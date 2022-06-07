US official vows 'forceful response' if N. Korea tests nuke

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KIM TONG-HYUNG
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Wendy Sherman
    American diplomat

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Tuesday warned of a forceful response if North Korea carries out its first nuclear test explosion in nearly five years as she traveled to Seoul to meet with South Korean and Japanese allies and discuss the escalating standoff.

U.S. and South Korean officials have said North Korea is all but ready to conduct another detonation at its nuclear testing ground in the northeastern town of Punggye-ri, which last hosted a test in September 2017, when it claimed to have detonated a thermonuclear bomb designed for its intercontinental ballistic missiles.

While the Biden administration has vowed to push for additional international sanctions if North Korea goes on with the nuclear test, the prospects for meaningful new punitive measures are unclear with the United Nations Security Council divided over Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“Any nuclear test would be in complete violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. There would be a swift and forceful response to such a test,” Sherman said, following a meeting with South Korea Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong.

“We continue to urge Pyongyang to cease its destabilizing and provocative activities and choose the path of diplomacy,” she said.

Sherman and Cho are planning a trilateral meeting with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo on Wednesday over the North Korean nuclear issue. Sherman’s trip to Asia came after North Korea fired a salvo of eight ballistic missiles into the sea Sunday, possibly setting a new high in single-day launches, extending a provocative streak in weapons tests this year that also included the country’s first demonstrations of ICBMs since 2017.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could further escalate his brinkmanship by conducting what would be the country’s seventh nuclear test since 2006. Experts say North Korea could use a test claim an ability to build small nuclear bombs that could be clustered on a multiwarhead ICBM or fit on Kim’s expanding range of short-range, solid-fuel missiles that pose an increasing threat to South Korea and Japan.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said Monday there are indications that one of the passages at the Punggye-ri testing ground has been reopened, possibly in preparations for a nuclear test.

Hours before Sherman’s meeting in Seoul, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters in Washington that the United States remains concerned that North Korea could seek is seventh test “in the coming days.”

The Biden administration’s punitive action over North Korea’s weapons tests in recent months have been limited to largely symbolic unilateral sanctions. Russia and China had vetoed a U.S.-sponsored resolution that would have imposed additional sanctions on North Korea over its previous ballistic tests on May 25.

“We have called on members of the international community, certainly members of the UN Security Council’s permanent five, to be responsible stakeholders in the U.N. Security Council as a preeminent forum for addressing threats to international peace and security,” Price said.

“Unilateral actions are never going to be the most attractive or even the most effective response, and that is especially the case because we are gratified that we have close allies in the form of Japan and the ROK,” he said, referring to South Korea’s formal name, the Republic of Korea.

North Korean state media have yet to comment on Sunday’s launches. They came after the U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan concluded a three-day naval drill with South Korea in the Philippine Sea on Saturday, apparently their first joint drill involving a carrier since November 2017, as the countries move to upgrade their defense exercises in the face of North Korean threats.

North Korea has long condemned the allies’ combined military exercises as invasion rehearsals and often countered with its own missile drills, including short-range launches in 2016 and 2017 that simulated nuclear attacks on South Korean ports and U.S. military facilities in Japan.

Following the latest North Korean launches, the United States conducted sperate joint missile drills with Japan and South Korea, which they said were aimed at displaying their response capability.

Nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled since 2019 over disagreements in exchanging the release of crippling U.S.-led sanctions for the North’s disarmament steps.

Despite facing harsh challenges at home, including a decaying economy and a COVID-19 outbreak, Kim has shown no willingness to fully surrender an arsenal he sees as his strongest guarantee of survival.

His government has so far rejected the Biden administration’s offers for open-ended talks and is clearly intent on converting the dormant denuclearization negotiations into a mutual arms-reduction process, experts say.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • S.Korea, U.S. launch eight missiles in response to N.Korea missile tests

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea and the United States said they fired eight surface-to-surface missiles early on Monday off South Korea's east coast, responding to a barrage of short-range ballistic missiles launched by North Korea on Sunday. The action is a demonstration of "the capability and readiness to carry out precision strikes" against the source of North Korea's missile launches or the command and support centres, South Korea's Yonhap news agency cited the South Korean military as saying.

  • U.S. official says will respond forcefully if N.Korea holds nuclear test

    SEOUL (Reuters) -U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Tuesday there would be a strong and clear response from the United States, South Korea and the world if North Korea were to conduct a nuclear test. "Any nuclear test would be in complete violation of UN Security Council resolutions (and) there would be a swift and forceful response to such a test ... I believe that not only ROK and United States and Japan but the entire world will respond in a strong and clear manner," she told a news conference after talks with her South Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun-dong, in Seoul. ROK is the Republic of Korea, South Korea's official name.

  • Harry Styles Rules Billboard Global Charts for Ninth Week, Kate Bush Soars to Top Five

    Styles' "As It Was" ties for the longest Global Excl. U.S. reign, while Bush's 1985 classic "Running Up That Hill" hits both tallies' top 10 thanks to its new "Stranger Things" sync.

