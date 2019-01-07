US and North Korea 'negotiating a location' for second summit, Trump reveals

President Trump and Kim Jong-un met for the first time in Singapore in June - AFP

Talks are underway to agree on a location for a second meeting between Kim Jong-un, the North Korean leader, and Donald Trump, the US president.

Mr Trump confirmed on Sunday that the US was “negotiating a location” for a follow-up to the June Singapore summit, adding that he had spoken to Kim “indirectly”, reported CNN.

The Munhwa Ilbo, a South Korean newspaper, reported on Monday that US State Department officials recently met multiple times with their North Korean counterparts in Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, fuelling speculation that the Southeast Asian nation could be the next summit location.

The president also claimed that the US was enjoying a “very good dialogue” with Pyongyang, despite a warning issued last week by Kim during his New Year’s speech that he may need to pursue a “new way” on nuclear disarmament if Washington did not lift crippling sanctions against his regime.

Mr Trump insisted to reporters outside the White House on Sunday that negotiations were running smoothly. “There’s no rockets. There’s no anything. We’re doing very well,” he said.

He stressed, however, that there would be no compromise on sanctions, which would remain "in full force and effect,” claiming that his leadership had averted a war. “You would right now be in a nice, big fat war in Asia with North Korea if I wasn't elected president," Mr Trump said.

Kim Jong-un warned the US not to "misjudge" his patience in a speech on New Year's Day Credit: HOGP/AP More

At their first meeting in Singapore, Kim and Mr Trump pledged to move towards denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula in a vague agreement that did not define specific steps on how to do so.

The US president’s upbeat depiction of talks with Pyongyang contrasts with somewhat more ominous soundings from the North Korean regime.

In his speech last week, Kim reiterated his commitment to achieve denuclearisation and pledged that relations with the US could progress at a “fast speed” if it made concessions.

But he also urged Washington not to “misjudge” his patience and demanded that the US drop its push for Pyongyang to unilaterally disarm and take corresponding measures of its own.

Negotiations between the two sides have been in deadlock for months, and Stephen Biegun, the US special envoy for North Korea, has reportedly made little headway in meeting key Pyongyang officials.

Meari, a North Korean propaganda website, repeated Kim’s call for reciprocity on Monday, accusing Washington of acting in a “rude” manner and warning of “consequences” if it continued to pressure Pyongyang, reported the Yonhap news agency.

President Trump holds up a letter he says he received from Kim Jong-un Credit: Evan Vucci/AP More