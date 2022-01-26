US: No concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine
The United States and NATO have told Russia there will be no U.S. or NATO concessions on Moscow's main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine. (Jan. 26)
(Reuters) -U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by a strong performance at its ships and helicopters unit and venture capital gains, and reiterated its sales guidance for 2022. But the company also said it had been informed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission that its planed purchase of Aerojet Rocketdyne would raise antitrust concerns, leaving Lockheed either to abandon the transaction or fight a federal lawsuit in order to close the deal. The $4.4 billion deal announced in late 2020 is Lockheed's first large acquisition under new Chief Executive Jim Taiclet.
Boeing has taken a $4.5bn (£3.3bn) hit after supply chain chaos sparked delays to deliveries of its Dreamliner jet.
An Iowa state lawmaker gave the finger to those he described as political opponents during a rally at the statehouse on Tuesday, local NBC affiliate WHO-DT reported. "When it comes to these gun-grabbing, freedom-hating, over-regulating, civil liberty-violating tyrants," Kaufmann said, "Here's my message ... thank you," state Rep. Bobby Kaufmann (R) said, holding up both his middle fingers, at the Convention of States gathering. Kaufmann, the son...
The US Supreme Court can have a huge impact on everyday American life - do you know who the justices are?
Two U.S. senators said Wednesday that they were denied access to parts of a federal prison in Connecticut while trying to examine conditions there in response to correctional officers' complaints about a staffing shortage and lack of coronavirus precautions. Concerns about the spread of COVID-19 itself were behind the denial, the federal Bureau of Prisons said. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal, both Connecticut Democrats, visited the Danbury Federal Correctional Institution with labor union leaders and two state lawmakers.
In a new filing, New York Attorney General Letitia James claims Trump filed a lawsuit only so he could wriggle his way out of taking a deposition.
The former president's son received a quick reminder about his father.
Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics
Germany will supply 5,000 military helmets to Ukraine to help defend against a possible Russian invasion, it said on Wednesday - an offer Kyiv mayor and former world champion boxer Vitali Klitschko dismissed as "a joke" that left him "speechless". Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said Berlin, which has faced growing criticism of its refusal to supply arms to Ukraine as other Western countries have done, was responding to a request from the government in Kyiv.
"We are certainly not going to assist anyone who agrees with the mission of the committee and is aiding and abetting the committee," fund chair Matt Schlapp said.
"If all Democrats hang together ... they have the power to replace Justice Breyer in 2022 without one Republican vote in support," Graham said.
"Democrats need to focus on the struggling working class, not giving more tax breaks to the wealthy," Sanders said. Other Democrats said not so fast.
The figure is vastly less than the $793 million Trump boasted of having in the bank while running for president in 2015.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) and state Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) have urged the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to reverse its ruling that Paxton cannot unilaterally prosecute voter fraud.Both Abbott and Patrick issued separate statements on Tuesday criticizing the court for undermining their push for "election integrity," a move that critics have called voter suppression for minorities who tend to vote Democratic,...
Readers share their views on fixing water problems we can solve; subsidies for fossil fuel companies; the U.S. justice system; and America's decline
"The Daily Show" host showed how Donald Trump would have handled Joe Biden's hot mic moment with Fox News' Peter Doocy.
Every year, India celebrates Republic Day on 26 January with a show of military might and diversity.
A video showing the New Bedford Deputy Fire Chief doing heavy lifting while out injured resulted in his termination.
The late-night host said this moment suggests it might be time to ditch the family business.
It was his very first day on the job, Inauguration Day, when President Biden laid down the law about treating people nice. He was so serious about it that he threatened to fire the new staffers he was swearing in if they violated the code. But as his polls tank and even allies question his leadership, Biden is forgetting his own manners.