US nuclear scholar accused of being Iranian foreign agent insists his work was legal

Noah Goldberg, New York Daily News
Updated

A nuclear scholar charged with working illegally as a foreign agent for Iran claims he did nothing wrong — and is accusing the feds of faking emails to prove their case.

Kaveh Afrasiabi, 63, a Harvard professor and longtime U.S. resident, was arrested last month on charges that he secretly worked to further the Iranian government’s political aims while purporting to be an independent source knowledgeable on nuclear issues.

But Afrasiabi says there was nothing sinister about his work, and claims he was under the impression the United States was aware of his side gig as a consultant for Tehran.

“I was certain the US government knows about my consulting role because I received checks from the Iran Mission’s UN bank account, which for a long time I routinely deposited at my account at Chase Manhattan Bank,” Afrasiabi said in a sworn statement to a Brooklyn federal judge Monday.

Iran also told the Harvard professor that what he was doing was perfectly legal, said Afrasiabi, who has a Ph.D. in political science and who studied under famed historian Howard Zinn.

Federal prosecutors said over the past 14 years, Afrasiabi received more than $250,000 from the Iranian government as well as health insurance. He failed to disclose his relationship with the foreign country, which violates U.S. law requiring people engaged in political activities on behalf of other countries to periodically disclose their relationship, prosecutors said.

During this time, he penned numerous opinion articles for major media outlets and even lobbied a U.S. congressman about nuclear relations between America and Iran.

The feds cited numerous emails between Afrasiabi and Iranian officials in their complaint.

“Please check the attached article. I will appreciate any input. It has been accepted and gone through revisions. It is in line with leader’s latest speech,” the scholar asked one official before publishing an article in the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists about nuclear negotiations, according to the complaint.

Afrasiabi denied writing the emails. “The complaint is riddled with purported emails from me, none of which is written by me,” he said in his sworn statement.

Afrasiabi faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. He is seeking to represent himself without a lawyer in the criminal case.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn declined to comment on Afrasiabi’s claims.

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • House Democrats make constitutional case for impeaching Trump in scathing memo

    The House impeachment managers said the U.S. Constitution does not restrict impeachment to people currently in office and that they interpret the text as giving Congress broad powers to pursue impeachment.

  • Fauci urges COVID vaccinations to stop new strains: 'Viruses cannot mutate if they don't replicate'

    As the U.S. turned the page on the deadliest month since the coronavirus pandemic began, the nation's top infectious disease expert urged Americans to get vaccinated to help prevent new variants from emerging.

  • Did Bernie's inauguration outfit epitomize 'white privilege'? A San Francisco teacher thinks so.

    While the casual outerwear and mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders donned at Biden’s inauguration became a viral sensation, not everyone was cheering.

  • China strips license from second lawyer for HK activists

    A second Chinese lawyer who represented a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist was stripped of his license on Tuesday as Beijing attempts to crush opposition to its tighter control over the territory. Ren Quanniu, who represented one of 12 Hong Kong activists who tried to flee to Taiwan, said he had his license revoked by the Henan Provincial Justice Department.

  • Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif suggested a way on Monday to overcome the U.S.-Iranian impasse over who goes first in returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, saying a top EU official could "synchronize" or "choreograph" the moves. Zarif's stance was a shift from his position, expressed in a Jan. 22 article in which he said the United States should remove U.S. sanctions before Iran returned to the deal. "There can be a mechanism to basically either synchronize it or coordinate what can be done," Zarif told CNN when asked how to bridge the gap.

  • White House defends Biden's meeting with GOP senators on COVID relief package

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that President Biden’s sit-down with a group of Republican senators on coronavirus relief legislation would be a “good faith” meeting of minds, despite the GOP’s rejection of several of the administration’s key proposals. 

