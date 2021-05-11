US officials believe Russia may be behind the suspected directed-energy attacks that are getting government employees sick around the world, report says

Sinéad Baker
·2 min read
Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mikhail Klimentyev/Getty Images

  • The US has been probing suspected directed-energy attacks on government employees, Politico reports.

  • Sources told Politico that investigators are looking into Russia's GRU as a potential suspect.

  • The report says victims had the symptoms that US officials in Cuba and China experienced in 2016.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

US officials believe that Russia may be behind the suspected directed-energy attacks on US government employees around the world, Politico's Lara Seligman and Andrew Desiderio reported.

Three current and former officials told Politico that US officials suspect the GRU, Russia's foreign intelligence agency. But the report added that the investigators do not have a smoking gun tying the suspected attacks to Russia.

A congressional official who was briefed on the issue told Politico that US officials told lawmakers that the investigation into the suspected attacks was expanding, and that it was focused on whether the GRU was involved.

William Burns, the director of the CIA, is also receiving daily briefings on the investigation, Politico reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The suspected attacks have affected US personnel at embassies around the world, Politico reported.

Politico previously reported that officials were investigating a suspected attack on federal government personnel in Miami last year, as well two suspected attacks on National Security Council officials: one who was walking near the White House and another in Virginia.

The victims had the symptoms of what has been dubbed the "Havana syndrome" - a set of unexplained symptoms that suddenly struck US officials in Cuba and China in 2016, Politico reported.

US and Canadian diplomats in Cuba started hearing strange sounds and reporting symptoms such as nerve damage and headaches. Doctors said they were caused by mild traumatic brain injuries.

US officials in China and Russia have reported similar symptoms. Studies have pointed to microwave radiation as the main suspect.

A spokesperson for Avril Haines, the director of National Intelligence, told Politico that the US intelligence community has "no definitive information about the cause of these incidents" and has not concluded whether a foreign entity was responsible.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Putin orders new gun control regulations after school shooting kills 8

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday ordered the Russian Federal Service of National Guard Troops to start working on new gun regulations following a school shooting that left at least eight people dead, according to the Kremlin.Driving the news: A gunman on Tuesday morning attacked a school in the city of Kazan and killed seven students and one teacher, while leaving 21 other people hospitalized, AP reports.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The suspect was 19 years old and the firearm used was registered in his name, said Rustam Minnikhanov, governor of the Tatarstan republic where Kazan is located, per AP. It is not yet known what type of firearm was used."While school shootings are relatively rare in Russia, there have been several violent attacks on schools in recent years, mostly carried out by students," AP notes.The big picture: The new gun regulations will be focused on the types of firearms that are available for civilian use. "Applicants for a firearm’s license must pass psychological exams and own a smoothbore shotgun for a trial period before obtaining a rifle," The New York Times writes.Putin also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.He directed government officials to provide medical psychological assistant to the victims. The Russian Emergencies Ministry sent an airplane with doctors and medical equipment to Kazan. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Mexico cites Russia's Sputnik vaccine production problems

    Russian authorities have been having so many problems producing second doses of their Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine that Russia probably will be unable to supply enough to people who already got the first dose, Mexican officials said Monday. It’s the latest account of production problems for Sputnik V, which the Russian government has been promising to other countries but has not been able to supply in sufficient quantities. Sputnik is unusual among coronavirus vaccines in that the two doses are different and not interchangeable.

