US offers up to $5 million for info on North Korean shipper

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and South Korea's Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-sup participate in an honor cordon at the Pentagon, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
17
ERIC TUCKER
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information about a Singapore-based businessman already accused by the Justice Department of facilitating fuel shipments to North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions.

Kwek Kee Seng, who directs a shipping agency and terminal operations company, was charged last year with arranging the deliveries, with prosecutors alleging that he used front companies and false documentation to hide the scheme. Officials say that business helps enable North Korea's nuclear proliferation programs.

The U.S. government seized a tanker ship that was used for the fuel deliveries, the 2,734-ton M/T Courageous, prosecutors have said. One exchange caught on satellite imagery showed the ship transferring more than $1.5 million worth of oil to a North Korea-flagged ship, the prosecutors said.

Kwek remains at large despite a warrant that has been issued for his arrest.

The State Department on Thursday said it was offering up to $5 million through its Rewards for Justice program. Kwek was also among a group of people and firms sanctioned last month by the Treasury Department.

The announcement of a reward came amid heightened tensions with North Korea, which on Thursday fired at least six missiles into the sea, including an intercontinental ballistic missile that triggered evacuation warnings and halted trains in northern Japan.

The Biden administration said in response to the launches that it is willing to take “all necessary measures” to ensure the safety of the American homeland as well as South Korea and Japan, and warned of unspecified “additional costs and consequences” if North Korea detonates a nuclear test device for the first time since September 2017.

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter/etuckerAP

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. sells last batch of emergency reserve oil from historic release

    The U.S. Department of Energy on Thursday said it sold 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to six companies, completing the last batch of the largest-ever release from the stockpile announced by President Joe Biden in March. The contracts were awarded to Phillips 66, Marathon Petroleum Supply and Trading LLC, Shell Trading (US), Valero Marketing and Supply, Macquarie Commodities Trading US, and Equinor Marketing and Trading, the Energy Department said in a statement. Biden sold 180 million barrels of oil from the reserve to fight oil prices that had spiked on concerns about Russia's war on Ukraine, stronger demand as global consumers emerged from the pandemic, and U.S. drillers struggling at first to boost output.

  • Wealthy families are migrating to the U.S. South and UBS is following them

    UBS is reshuffling its U.S. wealth leadership to focus on southern states that are crucial to the division's growth as affluent families increasingly migrate to Florida and Texas, the company said on Thursday. The new structure for the world's largest wealth manager signals a big push into the southern United States alongside competitors such as Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, which has boosted its presence in Florida. "We’ve seen our clients do well in the last decade in terms of their investment outcomes," said Jason Chandler, head of UBS wealth management in the United States.

  • Russia has turned into a failed state, but there's more to come

    Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (RNBO) of Ukraine, has stated that power in Russia is passing into the hands of a criminal and terrorist group and the country is turning into a failed state.

  • Pennsylvania Lt. Gov Nominee Calls Women Concerned About Abortion Bans 'Emotional'

    Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled state legislature has been trying for years to restrict abortion, but term-limited Gov. Tom Wolf (D) has vetoed their attempts. If Doug Mastriano, the Republican state senator and Christian Nationalist, becomes governor, he could sign an abortion ban into law—a fact his running mate would apparently prefer their supporters not talk about.

  • Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms

    Senior Democrats are warning that the Republican Party would cut Medicare and Social Security if it regains control of Congress.

  • Ukrainian IT army gains access to Russian Central Bank documents

    Ukrainian IT specialists have gained access to the internal networks of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and are analysing the contents. Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, on Telegram Quote: "Ukraine's IT-army has gained access to the networks of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation! Thanks to the Information Technology Department and the Financial Market Operations Department of their sorry excuse for a bank [the Central Bank of the Russian

  • ‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin Marvels at White Suburban Women Voting Republican: ‘Almost Like Roaches Voting For Raid’

    Hostin's words sparked a heated exchange with co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin

  • Can Bill Richardson Free Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan?

