Government shutdown looms as Republicans, Democrats fail to agree on debt ceiling

Reuters

The head of the United Nations atomic agency has said the AUKUS deal in which Australia will obtain nuclear submarine technology from the United States is a "very tricky" issue in terms of inspections but in can be managed. The submarine deal is part of a three-way defence agreement announced by Washington, London and Canberra last month which infuriated France because Australia said it would cancel an existing order for French diesel-powered submarines. It would also be the first time that a party to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty obtains nuclear submarines, apart from the five nuclear weapons states recognised by the NPT - the United States, Russia, China, France and Britain.