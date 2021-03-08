US offers residency to Venezuelans and will review sanctions

  • Security forces take part in a military drill to mark the eighth death anniversary of President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, Venezuela, late Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
  • Women from the feminist group "Tinta Violeta" march during a protest marking International Women's Day and demanding justice for women who have been victims of violence in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
1 / 2

Venezuela Chavez Anniversary

Security forces take part in a military drill to mark the eighth death anniversary of President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, Venezuela, late Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BEN FOX
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Monday it is offering temporary legal residency to several hundred thousand Venezuelans who fled their country’s economic collapse and will review U.S. sanctions intended to isolate the South American nation.

Both measures mark a shift from U.S. policy toward Venezuela under President Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden's administration announced it would grant temporary protected status to Venezuelans already in the United States, allowing an estimated 320,000 people to apply to legally live and work in the country for 18 months.

Trump resisted repeated calls from Republican and Democratic lawmakers, primarily from South Florida, to grant temporary protected status to Venezuelans though he issued an order deferring deportation for a smaller number on his final day in office.

The Trump administration also significantly tightened U.S. economic sanctions on Venezuela, most notably on its crucial oil sector, to try and force President Nicolas Maduro to give up power after an election in 2018 that the United States and other countries believe was fraudulent.

A senior Biden administration official portrayed that as a failed strategy.

“The United States is in no rush to lift sanctions," the official said, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity to discuss the policy. “But we need to recognize here that unilateral sanctions over the last four years have not succeeded in achieving an electoral outcome in the country.”

U.S. sanctions, which began under President Barack Obama, have increased economic pressure on the once prosperous country. Its economy was already suffering from mismanagement and the deterioration of its all-important oil industry.

In the last few years, the Venezuelan economy has been in free fall, with widespread shortages of food and medicine and frequent power outages. An estimated 5 million people have fled, mostly to neighboring countries such as Colombia, but many have settled in South Florida.

The Biden official said the Maduro government has “adapted” to the most punishing of the sanctions, against transactions with Venezuela’s state-owned oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela SA, and the U.S. needs to work with its allies on new strategies.

“Oil markets long ago have adapted to oil sanctions and that they are able to sustain themselves through illicit flows,” the official said. “So, really we could keep on with unilateral sanctions and stay in this situation for who knows how long or we actually could start sitting down with the international community to see how we can actually exert coordinated pressure and set clear expectations for the way forward.”

Any easing of sanctions would likely face opposition in Congress, but the granting of temporary protected status for Venezuelans has bipartisan support.

Republicans in recent days had urged the Biden administration to formalize Trump's last-minute executive order that deferred deportation for 18 months for more than 145,000 Venezuelans who were at risk of being sent back to their homeland. Temporary protected status is a more formal status that cannot be as easily reversed.

“By using the law to lift the threat of deportation and grant employment authorization, the Biden administration helps hundreds of thousands of families stay safe and earn a living without fear of being returned to Maduro’s dangerous and cruel regime," said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Democrat whose South Florida district is home to one of the largest Venezuelan communities in the U.S. “Donald Trump had four years to do this, but the Republican Party’s xenophobia got in the way of doing what is right."

Citizens of 10 countries, totaling about 400,000 people, are in the United States now with temporary protected status. The largest number come from El Salvador, Honduras and Haiti, many with U.S. citizen children and spouses. The Trump administration had sought to phase out the program, arguing that it had effectively become permanent residency after repeated extensions.

People must show continued residency and pass a criminal background check to qualify for the status. Venezuelans must have arrived by Monday to be eligible.

Temporary protected status, which was created in 1990, grants citizens of eligible nations the ability to stay if they can’t safely return to their home country because of natural disasters, armed conflicts or other factors. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Venezuela meets the criteria because the country is “in turmoil’ and unable to protect its own citizens.

“It is in times of extraordinary and temporary circumstances like these that the United States steps forward to support eligible Venezuelan nationals already present here, while their home country seeks to right itself out of the current crises,” Mayorkas said in announcing the measure.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Not safe for Venezuelans to return': Biden administration will offer legal status to those who fled Maduro regime

    The new policy could give Biden a political boost in Florida, where Venezuelans spent years lobbying then-President Trump against deportation.

  • Biden administration giving temporary protected status to thousands of Venezuelans in U.S.

