing rain is expected across the state Tuesday evening. Read more about what went wrong with Texas' power grid at The Week. More stories from theweek.comMore Republicans blame Biden for Capitol riot than fault TrumpThis 'tip war' has raised more than $34,000 for Cincinnati restaurant workers7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardice

  • England's hotel quarantine system working smoothly for now: minister

    England's new COVID-19 hotel quarantine system for arrivals from high-risk countries is running smoothly after it was introduced earlier on Monday, the health minister said. Britain has ramped up its border controls to stop new variants of the coronavirus entering the country. Arrivals into England from 33 "red list" countries, including Brazil and South Africa, must now spend 10 days quarantined in a hotel room at a cost of 1,750 pounds.