  • Ireland 'does not need' vaccines from UK

    Ireland will not need excess UK vaccines as a pledged ramp up in EU deliveries will enable the country to meet its inoculation targets, political sources have said. Like many EU member states, the vaccination roll-out has ground to a halt as a supply crunch across the bloc has choked deliveries to Ireland. Ireland had the second highest rate of vaccinations per capita in the EU up to the end of last week as official figures show that 3 per cent of the population have been inoculated – 77,000 frontline health workers and 66,000 residents of elderly care facilities. Dublin had been heavily reliant on the AstraZeneca vaccine to meet its target of fully vaccinating 700,000 people by the end of March. Last week it emerged that Ireland would receive 300,000 AstraZeneca jabs compared to an original pledge of 600,000 doses. Last night however, following negotiations between Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, and AstraZeneca, Ireland will receive an extra 100,000 doses of the vaccine. The government has lowered its target to vaccinating 600,000 people by the end of the first quarter, although following the announcement by Pfizer that it will deliver an extra 75 million jabs to the EU in the second quarter, Irish officials are confident that they will meet the overall target of inoculating 70 per cent of the adult population by September. The view in Irish government circles is that by the time the UK has reached herd immunity, Ireland should have access to more than enough doses through the EU program to meet vaccination capacity. Ireland has access to 1 per cent of the Commission’s portfolio of 2.3 billion vaccines, which is enough to cover the population twice. Even though there has been a lot of criticism in Ireland of the EU Commission’s procurement policy, which was seen as overly bureaucratic, privately political sources have said that if it had been a free-for-all among member states, the country would have been in a much worse position.

  • Ex-Nebraska clerk praised for tornado work gets prison term

    A former northeastern Nebraska village clerk who was praised for her work in helping rebuild her community following a 2014 tornado strike has been sentenced to prison for stealing from the village. Kimberly Neiman, 58, was sentenced Monday in Stanton County District Court to three years in prison, the Norfolk Daily News reported. Neiman was arrested last year on multiple felony theft and other counts.

  • Racist conversation between Georgia police chief and officer found on body camera footage

    The chief and patrolman though their equipment was not working

  • Aspen’s Bustling Arts and Culture Scene Thrives Amid the Pandemic

    According to AD100 designer Rodman Primack, who recently set up shop in the town: “Design thinking actually created modern Aspen and its great music and art institutions”Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden redirecting Trump's $30 billion fund used for farmers impacted by trade war

    The Biden administration wants to use the Agriculture Department money to tackle climate change, support restaurants and kickstart other programs without waiting for Congress; Fox Business Network's Charles Payne reacts.

  • Pelosi, Schumer introduce budget resolution to pass COVID relief without GOP support

    President Biden may be willing to listen to the GOP when it comes to passing a COVID-19 stimulus bill, but the rest of his party is moving on without him. On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) filed a joint budget resolution for the 2021 Fiscal Year. It's the first step toward Congress introducing a Budget Reconciliation bill, which will allow the party to pass Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan without any support from the GOP. Breaking: Schumer & Pelosi have filed a joint budget resolution, setting up the reconciliation process to streamline passage of Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID package with or without GOP support pic.twitter.com/yEK83L7sya — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) February 1, 2021 The announcement came not long before Biden was set to meet with 10 Republican senators who have worked out a $618 billion stimulus plan of their own. It lacks local government funding and would distribute smaller, more targeted stimulus checks than the Democrats' proposal. Find a side-by-side comparison of the two bills at The Week. More stories from theweek.comMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'Rise of the Barstool conservativesBiden has to choose whether to replace Trump's inspectors general, especially 1 pushed in by McConnell

  • West condemns Myanmar coup, China's response is more muted

    U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the developments were a "serious blow to democratic reforms" and urged all leaders to refrain from violence and respect human rights, a U.N. spokesman said. The U.N. human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, called for the release of at least 45 people who have been detained in Myanmar and voiced concern at internet restrictions limiting freedom of expression "at this critical and frightening time".

  • Pakistan orders man acquitted in Pearl murder off death row

    Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Pakistani-British man acquitted of the 2002 gruesome beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl off death row and moved to a so-called government “safe house." Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, who has been on death row for 18 years, will be under guard and will not be allowed to leave the safe house, but he will be able to have his wife and children visit him.