  • Israel calls on Biden administration to stay out of Jerusalem crisis

    The Biden administration and Israel clashed over the recent escalation in violence between security forces and Palestinians at a holy site in Jerusalem, with the Israelis asking the White House not to intervene, according to Israeli officials.Why it matters: This is the first major crisis between Israel and the Palestinians that the Biden administration has had to deal with.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.After four years of close to no criticism by the Trump administration for its actions in the West Bank and Jerusalem, the Israeli government is now faced with a U.S. government that is much more critical.At least 215 Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli police on Monday at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, including 153 who were hospitalized, according to AP.The big picture: President Biden has thus far viewed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as a very low priority in comparison to other foreign policy issues.The White House was not interested in spending much political capital or time on the issue, and was seeking to avoid a fight with Israel over the Palestinian conflict. But the Jerusalem crisis that erupted over the weekend prompted many members of Congress and progressive organizations to weigh in and demand that the White House intervene. Driving the news: The Biden administration has been monitoring the escalation in Jerusalem in recent days and raised its concerns with Israel both privately and publicly.The issue was mainly being dealt with by the State Department, but the White House weighed in on Sunday when national security adviser Jake Sullivan called his Israeli counterpart Meir Ben Shabbat. The White House said Sullivan raised concerns about tensions at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem, where 300 Palestinians are under threat of eviction from their homes. Sullivan also "encouraged the Israeli government to pursue appropriate measures to ensure calm during Jerusalem Day commemorations" being held on Monday, according to a White House summary of the call.The other side: The language used in the White House summary was quite mild and moderate, but the Israelis responded with their own version of the call that gave an impression the conversation was much more difficult. Israeli officials said Ben Shabbat told Sullivan during the phone call that Israel believes the Biden administration and the rest of the international community should stay out of the crisis in Jerusalem and avoid pressing Israel.Ben Shabbat told Sullivan that “international intervention is a reward to the Palestinian rioters and those who back them who were seeking international pressure on Israel," according to an Israeli official briefed on the call, The Israeli official said Ben Shabbat told Sullivan that Israel is handling events in Jerusalem "from a position of sovereignty and responsibility regardless of Palestinian provocations."The Israeli national security adviser told his U.S. counterpart that if the U.S. and the international community want to help in restoring calm, they should put pressure on the inciting elements on the Palestinian side, the Israeli official said.The White House said Sullivan assured Ben-Shabbat that the U.S. will remain fully engaged in the days ahead to promote calm in Jerusalem.What’s next: The United Nations Security Council is meeting for a closed session later on Monday to get updates about the Jerusalem escalation.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Taiwan denounces China's 'shameless lies' about WHO access

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's foreign minister criticised what he called China's "shameless lies" on Tuesday in an escalating dispute about Beijing blocking the island from the World Health Organization (WHO), saying China clearly did not care about Taiwan's people. The United States and the rich-nation Group of Seven (G7) have called for Chinese-claimed but democratically ruled Taiwan to attend the WHO's decision-making body, the World Health Assembly, which meets from May 24. Taiwan is excluded from most global organisations such as the WHO because of the objections of China, which considers the island one of its provinces not a country.

  • China increases foreign influence efforts on U.S. by 500%

    New foreign-agent filings are finally detailing a massive Beijing propaganda operation that's fueled a sixfold increase in disclosed Chinese foreign influence efforts in the United States in recent years.Why it matters: Propaganda is central to China fulfilling its geopolitical aspirations, and its efforts to sow discord and disinformation in the U.S. have very real consequences for the American business, political and social climates.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAccording to the Center for Responsive Politics, Chinese foreign agent spending has skyrocketed from just over $10 million in 2016 to nearly $64 million last year.Thanks largely to its stable of propaganda operations, China is now the top spender on foreign influence operations in the U.S.American laws designed to force disclosure of paid foreign influence are beginning to reveal the huge sums Beijing has devoted to its effort.What's happening: State-run Chinese news service Xinhua is the latest to reveal some of the inner workings of its U.S. operations.Xinhua's U.S. arm officially registered as a foreign agent last week, three years after the Justice Department notified the company it was required to do so, as first reported by Foreign Lobby Watch.Its initial filing under the Foreign Agents Registration Act is largely generic, describing Xinhua as "an independent legal entity" that's simply "subject to government oversight."In fact, the media organ is owned by the Chinese government, run by senior Communist Party officials and widely seen as a Beijing mouthpiece.Its new FARA filing disclosed $8.6 million in payments since March 2020 from Xinhua's Chinese parent to its U.S. arm, including payments directly to bureaus in Washington, Los Angeles, Houston, San Francisco and Chicago.The big picture: Xinhua is just the latest state-run Chinese media organ to register.CRP data show Chinese entities spent more on registered foreign agent activities in 2020 than those of any other nation.That was largely driven by FARA registrations by state-run media outlets such as China Daily and CGTN.Together they accounted for more than two-thirds of Chinese FARA spending in 2019 and more than four-fifths in 2020, eclipsing big names such as telecom giant Huawei and surveillance tech firm Hikvision.Between the lines: Like those of other nations, Chinese state-run media have resisted U.S. Justice Department demands to register under FARA, a law originally created to expose Nazi propaganda in the U.S.Prior to their disclosures, these Chinese media organs operated in the shadows, unencumbered by FARA requirements requiring disclosure about their structures and finances.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Missing Siberian doctor who treated Kremlin critic Navalny reappears after three days - agencies

    A Siberian doctor who treated poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny last year reappeared on Monday after being reported missing while on a hunting trip, Russian news agencies cited the regional government as saying. A search was launched in the forests of the Omsk region, about 2,200 km (1,370 miles) east of Moscow, after physician Alexander Murakhovsky left a forest hunting base in an all-terrain vehicle on Friday. Murakhovsky exited the forest himself and made contact with residents of the village of Basly, RIA news agency quoted the Omsk regional government as saying.