    The White House issues a temporary protected status decree that could allow tens of thousands of Venezuelans who fled their homeland to remain in U.S.

  • U.S. grants temporary protected status to thousands of Venezuelans

    Venezuelans living in the United States will be eligible to receive temporary protected status for 18 months, the Department of Homeland Security announced Monday. Why it matters: Tens of thousands of Venezuelans have fled to the U.S. amid economic, political and social turmoil back home. Former President Trump, on his last full day in office, granted some protections to Venezuelans through the U.S. Deferred Enforced Departure program, but advocates and lawmakers said the move didn't go far enough. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The TPS designation allows Venezuelans currently in the U.S. to apply for the protective status, which will last until Sept. 9, 2022. "Only individuals who can demonstrate continuous residence in the United States as of March 8, 2021 are eligible for TPS under Venezuela’s designation," the Department of Homeland Security said.TPS allows people from other countries to stay and work in the U.S. if their home nations are ravaged by a natural disaster or war, and they're allowed to stay until things improve.What they're saying: “The living conditions in Venezuela reveal a country in turmoil, unable to protect its own citizens,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a news release Monday.“It is in times of extraordinary and temporary circumstances like these that the United States steps forward to support eligible Venezuelan nationals already present here, while their home country seeks to right itself out of the current crises," he added.The big picture: More than 4 million refugees and migrants have fled Venezuela in recent years, according to the United Nations. Many have gone to Colombia and other South American countries. Over 145,000 Venezuelans in the U.S. were eligible for protection under the Deferred Enforced Departure program when Trump made the designation in January, per AP. The U.S. and allied countries have sought to isolate Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who has clinged to power despite challenges by opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who the U.S. and other countries recognize as the country's legitimate president. On the campaign trail, President Biden vowed to grant TPS to Venezuelans "seeking relief from the humanitarian crisis brought on by the [Nicolás] Maduro regime."Go deeper: Venezuela's uncertain futureMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Hungary closes stores, schools to curb surge due to variants

    Hungarians on Monday awoke to a new round of strict lockdown measures aimed at slowing a record-breaking wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths that are among the worst in the world. A rapid rise in pandemic indicators since early February prompted Hungary's government to announce the new restrictions, including closing most stores for two weeks and kindergartens and primary schools until April 7. Grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and tobacconists can stay open.

  • Miley Cyrus Says Playing Hannah Montana Gave Her an "Identity Crisis"

    "Like, without being Hannah Montana, no one cares about you. And that was the concept."

  • Biden's picks for key Justice Department posts face confirmation scrutiny

    In her first big civil rights case after law school, Vanita Gupta two decades ago challenged the wrongful drug convictions of dozens of Black residents of the Texas Panhandle city of Tulia, all of which hinged on faulty testimony by an undercover police officer with a checkered past. Gupta, then a junior lawyer with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, went toe to toe with the local prosecutor. "We were saying it was prosecutorial misconduct, and misconduct by the sheriff's department that should get all these folks out of prison ... and meanwhile he is sending her his inspiring morning email," civil rights attorney Jennifer Klar, a friend of Gupta, said of the case.

  • Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks indoors, should still avoid travel: U.S. says

    People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can meet without masks indoors in small groups with others who have been inoculated but should avoid non-essential travel and continue to wear face-coverings in public, the Biden administration said on Monday. In a long-awaited update of its guidance for behaviors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said fully vaccinated people could also meet in small groups with unvaccinated individuals deemed at low-risk for severe COVID-19 from one other household without masks. President Joe Biden has urged Americans to remain vigilant and continue to follow CDC guidelines to prevent another surge of cases.

  • Looming China extradition deal worries Uighurs in Turkey

    Joining hundreds of women in Istanbul to protest at China's treatment of Uighurs, Nursiman Abdurasit tearfully thinks of her jailed mother in Xinjiang and fears that Uighurs like her in Turkey may one day be sent back under an extradition deal. Beijing approved an extradition treaty between the two nations in December and with the deal awaiting ratification by Ankara's parliament, activists among some 40,000 Uighurs living in Turkey have stepped up efforts to highlight their plight.

