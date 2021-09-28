Government shutdown looms as Republicans, Democrats fail to agree on debt ceiling
Democrats and Republicans are battling over what to do about the federal debt limit. If they can't come to an agreement, the government will shutdown.
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App Monday, Sept. 27 6 p.m., NASCAR […]
For 2021 to date, global music streaming is up by a remarkable 25.9% from the same period in 2020, according to a new study of international music trends from MRC Data. The total amount of on-demand audio song streams from January through August of this year was 1.7 trillion, as opposed to 1.4 trillion during […]
FULL SCHEDULE FOR TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY CHANNEL FINDERHOW TO FIND NBCSN REMIND MEADD TO CALENDAR Filter by Series: Saturday, Oct. 2 1 p.m. ET Chevrolet Silverado 250 4:30 p.m. ET Sparks 300 Sunday, Oct. 3 2 p.m. ET YellaWood 500
"The lines between work and weekend have been blurring for decades," Deirdre Clemente, professor of fashion history at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, told "Good Morning America." "Dress standards change as American culture changes," she added. As the trend of casual workwear was accelerated by the pandemic, fashion retailers have also had to adapt to strike a balance between comfort and polished apparel.
"The View" hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro discuss fallout after their false positive COVID tests were announced on-air.
The availability of abortion in China has always been closely linked to family planning goals rather than personal choice.
The head of the United Nations atomic agency has said the AUKUS deal in which Australia will obtain nuclear submarine technology from the United States is a "very tricky" issue in terms of inspections but in can be managed. The submarine deal is part of a three-way defence agreement announced by Washington, London and Canberra last month which infuriated France because Australia said it would cancel an existing order for French diesel-powered submarines. It would also be the first time that a party to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty obtains nuclear submarines, apart from the five nuclear weapons states recognised by the NPT - the United States, Russia, China, France and Britain.
“Welcome to Siegheilkirchen” not only honors Manfred Deix, one of Austria’s most revered cartoonists and satirists, it also marks the country’s first ever animated feature film. Unspooling in Gala Premieres at the Zurich Film Festival, the film follows a kid whose immense talent for drawing gives him an outlet for his discontent while growing up […]
Are you noticing more hair than usual washing down the drain or accumulating on your brush? Whether it’s due to postpartum hormonal changes, stress, medication or simply aging, seeing your hair thin or fall...
China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.
"I'm going to act a little tougher with you for a few minutes. But it's for the cameras," Trump reportedly told Putin during a June 2019 meeting.
Kristi Noem tried not to directly address the issue.
Trump refused to go under and kept the true nature of the visit a secret to avoid being "the butt of a joke" on late-night TV,
The trio, who were based out of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, discussed selling the data with Johnson & Johnson and Apple in 2017, new emails show.
"Babe, I take a shot at my weight every day, okay? Unlike you, I have a mirror, and I know I have a weight issue," Navarro said on Monday's episode
"What the hell were you thinking?" Trump yelled at Melania and her then-aide Stephanie Grisham after they returned from the Texas-Mexico border.
The New York representative and leading progressive addressed her constituents about her choice
The inexperienced trio operated as a shadow administration in the Department of Veterans Affairs to pursue personal interests, says a joint House investigation.
Democrats are about to ruin their plan for electric cars
The junta which seized power in the West African state of Guinea has unveiled a "transitional charter" that it says will steer the country back to civilian rule.