  • 2 plead guilty in case highlighting China's online control

    Two amateur computer coders pleaded guilty Tuesday to “stirring up trouble and picking quarrels" in a case that highlighted a growing Chinese government crackdown on online activity. Chen Mei, 28, and Cai Wei, 27, created an online archive that stored articles that had been censored from the Chinese internet, and an accompanying forum that allowed people to discuss them anonymously. Family and friends believe what got them in trouble was archiving articles showing an alternative to China’s official narrative about its coronavirus response just as the country started facing questions over its handling of the initial outbreak.

  • Internal Memo to Beijing: China’s Competitive Advantage against America

    To: Director, Long-Term Strategy Office, People’s Liberation Army, Beijing From: Head, American Competitiveness Division Subject: China Has Gained an Edge * * * General, a year ago you sent a memo to Chairman Xi Jinping offering some thoughts on how the global spread of the coronavirus and early U.S. reactions could offer China some broad strategic advantages vis-à-vis the United States. The Chairman appreciated the military and geopolitical factors you raised. You then tasked me with tracking several more-subtle factors affecting American competitiveness and asked me to report back after a year with data and conclusions. Herewith are those findings. Executive Summary The strategy of our division (and our country!), as stated openly and publicly, is to help China win the long-term competition against the United States for power and influence, in Asia and on the world stage, over the next century. Our net-assessment bureau keeps careful track of traditional measurements of military and geopolitical power — tanks, ships, planes, missiles, etc. As you suggested, I assigned the brightest analysts in my division to study the political, economic, and social cohesion of the U.S. Also at your suggestion, we read British historian Arnold Toynbee’s work in which he concluded that “civilizations die from suicide, not by murder.” Just so. Our own “century of humiliation,” as we call it, started with the British HMS Nemesis steaming up the Yangtze River to humble our wealthy and advanced middle kingdom and not a Chinese junk sailing up the Thames to do the same to the British. In asking why, our analysts agreed with Toynbee that this great turn in historic fortunes wasn’t simply or even mostly about guns, germs, or steel but rather about political, economic, and social cohesion and cultural confidence. We estimate that our own strategic ambitions have been advanced by a generation thanks to the self-imposed unraveling of political, economic, and social cohesion in an ever less confident United States. The bottom line: Taking those factors into account, our assessment of the past 15 months of U.S. behavior is that the Americans are doing our competitive work for us. Key Findings First, Americans can no longer do basic public policy. You might remember when you sent me and other young analysts off to the best public-policy schools in the U.S. in the 1980s and 90s. (I did not think much of the curriculum, but the basketball games were very exciting!) We really thought at the time that the Americans had, as they say, “cracked the code” — developing sophisticated methods of dealing with choices and making tradeoffs; weighing priorities, competing policy interests, and incentives; doing cost-benefit studies, and the like in public policy. Even without the analytical methods they developed, we thought at the time that they had a sophisticated political dialogue about the constant tensions in a good society between different values and different choices and had developed a system to thrive and prosper despite those natural tensions. The U.S. coronavirus response over two different administrations exposed that this system is broken. The U.S. overwhelmingly prioritized only one goal — coronavirus health issues — and let it overwhelm almost all other social- and economic-policy goals. Even with that singular focus, they failed to do the central task of their own chosen strategy — to protect the elderly and vulnerable. Over 80 percent of their COVID deaths were among the elderly. And yet, for a period of time, they shut down almost all economic and social activity by the least vulnerable populations, without any cost-benefit analysis of this approach. This contributed to all of the points below that have accelerated our strategic advantage. Despite the Americans’ professed policy focus on public health, we see good estimates that the singular health-system focus on the coronavirus at the expense of so many other health practices will likely kill far more people in the next few years than the virus itself did. Especially when you add in the issues associated with the economic privation, stress, and isolation they voluntarily underwent. Our internal data support the U.K. Department of Health report noting that, “when morbidity is taken into account, the estimates for the health impacts from a lockdown and lockdown-induced recession are greater in terms of quality adjusted life years than the direct COVID-19 deaths.” Second, because of this policy choice, America is purposely eroding the very sources of its own economic competitiveness. This is a great gift to us from the U.S. You will remember that we have worried for decades about the most fundamental American advantage that could make catching up to them almost impossible: their innovative private economy. This paramount source of American competitive advantage, which has kept them prosperous and powerful for some 140 years, could fade quickly now. In just a few months during the course of the virus, our competitor has turned to historically unprecedented levels of public spending and borrowing. That, combined with the proposed enormous increase in taxes and government-benefits programs, means the U.S. is, in effect, transferring trillions of dollars from the world’s leading private-sector economy to a middling public-sector economy. They are also transferring the decision-making about how to allocate this capital from private to public hands; some of the most productive and efficient uses of capital, which have steadily increased their wealth, are being handed over to systems that can only move the wealth around (and with much of that capital leaking out in the act of transferring it to a public benefit). A young member of my staff mentioned that there is a Western parable about geese and golden eggs that applies to this phenomenon; I will ask him to follow up. Third, their coronavirus responses have also weakened another one of their great competitive advantages: the vaunted U.S. education system. We have been flooding their universities with students over the decades, of