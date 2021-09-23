US: Number of unruly air travelers lower, still too high

·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The rate of unruly passengers on airline flights is down sharply from early this year but is mostly unchanged over the past three months and remains more than twice the level seen in late 2020, according to government figures.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday took credit for the recent decrease, linking it to the agency's use of larger fines against violators. Those fines have added up to more than $1 million.

“Our work is having an impact and the trend is moving in the right direction," said FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson, “but we need the progress to continue. This remains a serious safety threat.”

At a congressional hearing Thursday, the chairman of the House Transportation Committee, Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., called for more criminal prosecutions of unruly passengers. He also said airports should stop concessioners from selling alcohol to go.

“Get a great big to-go cup with four shots in it and take it on the airplane — that needs to end," he said.

Criminal prosecutions are rare, and usually left up to local authorities. The Justice Department said it filed charges in federal court for 16 defendants in a recent 10-month period, according to travel publication Skift.

The FAA said this week that airlines have reported 4,385 events involving rowdy passengers this year, with 73% of them involving passengers who refuse to wear face masks, which are required on flights by federal rule.

Airlines reported about six incidents of disruptive passengers for every 10,000 flights last week, the FAA said. That is about the same as late June but down about half from February and March. It is more than twice as high as the rate of 2.45 incidents per 10,000 flights during the last three months of 2020.

FAA figures show that the spike began in late January, including several flights that were disrupted by people flying to a rally in Washington for then-President Donald Trump.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. judge allows accused Capitol rioter to act as own attorney

    A federal judge agreed on Thursday to a New York state man's request to defend himself against felony charges of participating in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, although he warned him it was unwise. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden voiced skepticism about the wisdom of Brandon Fellows, 27, of Schenectady, New York, who is in federal custody, acting as his own lawyer. "A trained lawyer would defend you far better than you would defend yourself," McFadden told Fellows.

  • Biden speaks with Macron for first time since diplomatic crisis

    President Biden on Wednesday spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron for the first time since a diplomatic row erupted over a scrapped submarine order, per the White House.Driving the news: Macron said that the French ambassador will return to Washington next week and will resume working with senior U.S. officials.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Biden and Macron will also meet in Europe at the end of October to discuss the trilateral security pact t

  • One dead and 12 injured in Tennessee grocery store shooting

    One person was killed and at least 12 others were injured in a shooting at a Tennessee grocery store on Thursday, according to authorities.

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs bill easing prosecution of human smuggling suspects

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill that broadens the scope of who can be charged with human smuggling, while raising the stakes for offenses covered under the previous law.

  • R. Kelly's defense says accusers had motive to lie. 'Convict him,' prosecutor says

    R. Kelly's accusers were motivated by money to lie about his alleged sexual abuses, a lawyer for the R&B superstar argued on Thursday in a final effort to persuade jurors not to convict Kelly of sex trafficking charges. In his closing argument in Brooklyn federal court, Kelly's lawyer Deveraux Cannick portrayed the singer's accusers as former fans or jilted lovers hoping to cash in on his fame, whether through book contracts or media appearances such as in "Surviving R. Kelly," the 2019 Lifetime documentary.

  • UN summit seeks to fix food's many problems, but draws fire

    Nations, companies and foundations pledged billions of dollars to feed the world in connection with an ambitious United Nations food summit Thursday, while some grassroots anti-hunger groups and food experts blasted the event as too corporate, tech-focused and top-down. Held as part of the annual U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders, the “food systems summit” aimed to tackle the life-and-death puzzle of hunger, nutrition, environmental sustainability and inequality. Worldwide, more than 2 billion people don’t have enough to eat, while 2 billion are overweight or obese, and nearly a third of the food that gets produced ends up discarded, according to the U.N.

  • 1 killed, 13 others injured in shooting at Kroger supermarket outside Memphis

    The suspect is dead from what authorities believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said.

  • She once solved murders. Then she was found dead in her freezer

    Miriam Travis was the first woman to work murders in a unit known as 'The Bulldogs,' retiring in 1990 to live a quiet life in Riverside.

  • U.S. CDC advisers recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for ages 65 and older, those at high risk

    (Reuters) -A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel on Thursday recommended a booster shot of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older and some adults with underlying medical conditions that put them at risk of severe disease. The panel by a vote of 9-6 declined to recommend boosters for adults ages 18 to 64 who live or work in institutions with high risk of contracting COVID-19, based on individual risk, such as healthcare workers, teachers and residents of homeless shelters and prisons. "I don't think we have the data," to support boosters in that group yet, she said.

  • Chicago mayor passes the buck on CPS COVID plan

    Mayor Lori Lightfoot will not take the blame for Chicago Public School's COVID-19 problems. She told Axios Chicago she's "deeply disappointed" in CPS leadership for its botched rollout of COVID protocols so far this year. Why it matters: Since Mayor Daley took over CPS from the state in 1995, Chicago mayors have effectively run Chicago Public Schools, appointing CEOs and board presidents.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSo on Tue

  • France ordered officials to 'get revenge' on the US, UK, and Australia after it was ditched from $50 billion submarine contract, report says

    France is furious that Australia canceled a lucrative submarine contract with a French firm in favor of a new alliance with the US and the UK.

  • Newsom signs bills allowing children to hide sex operations and abortions from parents

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two bills on Wednesday relating to abortion rights, with both helping children hide medical information from parents.

  • White House peeved Boris Johnson answered questions from reporters in the Oval Office

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki expressed some minor annoyance with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Wednesday's briefing.

  • Experts warn the scope of Hong Kong's national security law is broadening

    Experts warn the scope of Hong Kong's national security law is broadening

  • Michigan Gov. Whitmer announces EV charging circuit for Lake Michigan

    Two days after taking the mic at Motor Bella to announce her state would be the first to lay a network of roads that can wirelessly charge electric vehicles, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used the Mackinac Policy Conference to introduce two more electric initiatives. The first is the Lake Michigan EV Circuit, a web of DC fast chargers and Level 2 chargers placed "along Lake Michigan and key tourism clusters" so that anyone wanting to do an EV road trip can be confident of topping up any time of year. With tourism said to contribute more then $26 billion to the state economy, and EVs necessarily becoming a larger part of the market, Whitmer doesn't want to leave any road-trippers out.

  • White House Is Telling Federal Agencies to Prepare for a Shutdown

    Officials say the move is standard procedure ahead of a potential government shutdown, a report says.

  • Police union vote on chief Art Acevedo could give critics more ammo for upcoming showdown

    Miami police union members are being asked if they’ve lost confidence in Chief Art Acevedo after just six months on the job and want him gone — a vote that comes less than a week before a pivotal meeting before city commissioners that could determine his fate.

  • Dem leaders try for unity — and only get more tough questions

    Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer announced “a framework” of options to pay for big social investment that was met with confusion from others in the party.

  • Ted Deutch says fellow House Democrat Rashida Tlaib engaging in antisemitism

    Rep. Ted Deutch accused fellow House Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib of besmirching an ally and engaging in antisemitic remarks after she delivered a condemnation of Israel during a funding debate over Israel’s Iron Dome.

  • 10 Things in Politics: New emails reveal Hunter Biden wanted $2M for Libya deal: exclusive

    And the FDA authorized COVID-19 booster shots for older adults and people considered at high risk.