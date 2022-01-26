US: No concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine

Reuters

(Reuters) -U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by a strong performance at its ships and helicopters unit and venture capital gains, and reiterated its sales guidance for 2022. But the company also said it had been informed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission that its planed purchase of Aerojet Rocketdyne would raise antitrust concerns, leaving Lockheed either to abandon the transaction or fight a federal lawsuit in order to close the deal. The $4.4 billion deal announced in late 2020 is Lockheed's first large acquisition under new Chief Executive Jim Taiclet.