course, to take advantage of their STEM education and a few other traditional fields. This has been a boon for us (and a ready source of income for them). Moreover, thanks to our comprehensive intelligence efforts around American universities (some of which have been, unfortunately, uncovered of late by their counterintelligence work), we have gained an intelligence bonanza. We’ve probably gotten as much as we can get there, and the timing for tapering off that effort works for our strategy. Their coronavirus responses have accelerated a series of crises in their universities: flawed business models dependent on massive debt financing, trendy nonsense curricula, credentialed but uneducated graduates, highly politicized faculties and administrations, and an odd monoculture so outside of the mainstream of American life that, a few years ago, even the incoming president of Harvard recognized that many Americans question “whether or not colleges and universities are worthy of public support” or “are even good for the nation.” In the past few years, according to polls on institutions that Americans trust, public opinion of U.S. higher education has fallen farther and faster than for almost any other institution. The shutdown (continuing as I write this memo) of their public elementary- and secondary-education system has been particularly baffling to our analysts. At first, we assumed that the Americans had a better source of data or analytical method than we did about calculating the infection risk for younger children or teachers in public schools. (I think we are still a little intimidated by that Man on the Moon achievement.) But it turns out that they simply do not want to reopen the public schools — perhaps not even in the coming fall. U.S. students have already been falling steadily behind in international comparisons of learning and achievement at almost every level (despite rising education spending). The Americans’ estimates show that this lost year-plus will deepen that slide in competitiveness. Our analysts calculate that it will be a decade before they can account for all the educational, economic, and social costs to children of these policies. I would never have predicted that we could catch the Americans in education so fast, but their rearward trajectory makes it possible. Fourth, I am happy to report that the American political experiment is declining in legitimacy — there and everywhere else. As you know, we are offering the first competitive system for political, social, and economic order — Chairman Xi’s China Dream — that America has faced since it vanquished Soviet-style communism 30 years ago. I had concerns (and still do) as to how well our system will “travel,” so to speak — despite the early conversion to it of New York Times columnist Tom Friedman. I don’t know if we’ll get more converts, but as far as their democratic-capitalist system is concerned, the air is definitely (as the Americans say) going out of the balloon. Their coronavirus response has accelerated an erosion of Americans’ self-confidence and belief in their own system, abetted by a media and political culture in which they blame themselves and the Western culture that created their system for most troubles. Another gift to us! Above, I noted the polls measuring institutional trust. You’ll be pleased to know that U.S. government institutions are at the bottom of these lists (along with journalism and big business, I should add!). Their military still enjoys a high amount of trust from Americans — and this should worry us. But my analysts are convinced that it is the trust and admiration of an observer, not of a participant. Their small all-volunteer military draws from less than 1 percent of the population, with many service members coming from military families. So, like so much else in American politics, their citizenry is disengaged. When you created this division, you required us to study the American founding. I well remember the American founders’ entreaties that their so-called republican democracy could work only if the citizens were virtuous and engaged. It was a very odd approach to governance these founders invented — self-governance relying on cooperation, uncoordinated from the top (!) — with most decisions being made in private or local governmental forums. It appeared to work for a few hundred years. But the good news is that all current measurements of a virtuous and engaged citizenry (including what Americans think about each other in terms of trust and confidence) are at historic lows. So, if their founders were right, the end could be near for their system. U.S. coronavirus policies, social unrest, and zero-sum politics over the past year have combined to isolate and pit almost all Americans against each other. They are completely self-obsessed; we were smart to grab Hong Kong when they were focused on themselves. On a related note, we recently intercepted some al-Qaeda radio traffic celebrating the Afghan withdrawal and the new U.S. focus on what they are calling “domestic terrorism.” We should lend them our Uyghur playbook (jk!). Especially obsessed with race, ethnicity, and gender identity, Americans are dividing themselves into categories on the basis of characteristics they cannot change. They are intent on correcting ills in their history through accusation and further division. We practically invented the art of political slogans, but remember how we used to envy their motto E Pluribus Unum? If it worked, they could harness the power of a radically diverse country to a set of common ideas and way of living. They could be unstoppable. But, I’m happy to report, there are big cracks in the foundation of that creed. They’ve started inventing a new one in the past 15 months — Semper Divisa perhaps. They are distrustful of almost any information given to them, and their troublesome tradition of a neutral and objective media has disappeared entirely. I’m not sure we could have planned it better! The chances of their unifying to support a renewed, coherent strategy of American competitiveness is very remote. In fact, even before the virus, their confidence in themselves was at a low. In global polls taken in over 60 countries about willingness to fight for one’s country, the U.S. is at a low of 44 percent — some 30 points below us. * * * In conclusion, General, might I indulge in a personal reflection? Thirty years ago, when you assigned me here rather than my first choice of the American Cooperation Division across the hall, I was sorely disappointed. That office was surely going to be where the Chinese success story was. When I arrived at the Competitiveness Division, all we could see was a slow and centuries-long game of catch-up to the leading global power. But now, looking back over just the past 15 months, I am liking our chances and am glad to be here. Gānbēi!