    WASHINGTON — It was days before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Paula and Joey Reed were losing hope of seeing their son, Trevor, freed from a Russian prison. Then a call came from an aide to Bill Richardson. The aide said that Richardson, a former New Mexico politician known for striking deals with foreign strongmen to free American prisoners, was headed to Moscow to negotiate Trevor’s release. “I said, ‘What about the State Department?’ ” Joey Reed recalled in an interview. The aide, Mickey

  • Oklahoma inmate gets temporary reprieve from execution

    Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt granted another temporary reprieve to death row inmate Richard Glossip, pushing his scheduled execution back until February 2023 so that an appeals court has more time to consider his claim of innocence. Stitt, who is locked in a tough reelection contest, issued an executive order on Wednesday that delays Glossip's execution, which was scheduled for Nov. 21. Stitt's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Putin says he hasn't decided on a 2024 presidential run, a power move that a Russia expert says is how he keeps opposition 'off balance'

    Putin can potentially be Russia's president until 2036, but hasn't made a decision on the next election — amid whispers the Ukraine war weakened him.

  • China says U.S. has 'no right' to interfere in Hamburg port deal

    The U.S has "no right" to interfere in Chinese cooperation with Germany, China's foreign ministry said Thursday, after Washington cautioned against Beijing getting a controlling stake in Hamburg's port terminal. U.S. interference is symptomatic of its practice of coercive diplomacy, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing in Beijing. "Pragmatic cooperation between China and Germany is a matter for the two sovereign countries, the United States should not attack it without reason and has no right to meddle and interfere," Zhao said Thursday, a day before German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was due in Beijing for a one day visit where he is expected to meet President Xi Jinping.

  • Chrysler-parent urges 276,000 U.S. owners to stop driving after air bag deaths

    The "Do Not Drive" warning is for owners of previously recalled 2005-2010 Dodge Magnum station wagons, Dodge Challenger coupes, and Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 sedans who have not yet addressed Takata driver-side air-bag recalls. Most of the deaths reported have been in Honda Motor vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Thursday it had confirmed two people died in separate crashes involving 2010 Dodge Chargers where the Takata driver’s side air bags exploded.

  • Victim could have survived UK bomb attack but for flawed response, inquiry says

    One of those killed in a suicide bomb attack at a concert in the English city of Manchester in 2017 would probably have survived if the response by the emergency services had not been so flawed, an inquiry concluded on Thursday. Twenty-two people - the youngest aged just eight - died in the attack and more than 200 were injured when a man detonated a bomb at Manchester Arena as parents arrived to collect their children at the end of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande. In a damning report, inquiry chairman John Saunders said while there had been individual acts of courage to help the victims, "many things did go badly wrong".

  • DOJ busts $545 million catalytic converter theft ring

    The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday that it busted a massive nationwide catalytic converter theft operation.

  • Amazon just dropped the motherlode of early Black Friday deals — save up to 50%

    Get a head start on holiday shopping with incredible sales from Bose, iRobot, Roku and a ton more.

  • NBA commissioner Adam Silver ‘disappointed’ Kyrie Irving has not apologized, will meet with player

    NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced that he will meet with Kyrie Irving next week to discuss Irving's promotion of an antisemitic film.

  • The high price of desperation: How a $3,000 repair ballooned into a $14,000 debt

    A Tucson, Arizona man, borrowed $3,050 to fix his transmission, but the predatory car title loans with triple-digit interest will cost him $13,791.

  • Kim Jong Un Inches Closer to All-Out War Than Ever Before

    KCNA via ReutersThey’re playing war games on both sides of the North-South line between the two Koreas, coming close to the real thing but stopping short of killing their enemies.First there were the U.S. and South Korean warplanes, more than 240 of them led by F-35s configured for both their air forces, then the North Korean warnings of retribution, followed by volley after volley of North Korean missile and cannon shots.North Korean gunners kept up the beat Thursday, launching an intercontinen

  • Alaska Senate race fueled by Trump, McConnell feud

    A Republican is going to win the Alaska Senate race, but that hasn’t stopped Mitch McConnell from plowing millions of dollars into the deep-red state.

  • Moscow wants to connect Ukrainian nuclear plant to Russian grid - Energoatom

    Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station was operating on back-up diesel generators on Thursday after being disconnected from the Ukrainian power grid by Russian shelling, the Ukrainian nuclear energy company said. Energoatom said the last remaining high voltage lines connecting the plant to the Ukrainian grid had been damaged in Wednesday's shelling, and that Moscow wanted to connect the plant to the Russian grid.