  • White House tries to pacify Democratic senator upset at Kamala Harris doing media in his state without telling him

    Joe Manchin annoyed at vice president plugging Covid relief without his knowledge

  • Archaeologists unearth 2,000-year-old mummies with golden tongues in northern Egypt

    Archaeologists in Egypt have unearthed more than a dozen 2,000-year-old mummies, including some with gold tongues in their mouths, according to the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The Egyptian-Dominican team from the University of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic was working at the Taposiris Magna Temple in western Alexandria when it discovered the remains of 16 ancient Egyptians buried in rock tombs. The mummies were poorly preserved and in a state of significant decomposition, but photographs released by the ministry showed a human skeleton with a clearly visible, tongue-shaped piece of gold placed in its jaw. According to officials, the amulets “were placed in the mouth of the mummy in a special ritual to ensure their ability to speak in the afterlife before the Osirian court.” In Egyptian mythology, Osiris was the god of the afterlife, as well as fertility and agriculture. Dr Kathleen Martinez, who headed the team, explained that of the 16 mummies, the two most important had preserved alongside them the remains of scrolls and parts of their cartonnage – a kind papyrus or linen-based papier-mache used to construct the intricate “face masks” that envelop the mummified bodies inside their sarcophagi.

  • West Virginia's GOP governor supports big pandemic relief bill: 'If we throw away some money, so what?'

    West Virginia's Republican governor and Democratic senator are on two different sides of the pandemic relief debate — but not necessarily the sides you'd expect. Gov. Jim Justice (R) spent the past four years as a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, and leads a state that voted for Republicans two to one in its 2020 statewide elections. But in a Monday interview with CNN, Justice not only recommitted to working with President Biden; he voiced support for a position even Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) won't take. While Justice would like senators on both sides of the aisle to come together on COVID-19 relief, he indicated support for Biden's $1.9 trillion bill over Republicans' more conservative option. It's not worth "trying to be ... fiscally conservative at this point in time," Justice told CNN's Poppy Harlow, saying that "if we actually throw away some money right now, so what? We have really got to move and get people taken care of." **Republican** Governor of West Virginia @WVGovernor to me on Stimulus: “Trying to be per se fiscally responsible at this point in time with what we’ve got going on in the country, if we actually throw away some money right now, so what?” Has he talked to @Sen_JoeManchin? I ask. pic.twitter.com/s93QMWze3m — Poppy Harlow (@PoppyHarlowCNN) February 1, 2021 Manchin has meanwhile called for a more targeted relief bill that only extends stimulus checks to Americans who aren't getting paychecks. Montana Sen. Jon Tester (D) also made it clear Sunday that he supports the Democrats' bill. Montana voted for Trump over Biden by about 16 points in November, and also declined to elect former Gov. Steve Bullock (D) to replace its Republican senator. But despite his precarious position, Tester affirmed he doesn't think $1.9 trillion is "too much money" right now. Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) on the coming COVID relief bill vote: "I don't think $1.9 trillion, even though it is a boatload of money, is too much money. I think now is not the time to starve the economy ..." pic.twitter.com/XGyNOdUehk — The Recount (@therecount) January 31, 2021 More stories from theweek.comMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'Rise of the Barstool conservativesBiden has to choose whether to replace Trump's inspectors general, especially 1 pushed in by McConnell

  • Canada signs first deal for manufacture of foreign COVID-19 vaccine

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada, under pressure over the slow pace of inoculations against COVID-19, has signed its first deal to allow a foreign vaccine to be manufactured domestically, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. Trudeau said the Novavax Inc vaccine - still awaiting approval from Canadian regulators - would be produced in a new government facility in Montreal that is due to be finished later this year. Canada has a deal to buy 52 million doses of the Novavax vaccine.

  • Future of Holocaust research in Poland hinges on libel case

    Two Polish historians are facing a libel trial for a scholarly examination of Polish behavior during World War II, a case whose outcome is expected to determine the fate of independent Holocaust research under Poland’s nationalist government. A verdict is expected in Warsaw's district court on Feb. 9 in the case against Jan Grabowski and Barbara Engelking, historians with the Polish Center for Holocaust Research in Warsaw.

  • Six people — including five children — killed in Oklahoma shooting, cops say

    The suspect initially fled from police, but was caught in a foot pursuit.