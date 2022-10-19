US Official Sees More Aggressive Cybersecurity Threats in Asia

Philip J. Heijmans
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said the US has observed growing cybersecurity threats both at home and throughout Asia, and is warning against activity coming from Russia, China, North Korea and Iran.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Malicious activity from the PRC is a real and present threat, not just for the United States, but for other countries as well and that’s why I’ve traveled such a distance here,” he told Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin on Wednesday during a trip to Singapore.

His remarks come amid heightened tensions between the US and China over a host of issues from trade to human rights and the status of Taiwan. The US government has long alleged that China runs extensive hacking operations and has repeatedly warned nations of security breaches stemming from the use of Chinese-run mobile networks and Internet technology.

Beijing routinely denies the accusations, saying it is a victim of cyberattacks and countering that the US is the “empire of hacking.”

Mayorkas said China has now become “very, very aggressive” in selling its telco technology globally. “We feel compelled to share the perils of allowing that to occur with our close partners and allies,” he added.

The US has broadly tried to beat back attacks from criminal hackers, who have successfully targeted everything from gas pipelines and meat factories to schools and hospitals. The Biden administration last month called on states and local governments to apply for new cybersecurity grants worth $1 billion over four years.

The US government has made numerous efforts to try to curb the deluge of attacks, including indicting hackers, going after entities that allegedly aid in laundering illicit proceeds and ordering software companies that do business with the government to attest that they comply with new cyber standards.

Speaking during a summit on cyber issues Tuesday evening in Singapore, Mayorkas warned “hostile nations” including Russia and China have only become more sophisticated, raising the risk of adverse consequences. “These cyber operations threaten the economic and national security of everyone in this room,” he said.

(Updates with fresh details throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Orban’s Political High-Wire Act Pushes Hungary to the Brink

    (Bloomberg) -- As European Union heads of government gather to discuss the war in Ukraine, energy security and the economy, one increasingly desperate leader will have his own agenda again. Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaChinese Economists Tally Cost of Putin’s War, Warn on Deep Scar

  • China to Remain a Key Trade Partner for Australia, Official Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China is an “important trading partner” for Australia and will remain so in the face of headwinds ranging from Covid lockdowns to supply-chain disruptions, a senior government official said Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaChinese Economists Tally Cost of Putin

  • Cheney: Work on Jan. 6 panel ‘probably the most important thing I’ve done professionally’

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Tuesday said her work on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is “probably the most important thing I’ve done professionally.” “I’m very proud of the work that we’ve done and of my fellow members of that committee. I think it’s probably the most…

  • ‘You Can’t Force Love’: Russian Diplomats Told to Kiss the West Goodbye

    Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared Tuesday that there is no need to maintain a diplomatic presence in western countries, in the latest sign that Russia may be toying with the idea of completely severing diplomatic ties with western countries as its war in Ukraine nears the nine month mark.“There is neither point nor desire to maintain the previous presence in Western states. Our people work there in conditions that can hardly be called human,” Lavrov said, acco

  • Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats

    (Bloomberg) -- The special master reviewing documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate warned the former president’s lawyers that their initial efforts to claim certain records were personal and not presidential might be lacking enough detail.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for Russ

  • 'You're On Tape': J.D. Vance Caught In A Lie During Ohio Senate Debate

    The GOP candidate denied saying conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was a credible source of information. But he did.

  • U.S. seeking to make it harder for Iran to sell drones to Russia

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will continue to take "practical, aggressive" steps to make it harder for Iran to sell drones and missiles to Russia, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday, adding that Washington had a number of tools to hold both Moscow and Tehran accountable. "Russia deepening an alliance with Iran is something the entire world - especially those in the region - should view as a profound threat." Ukraine has accused Russia of using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in attacks in recent weeks.