  • French billionaire Dassault dies in copter crash

    French billionaire Olivier Dassault died Sunday (March 7) in a helicopter crash. He was among the world's 500 richest people, with a fortune valued at 7.15 billion dollars. The 69-year-old was the eldest son of late industrialist Serge Dassault.Namesake firm Dassault Aviation builds Rafale fighters and Falcon business jets. The family also owns France's Le Figaro newspaper. Dassault was once seen as favourite to succeed his father as head of the family's holding. But the role went to a former boss of the aerospace firm instead. Since 2002 Dassault had been a lawmaker for the conservative Les Republicains party. Paying tribute on Twitter, French president Emmanuel Macron said he was someone who 'never ceased to serve our country'. Police say the private helicopter crashed Sunday afternoon in Normandy, where Dassault had a holiday home. The pilot was also killed.

  • Are You Doomed To Work Forever? What You Can Do If Your Social Security Isn’t Enough

    Making wise financial plans for retirement is essential if you want to enjoy your golden years without having to worry about making ends meet. This is especially true if you will be relying heavily on...

  • Analysis: Iran slips record volume of oil into China, reaches out to Asian clients for trade resumption

    Iran has quietly moved record amounts of crude oil to top client China in recent months, while India's state refiners have added Iranian oil to their annual import plans on the assumption that U.S. sanctions on the OPEC supplier will soon ease, according to six industry sources and Refinitiv data. U.S. President Joe Biden has sought to revive talks with Iran on a nuclear deal abandoned by former President Donald Trump in 2018, although harsh economic measures remain in place that Tehran insists be lifted before negotiations resume. The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has started reaching out to customers across Asia since Biden took office to assess potential demand for its crude, said the sources, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • U.S. Supreme Court dumps last of Trump's election appeals

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday disposed of the last of three cases brought to the justices by former President Donald Trump challenging his election loss, bringing a muted end to his futile quest in the courts to hold onto power. The court without comment rejected Trump's appeal challenging thousands of absentee ballots filed in Wisconsin, an election battleground that the Republican businessman-turned-politician lost to Democrat Joe Biden by more than 20,000 votes. Biden became president on Jan. 20.

  • China February exports post record surge from COVID-19-depressed 2020 levels

    China's February exports grew at a record pace from a year earlier when COVID-19 battered the world's second-biggest economy, customs data showed on Sunday, while imports rose less sharply. Exports in dollar terms skyrocketed 154.9% in February compared with a year earlier, while imports gained 17.3%, the most since October 2018. In the January-February period, exports jumped 60.6% from a year earlier, when lockdowns to contain the pandemic paralysed the country's economic activity.

  • Meghan Markle says 'rude and racist are not the same' while addressing how she's been treated by the press compared to Kate Middleton

    Meghan Markle told Oprah that a royal press team would defend Kate Middleton but didn't do the same for her.

  • Black Trans Women Have Always Been Integral in the Fight for Women’s Rights

    On International Women’s Day, activist and media personality Ashlee Marie Preston highlights crucial—yet often overlooked—contributions.

  • Biden administration seeks to restore migratory bird protections

    The move is President Joe Biden's latest effort to swiftly roll back his predecessor's four-year legacy of energy and environmental deregulation. In a statement, the Interior Department said it rescinded the 2017 legal opinion issued under then-President Donald Trump that reinterpreted a century-old statute, allowing companies that accidentally kill migratory birds to escape prosecution. The memo was part of Trump's broad effort to loosen regulatory restrictions on business, particularly energy development.

  • Women’s History Month Tribute: Bow Wow Wow’s Annabella Lwin

    I lived in London in the ‘80s, studying fashion while working with a clothing designer. On the weekends we'd hit the different markets, selling the original pieces we’d made. Portobello Market and Kensington were the main markets. Kensington was the famous underground market that featured independent fashion designers, and everything that came out of there was…

  • Calls to #AbolishTheMonarchy went viral after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview

    Calls for the abolition of the British monarchy were made on social media following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah.

  • Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after death

    Austrian authorities have suspended inoculations with a batch of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as a precaution while investigating the death of one person and the illness of another after the shots, a health agency said on Sunday. "The Federal Office for Safety in Health Care (BASG) has received two reports in a temporal connection with a vaccination from the same batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the district clinic of Zwettl" in Lower Austria province, it said.

  • Why Prince Harry's Revelations About Dad Prince Charles Are So Shocking

    In an exclusive interview with E! News, Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie looked back on the rare insight royal watchers received about Prince Harry’s relationship with Prince Charles.