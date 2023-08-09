US nurse, child safely released in Haiti two weeks after kidnapping

(Reuters) - A U.S. nurse and her child have been safely released after their kidnapping in Haiti two weeks ago, a faith-based humanitarian aid organization where the nurse works said on Wednesday.

"We are so thankful for everyone who joined us in prayer and supported us during this crisis," humanitarian aid organization El Roi Haiti said in a statement.

The nurse, Alix Dorsainvil, and her child were kidnapped from El Roi Haiti's campus near Port au Prince on July 27.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; editing by Jonathan Oatis)