  • A quiet US move in the Mediterranean may help put more pressure on Russia, but not everyone in NATO is happy about it

    Lifting a 35-year arms embargo on Cyprus may free up more Soviet weaponry to give to Ukraine, but a major NATO ally is not happy with the US decision.

  • Russia's Iranian drones complicate Israel's balancing act

    The Iranian-made drones that Russia sent slamming into central Kyiv this week have complicated Israel's balancing act between Russia and the West. Israel has stayed largely on the sidelines since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February so as not to damage its strategic relationship with the Kremlin. Although Israel has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine, it has refused Kyiv's frequent requests to send air defense systems and other military equipment and refrained from enforcing strict economic sanctions on Russia and the many Russian-Jewish oligarchs who have second homes in Israel.

  • Russia and Ukraine just completed one of the war's biggest prisoner swaps, with Russia freeing 108 Ukrainian women in exchange for 110 Russians

    The swap was the largest all-female prisoner exchange of the war so far, wrote Andriy Yermak, chief of staff for Ukraine's Presidential Office.

  • Column: That unbelievably racist ad during the Dodgers playoff? Ex-Trump aides were behind it

    Stephen Miller and other Trump administration alumni are behind a surge of anti-immigrant bile airing during postseason baseball commercial breaks.

  • Judge conducting special master review questions Trump's claim of privilege over White House documents: 'Where's the beef?'

    Judge Raymond J. Dearie, who is conducting the review, told Donald Trump's lawyers to provide more evidence that the documents are privileged.

  • Fox Hosts Trash GOP’s ‘Rotten Idea’ to Impeach Biden

    Fox BusinessIf Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) thought Fox News would warmly welcome her suggestion to impeach President Joe Biden if Republicans take the House, she may be in for a rude awakening.“I think that's a rotten idea,” Fox Business Network anchor Stuart Varney flatly stated on Tuesday morning.“It’s bad for the country,” Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade agreed.Stefanik, the third-ranking House Republican, recently told the New York Post that GOP lawmakers could take up impeachment procee

  • Hannity Spins Durham Probe Acquittal: ‘I Never Really Cared That Much’

    Fox NewsFox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday tried to extract some good news from the acquittal of Igor Danchenko in what was Special Counsel John Durham’s final case, in part by minimizing his own past focus on the Steele dossier researcher.“A lot of people think this was a loss for Durham,” Hannity said after a judge found Danchenko not guilty on four counts of lying to the FBI. The work by Durham, the Trump-era prosecutor tasked with probing the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s

  • Biden just took a big swing at lowering gas prices ahead of the midterm elections

    Voters are worried about inflation and the economy. Biden's latest move could help with prices at the pump — and maybe Democrats' prospects.

  • Demings trolls Walker with police badge ahead of debate: ‘This one’s real’

    Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) took a shot at Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker ahead of her Tuesday debate against incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). In a tweet on Tuesday, Demings, a former police chief for the Orlando Police Department, shared a photo of herself holding her police badge. “This one’s real,” she wrote. The…

  • The Russian pilots who ejected from a military plane moments before it crashed into an apartment building and killed 13 people could face charges, Russia says

    The pilots could face a punishment of "deprivation of liberty" for up to seven years, according to Russia's criminal code.

  • Ex-leader of Russian militants in Donetsk already in occupied part of Ukraine

    YEVHEN KIZILOV - TUESDAY, 18 OCTOBER 2022, 16:39 Igor Girkin (aka Strelkov), the former "Minister of Defence of the Donetsk People's Republic" and the ex-leader of Donetsk militants, has already reached the Russian-occupied territory of Ukraine.

  • Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin spent years racing against Russia’s demographic clock, only to order an invasion of Ukraine that’s consigning his country’s population to a historic decline. Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Blinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Re

  • Trump-backed congressional candidate Bo Hines says he 'can't afford' to give up his salary. But federal records show he has no salary.

    Bo Hines twice said he and his wife can't afford to give up a month's salary. But on his most recently reported financial disclosure, he reports no salary.