US nuclear scholar accused of being Iranian foreign agent insists his work was legal

A nuclear scholar charged with working illegally as a foreign agent for Iran claims he did nothing wrong — and is accusing the feds of faking emails to prove their case.

Kaveh Afrasiabi, 63, a Harvard professor and longtime U.S. resident, was arrested last month on charges that he secretly worked to further the Iranian government’s political aims while purporting to be an independent source knowledgeable on nuclear issues.

But Afrasiabi says there was nothing sinister about his work, and claims he was under the impression the United States was aware of his side gig as a consultant for Tehran.

“I was certain the US government knows about my consulting role because I received checks from the Iran Mission’s UN bank account, which for a long time I routinely deposited at my account at Chase Manhattan Bank,” Afrasiabi said in a sworn statement to a Brooklyn federal judge Monday.

Iran also told the Harvard professor that what he was doing was perfectly legal, said Afrasiabi, who has a Ph.D. in political science and who studied under famed historian Howard Zinn.

Federal prosecutors said over the past 14 years, Afrasiabi received more than $250,000 from the Iranian government as well as health insurance. He failed to disclose his relationship with the foreign country, which violates U.S. law requiring people engaged in political activities on behalf of other countries to periodically disclose their relationship, prosecutors said.

During this time, he penned numerous opinion articles for major media outlets and even lobbied a U.S. congressman about nuclear relations between America and Iran.

The feds cited numerous emails between Afrasiabi and Iranian officials in their complaint.

“Please check the attached article. I will appreciate any input. It has been accepted and gone through revisions. It is in line with leader’s latest speech,” the scholar asked one official before publishing an article in the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists about nuclear negotiations, according to the complaint.

Story continues

Afrasiabi denied writing the emails. “The complaint is riddled with purported emails from me, none of which is written by me,” he said in his sworn statement.

Afrasiabi faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. He is seeking to represent himself without a lawyer in the criminal case.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn declined to comment on Afrasiabi’s claims.