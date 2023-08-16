US not ruling out ‘military solutions’ to ensure Ukraine can export grain – WSJ

The United States is considering various options to ensure Ukraine can export its grain after the breakdown of the United Nations and Turkey- brokered grain deal, including a "military solution" to protect ships, U.S. newspaper the Wall Street Journal reported on Aug. 15.

The article says that the United States is discussing with Turkey, Ukraine and its neighbors the expansion of alternative routes for Ukrainian grain exports. The plan, which is supported by Washington, envisages that by October Ukraine could export 4 million tons of grain per month via the Danube.

Much of the grain would be shipped down the river and across the Black Sea to nearby Romanian ports, and then transported to other destinations. As the WSJ writes, "Although slower and more expensive, this route could be an alternative to the Black Sea corridor."

The Black Sea corridor is an area of Ukrainian coastal and international water effectively controlled by Russian warships through which grain ships would pass under Russian "security guarantees.” Russia withdrew these on July 17, halting the transit of shipping through the area.

The newspaper notes that the approach of the United States shows that it, together with Ukraine and its European partners, is preparing for a scenario in which Russia does not return to the grain deal in time for the export of the Ukrainian summer and fall harvest.

"The U.S. is considering all potential options, including military solutions, to protect ships traveling to and from Ukrainian ports on the Danube, a Washington official said, but declined to specify those options or say which countries would be involved," the article says.

According to U.S. officials, they are discussing how to improve the efficiency of the Danube route, including allowing larger ships to pass through, freeing up space for anchorage, etc.

However, Erin Elizabeth McKee, Assistant Administrator in the Bureau for Europe and Eurasia at USAID, said earlier that these efforts will not replace the Black Sea ports and are only a "temporary alternative." The Danube route remained the only way to export grain through the Black Sea after Russia disrupted the grain deal.

Breakdown of the grain deal: What is known

On July 17, the Kremlin announced the suspension of the "grain deal" brokered by the UN and Turkey in July 2022, which allowed three Ukrainian ports to be unblocked for food exports.

Russia also announced the withdrawal of "security guarantees" for shipping under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Ukraine proposed to Turkey and the UN to continue the work of the grain corridor without Russia, but Moscow responded with threats.

On July 19, Russia announced that it would consider all ships sailing to Ukrainian ports to be "military targets."

In response, Ukraine's Defense Ministry warned that it would consider all ships heading to Russian ports in the Black Sea, as well as to ports in the temporarily occupied territories, as "carrying military cargo with all the corresponding risks."

Russia began to launch massive strikes on Ukraine's port and grain infrastructure, attacking Odesa, Mykolaiv, and other port cities. As a result of the attacks, civilian infrastructure has been destroyed, and civilians have been killed.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready to "consider the possibility" of returning to the "grain deal" if the aggressor's conditions are met. Russia wants to bring its food to world markets, and, according to Reuters, to restore Russian state agricultural bank Rosselkhozbank's connection to the SWIFT international payment system.

In early August, media reported that Russian dictator Putin may visit Turkey after talks with Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Late in the evening of Aug. 4, a surface drone attacked a Russian tanker SIG, which was transporting fuel for Russian troops, near the illegally constructed Crimean Bridge.

On the morning of Aug. 4, an attack drone severely damaged Russia's large amphibious assault ship Olenegorsk Miner near the port of Novorossiysk in Krasnodar Krai.

