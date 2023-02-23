US nominates Ajay Banga for World Bank president

FILE - MasterCard CEO Ajay Banga speaks to reporters in New York, April 6, 2011. Former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga has been nominated by the U.S. to lead the World Bank, President Joe Biden announced on Thursday morning. The news comes days after Trump-appointee David Malpass announced plans to step down from his role leading the 189-nation agency. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
4
FATIMA HUSSEIN
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is nominating former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank, President Joe Biden announced on Thursday, crediting him with critical experience on global challenges including climate change.

The news comes days after Trump appointee David Malpass announced plans to step down in June from his role leading the 189-nation poverty reduction agency. His five-year term was due to expire in April 2024.

Addressing the impacts of climate change at the multilateral bank is a priority for the U.S. And leading climate figures have urged the Biden administration to use Malpass' early departure as an opening to overhaul the powerful financial institution, which has been increasingly criticized as hostile to less-wealthy nations and efforts to address climate change.

Malpass ran into criticism last year for seeming, in comments at a conference, to cast doubt on the science that says the burning of fossil fuels causes global warming. He later apologized and said he had misspoken, noting that the bank routinely relies on climate science.

Banga, currently vice chairman at private equity firm General Atlantic, has more than 30 years of business experience, having served in various roles at Mastercard and the boards of the American Red Cross, Kraft Foods and Dow Inc. He is the first Indian-born nominee to the World Bank president role.

“Ajay is uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank at this critical moment in history," Biden said in a statement, adding that Banga “has critical experience mobilizing public-private resources to tackle the most urgent challenges of our time, including climate change.”

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement that Banga's experience “will help him achieve the World Bank’s objectives of eliminating extreme poverty and expanding shared prosperity while pursuing the changes needed to effectively evolve the institution,” which include meeting “ambitious goals for climate adaptation and emissions reduction.”

The United States has traditionally picked the World Bank chief. The head of its sister agency, the International Monetary Fund, has traditionally come from Europe. But critics have called for an end to that arrangement and for developing countries to gain a bigger voice in the two organizations.

The World Bank has promised to conduct “an open, merit-based and transparent selection process″ and said it would accept nominations through March 29.

The bank is under intense pressure to do more to help poor countries finance projects to combat and prepare for climate change without saddling them with heavy debt burdens.

___

AP Economics Writer Paul Wiseman contributed to this story.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the World Bank at https://apnews.com/hub/world-bank.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. manufacturers see big boost from government subsidies and tax breaks

    A 77-year-old factory in a hard-luck Ohio town sputtered into high gear to produce a new line of electric garbage trucks. The two Ohio factories – niche truck maker Battle Motors and global giant Intel Corp – show a new readiness by U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to offer subsidies and other incentives to strategic industries such as electric vehicles and semiconductors in a coordinated effort to help American businesses compete in a global economy.

  • Gaza rockets, Israeli strikes follow deadly West Bank raid

    Palestinian militants in Gaza launched rockets at southern Israel and Israeli aircraft struck targets in the coastal enclave early Thursday after a gunbattle triggered by an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank killed 10 Palestinians. The bloodshed extends one of the deadliest periods in years in the West Bank, where dozens of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of the year.

  • India's Tata Motors in talks to raise $1 billion via stake sale in EV business - Report

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian carmaker Tata Motors has begun talks with sovereign wealth funds and private equity investors to raise up to $1 billion via a stake sale in its electric vehicle (EV) business, Economic Times reported on Thursday, citing sources. The funds and investors include the UAE-based Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Mubadala Investment Company, the Saudi Arabia-headquartered Public Investment Fund, Singapore's Temasek Holdings, and KKR and General Atlantic. Tata Motors and some of the companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

  • Eureka! Tesla says California is still home - for its engineering HQ

    Elon Musk is not entirely abandoning California, saying on Wednesday that Tesla Inc will make the state its global engineering home, even though the electric vehicle maker's corporate headquarters are now in Texas. Musk on Wednesday announced the news with the state's governor, Gavin Newsom, and the Tesla CEO later told CNBC that putting the engineering hub in California means it is "effectively a headquarters of Tesla."

  • Few Black Americans Play Baseball. MLB Doesn't Seem to Care.

    American Black players made up 18 percent of all MLB rosters in 1991; on opening day in 2022, they composed a paltry 7.2 percent. What does this mean for America's so-called national pastime?

  • GM to idle Indiana truck plant for two weeks as demand plateaus

    (Reuters) -General Motors said on Thursday it will halt production at its Fort Wayne Assembly truck plant in Indiana for two weeks from March 27 as inventory starts to outweigh demand with the easing of supply-chain snags. After two years of U.S. automakers scrambling to keep pace with demand amid a parts shortage, GM's decision to cut production of its highly-profitable pickup trucks signals a shift in the status quo. "GM probably is trying to maintain pricing power with this move but it's also contradictory to what they've been saying for a while recently that demand remains very strong," Morningstar analyst David Whiston said.

  • Swalwell’s next attack on Trump: Kicking him out of the US Capitol

    Rep. Eric Swalwell is looking to kick former President Trump out of the Capitol just weeks after Swalwell was kicked off the House intelligence committee.

  • Ukraine winners and losers: China makes gains, but where do other countries stand?

    Most experts agree the participants in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and their direct allies, largely ended up worse off, but they suggest one country gained a lot from the sidelines.

  • What will happen if medication abortion challenge succeeds?

    Medication abortions in the United States usually involve two different drugs. In the latest effort to limit abortion access, opponents of the procedure are seeking to ban one of those medications. Here’s a look at medications, efforts to curtail them and how clinics are responding.

  • Amazon expected to vacate 300,000 square feet of JBG Smith's Crystal City office space with HQ2 move-in

    Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) may soon vacate hundreds of thousands of square feet of office space leased from JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) as it makes the move to its first HQ2 towers. The first phase of Amazon’s second headquarters, the 2.1 million-square-foot Metropolitan Park in Pentagon City, is slated to open this summer. The inevitable will follow: JBG Smith expects Amazon — its second-largest tenant, behind the federal government — to vacate 300,000 square feet once Met Park opens, the company said.

  • Railroads Fought to Crush Rules That Biden Aims to Revive After Ohio Derailment

    (Bloomberg) -- Long before this month’s fiery derailment, railroad industry leaders battled regulations meant to boost freight train safety, including plans to bolster some of the very same tank cars that ruptured and released chemicals in eastern Ohio.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Russian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPutin Has Decided to Normalize

  • Horn of Africa drought trends said worse than in 2011 famine

    NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Trends in a historic Horn of Africa drought are now worse than they were during the 2011 drought […] The post Horn of Africa drought trends said worse than in 2011 famine appeared first on TheGrio.

  • As police seek gunman who killed Montclair family, photo of suspect released

    As authorities search for the culprit behind the killings of a man, woman and their son last month, they've released a photo of a suspect.

  • Namibian dancers, president welcome Jill Biden to Africa

    Dancers, drummers and Namibia's president and first lady welcomed U.S. first lady Jill Biden on Wednesday as she opened a five-day, two-country visit to Africa aimed at highlighting the challenges facing women and young people and the food insecurity plaguing the Horn of Africa. After flying all night, the first lady was feted at the airport by members of some of Namibia’s ethnic groups — clad in red, white and blue, or bright pink — who greeted her with singing, dancing, drumming and ululating. The last high-level U.S. official to visit was Vice President Al Gore in 1996, the White House said.

  • Down 78% in 1 Year, Is There Any Hope Left for Invitae?

    With shares down by 91% in the last three years, and 78% in the last 12 months alone, Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) and its investors are bound to be feeling the burn. The genetic testing company's downward spiral led Wall Street analysts to downgrade the stock, and many are suggesting that shareholders quit their positions. Let's explore how realistic it is for Invitae to make a comeback so that you'll know whether the odds are in your favor.

  • Ye finally got new lawyers after ghosting the ones who dropped him following his antisemitic rants

    Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, was on the verge of losing three lawsuits by default and owing millions of dollars in damages.

  • The Full Costs of Russia’s War in Ukraine Are Still Unfolding

    In 1972, Secretary of State Henry Kissinger asked Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai what was his assessment of the French Revolution. On the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, something similar might be said of the world economic consequences of that invasion. To be sure, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development estimates that Russia’s war could cost the global economy around $2.8 trillion in terms of lost output.

  • Column: Right-wing culture warriors say wokeness is dead. They can't even define it

    Rick DeSantis and other conservatives are crowing about having killed off "woke" policies. But their celebration is way premature.

  • Kyrsten Sinema’s $300,000 Security Expert Is Tulsi Gabbard’s Sister

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters/PixabaySen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) spends more of her campaign funds on security than nearly every other member of Congress—she’s underwritten well over $560,000 for her protection since late 2021—but what’s more unusual than how much she spends is who she spends it on.According to federal campaign finance filings, Sinema’s campaign committees have paid a combined $307,000 in security expenses to an Arizona-registered entity called TOA

  • Perfect for Spring: Hilary Duff Drops New Limited Collection With Carter’s

    The collab features neutral-toned baby clothes priced from $10 and up.