  • Romanian leader tells Biden more NATO troops needed in east

    Romania's president told U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Monday that more NATO troops are needed on the alliance's eastern flank given Russia actions that are perceived as threatening by many in the region. The appeal by President Klaus Iohannis came during a conference of regional leaders which Biden joined by video. The Polish and Romanian leaders hailed Biden's appearance as a sign of U.S. support for their security.

  • Biden administration green-lights country's first big offshore wind project

    The Biden administration today gave final approval to Vineyard Wind, a project off the Massachusetts coast slated to be the country's first large-scale offshore wind farm.Why it matters: While the green light for the long-proposed project was expected, it marks a key step in White House plans to help spur development of a suite of coastal projects off New York, New Jersey and other states.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The 800-megawatt Vineyard Wind, once built, will provide enough power for 400,000 homes and businesses and create 3,600 jobs, according to the announcement from the Departments of Interior and Commerce.The project, which will span dozens of turbines, is a joint venture between Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Avangrid Renewables, which is an arm of Spanish power giant Iberdrola.The big picture: The White House is keen to advance multiple projects that are already in the pipeline and expand areas offered for development.In late March administration officials set a target of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind generating capacity operating in U.S. waters by 2030.That would go well beyond plans already on the drawing boards among Equinor, Shell and BP, Portugal's EDP and others are involved in various partnerships for U.S. projects.What they're saying: “Today’s offshore wind project announcement demonstrates that we can fight the climate crisis, while creating high-paying jobs and strengthening our competitiveness at home and abroad,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Virginia Republicans choose wealthy newcomer Glenn Youngkin as gubernatorial nominee

    More than 30,000 delegates around Virginia voted Sunday to pick the Republican nominees for statewide office, and by Monday night, two of three nominations were settled. Glenn Youngkin, the former CEO of the Carlyle Group private equity firm who campaigned as a "conservative Christian outsider," beat six other candidates to win the gubernatorial nomination, and Del. Jason Miyares narrowly won the attorney general race Sunday. The lieutenant governor ballots are still being counted. Republicans have not won statewide office in Virginia since 2009. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) is barred by state law from seeking a second consecutive term, and Democrats will pick their nominees in a June 8 primary. Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe is considered the frontrunner. