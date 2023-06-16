US nuclear-powered submarine that ran into an underwater mountain in the South China Sea is going to be stuck in repairs for years

The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) departs Puget Sound Naval Shipyard for sea trials following a maintenance availability. US Navy photo by Thiep Van Nguyen II/released

A US Navy nuclear-powered submarine ran into an underwater mountain in 2021.

USS Connecticut is facing years of repairs that will cost around $80 million and wrap up in 2026 at the earliest.

Bloomberg reported that the drawn-out maintenance highlights Navy shipyard backlogs.

A US Navy nuclear-powered submarine that ran into an underwater mountain while transiting the South China Sea in 2021 will be sidelined from service for at least a few more years as it waits to be repaired.

USS Connecticut, a highly revered fast-attack submarine, is stuck at a shipyard in Washington state waiting for maintenance to begin, Bloomberg reported this week. Repairs to the vessel's bow and lower rudder are slated to cost around $80 million and will keep the Seawolf-class submarine sidelined until 2026 at the earliest.

The drawn-out repairs for the Connecticut highlight the repair backlogs and capacity issues with regard to fixing damaged vessels that the Navy is facing. This has long been a serious problem. It's one that officials at the Government Accountability Office, a watchdog agency, have warned is negatively affecting readiness, according to the report. Bloomberg reported that 18 of 49 attack subs are unavailable for service due to maintenance.

"It will have taken AT LEAST 5 YEARS of repairs for the USS Connecticut — one of our most formidable submarines — to return to the fleet," tweeted Sen. Roger Wicker, the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, in response to the Bloomberg report. "This delay is a reminder of the kinds of monumental investments we need to make in maritime infrastructure."

The Bloomberg report cited a Navy statement saying that submarine repair delays are caused by "planning, material availability, and shipyard execution." The sea service did not immediately respond to Insider's queries on the matter.

Built at the end of the Cold War to hunt Soviet vessels and one of three Seawolf-class submarines, the Connecticut is considered to be among the Navy's most capable submarines. These vessels are armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles and torpedoes.

An HH-60H Sea Hawk helicopter from the Chargers of Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron 14 flies over the Seawolf-class attack submarine USS Connecticut. US Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Hageman

Based out of Washington's Naval Base Kitsap, the submarine was transiting international waters in the South China Sea in early October 2021 when it collided with an undersea mountain, damaging the submarine and injuring a number of the Navy sailors onboard. The accident was initially met with skepticism and accusations from China, which had accused the US of being cagey and trying to cover up the accident.

Shortly after the incident, the Navy decided to sack the vessel's command leadership over a loss of confidence before ultimately ordering a safety stand-down for its entire submarine force. An April 2022 declassified Navy report found that the accident was the result of a number of failings, and was entirely preventable.

"A grounding at this speed and depth had the potential for more serious injuries, fatalities, and even loss of the ship," the investigation into the accident determined, adding that it "resulted from an accumulation of errors and omissions in navigation planning, watch team execution, and risk management that fell far below US Navy standards."

"Prudent decision-making and adherence to required procedures in any of these three areas could have prevented the grounding," the report noted, which also revealed that this wasn't even the first time that the $3 billion Connecticut collided with an object. The vessel actually struck a pier in San Diego a few months prior to the South China Sea accident.

Now, the Connecticut must wait a few years before it can return to the open ocean as shipyards remain backed up, posing a problem for the Navy as tensions continue to rise with China and as the prospects of a potential conflict over Taiwan continues to loom. Beijing boasts a numerically larger naval force than the US, according to Pentagon data, although experts suggest that Washington still enjoys a considerable advantage due to the quality of its force and the advanced capabilities of its submarine inventory.