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: US charges Abramovich with exporting planes to Russia without licence

    Britain’s pledge of advanced missiles triggers threats from Putin Russians turn to crowdfunding for ill-equipped soldiers in Ukraine Ukraine drone warfare reignites the race for killer robots 100 days of war in Ukraine in the lives of three best friends Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • South Africa: Wealthy Gupta brothers arrested in UAE

    The pair are accused in South Africa of large-scale corruption and exerting unfair political influence.

  • Social media users criticize Psy for upcoming summer concert as South Korea suffers from drought

    K-pop star Psy is being criticized online after he announced the revival of his summer “water show” amid a drought in South Korea. The “That That” singer, whose full name is Park Jae-sang, ignited backlash after taking to Instagram on Friday to announce his upcoming “Summer Swag” concert series, which has been on hiatus since 2019. During an appearance on MBC's talk show “Radio Star” last month, the “Gangnam Style” singer revealed that 300 tons of potable water delivered by water trucks are used during the concert.

  • The Star Wars fandom's racism problem

    Moses Ingram, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and ongoing racist toxicity in the Star Wars community

  • Hong Kong Resists New Virus Curbs Despite Talk of Xi Visit

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong won’t tighten Covid curbs before the city’s July 1 handover anniversary, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said, despite speculation President Xi Jinping will attend the celebrations.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapUS Probes Binance Over Token That I

  • US, South Korea fire missile warning to North Korea

    The United States and South Korea both launched short-range missiles in a show of force, responding to eight rockets fired by the North Korean regime over the weekend.

  • Britain greenlights delivery of M270 missile systems to Ukraine

    UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has announced that the United Kingdom will send M270 multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine, BBC reports.

  • OceanGate ramps up the research for its second deep-sea expedition to the Titanic

    One year after OceanGate’s first expedition to the Titanic shipwreck, the Everett, Wash.-based company is gearing up for its second annual set of dives starting next week — and this time, science will be at center stage. Last summer’s expedition kicked off what’s intended to be a yearly series of visits to the 110-year-old ruin, nearly 13,000 feet beneath the surface of the North Atlantic. As any movie fan knows, the Titanic hit an iceberg and sank during its first voyage from England to New Yor

  • China-Canada tensions rising again over North Korea air patrols

    Diplomatic tensions between China and Canada are rising again, with each country accusing the other of using their military aircraft flying near North Korea of provocation and harassment. Earlier on Monday, China's foreign ministry warned Canada of potential "severe consequences" of any "risky provocation," after Canada's military last week accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft monitoring North Korea's compliance with sanctions.

  • Ukraine Cautious as Turkey, Russia Push Black Sea Grain Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey and Russia have reached a tentative deal to restart shipments of Ukraine’s agricultural products from a key Black Sea port, but Kyiv remains skeptical of the proposed pact, according to people familiar with the discussions.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Mar

  • What to know about sponsoring refugees through the Uniting for Ukraine program

    You can help those impacted by Russian invasion and sponsor Ukrainian refugees for up to two years. Here’s how the Uniting for Ukraine program works.

  • These 2 Stocks Are Warren Buffett's Favorite Dividend Aristocrats. Here's Why

    Ninety-one-year-old Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11. No wonder investors around the world watch his equity portfolio closely, hoping to glean insights that'll help them build wealth too. Buffett reports equity holdings quarterly for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), the conglomerate he chairs.

  • Migrant caravan in Mexico heads for U.S. border as Summit of the Americas starts

    Several thousand migrants, many from Venezuela, set off from southern Mexico early Monday aiming to reach the United States, timing their journey to coincide with the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles this week.

  • Warriors, Celtics wear orange T-shirts pleading for gun control ahead of Game 2 of NBA Finals

    "If you feel strongly about saving lives, possibly someone even in your own family, get out and vote.”

  • In Iraq, British man gets 15 years over smuggling artifacts

    A British citizen was sentenced Monday by an Iraqi court to 15 years in prison after being convicted of attempting to smuggle artifacts out of the country, in a case that has attracted international attention. The verdict handed down to retired geologist Jim Fitton, shocked the court in Baghdad, including his defense attorney. “I thought the worst case scenario would be one year, with suspension,” Fitton’s lawyer Thair Soud, visibly shocked, told The Associated Press.

  • Energoatom releases video of Russian missile flying over nuclear power plant

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 5 JUNE 2022, 17:16 Energoatom, the national nuclear power operator, has released a video of a Russian Kalibr missile flying over the Pivdennoukrainska (South Ukrainian) nuclear power plant in Mykolaiv Oblast on Sunday morning.

  • US, S. Korea fire missiles to sea, matching North's launches

    The U.S. and South Korean militaries launched eight ballistic missiles into the sea Monday in a show of force matching a North Korean missile display a day earlier that extended a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations. The allies’ live-fire exercise involved eight Army Tactical Missile System missiles — one American and seven South Korean — that were fired into South Korea’s eastern waters across 10 minutes following notifications for air and maritime safety, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff and U.S. Forces Korea. The tit-for-tat missile launches were aimed at demonstrating the ability to respond swiftly and accurately to North Korean attacks, the South Korean military said.