The US's newest coronavirus patient had no known exposure to anyone sick and hadn't gone to China, which suggests containment might be impossible

A confirmed coronavirus patient in California had no travel history in China and no known exposure to anyone infected.

It could be the first case of "community spread" in the US.

One health official said this should prompt a transition "from trying to contain the disease to more of a mitigation approach."

A patient in California's Solano County has gotten the COVID-19 coronavirus without traveling to China or having any known contact with someone sick, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed on Wednesday.

"This person appears to be a community-acquired case of coronavirus, which would be the first here in the United States," Bela Matyas, the health officer of Solano County, which is located between San Francisco and Sacramento, said in a press conference on Thursday. He added, however, that he didn't think this was the only such case.

"There are probably cases of coronavirus from community acquisition in multiple parts of the country right now," Matyas said.

That means the virus is most likely spreading undetected in the US, according to Amesh Adalja, an infectious-disease expert at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

Adalja offered a simple definition of community spread.

"'Community spread' reflects the fact that the virus is out there in the community spreading from person to person, meaning that it's not just spreading from people who had contact with someone from China or a travel history, but that it's something established in the community," he said.

That reality, Matyas suggested, means health officials have to transition "from trying to contain the disease to more of a mitigation approach."

A delay in detection

The California patient is now in serious condition, according to CNN.

She initially went to the NorthBay VacaValley Hospital on February 15. The 50-bed hospital is in Solano County, which is also home to Travis Air Force Base, where some Americans evacuated from China and from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship have been quarantined.

A surgeon at the base, who requested that he be kept anonymous, told Business Insider that the new case most likely had some connection to the base, given the proximity.

But Matyas said no such link had been found and added that workers on the base were "scary meticulous" about safety.

"This individual has no connection whatsoever to that federal mission and to any of the personnel that have been involved in that evacuation process," he said.

Ambulances outside Travis Air Force Base in California. More

The patient was not tested for COVID-19 at VacaValley during her four days there. After her symptoms worsened, she was transferred to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento on February 19. But she wasn't tested there either until four days later.

"Since the patient did not fit the existing CDC criteria for COVID-19, a test was not immediately administered," the center said in a statement. "UC Davis Health does not control the testing process."

Until now, the CDC has based its decisions around testing people for the novel coronavirus on whether they have recently traveled to places with outbreaks.

But this case, Adalja said, shows that "when we have protocols set up to really identify patients only based on travel history, those are going to fall short of identifying all cases."

Matyas said testing criteria were indeed changing, and the CDC in a statement Thursday praised the doctors who diagnosed the woman's illness.

"This case was detected through the US public-health system — picked up by astute clinicians," the CDC said.

Dozens of healthcare workers were exposed

