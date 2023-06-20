US News & World Report faces more rankings backlash, this time for popular hospital ratings

U.S. News & World Report’s hospital ranking system is being investigated by the San Francisco city attorney’s office, which alleges the annual report is fraught with bias, questionable methodology and undisclosed financing.

In a letter sent to the media company Tuesday, City Attorney David Chiu alleged U.S. News’ rankings incentivize hospital systems to focus on certain specialties, including treatments primarily used by white people, to score higher in its ranking system.

This ranking system puts less weight on primary care, specialties that reduce health care costs, or treatment for conditions typically experience by people of color, according to the letter obtained by USA TODAY.

The city attorney’s office is also demanding U.S. News publicly disclose the payments it receives from the hospitals included in their rankings, claiming the media company receives fees from medical institutions to display a “Best Hospital” badge on their online or print advertising.

"In the recent wake of public scrutiny of (U.S. News') ranking methodology of other institutions, which has led law schools, medical schools, and colleges to withdraw from its rankings, the public deserves answers to many questions," he wrote.

Accusations precede debut of latest rankings

U.S. News “categorically” disagreed with the city attorney’s “assumptions and conclusions,” in a statement sent to USA TODAY, and said the media company’s rankings are “an important public service” to Americans making critical health care decisions.

“We have consistently stated that our rankings should be one factor in that decision-making process, and any medical decisions should be made in consultation with a physician,” the statement read. “Families facing a serious or complex medical problem deserve to have a place where they can easily identify the factors that are important to them and help determine which hospital is the best suited for their individual needs.”

The media outlet did not respond to questions about receiving “badge fees” or other undisclosed payments.

Chiu’s letter comes a day before U.S. News was expected to release its 2023-24 rankings for the nation’s best children’s hospitals. Americans have widely relied on its annual hospital rankings, which began publishing in 1990, to help make informed health care decisions. U.S. News’ children’s hospital rankings have been publishing annually since 2007.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

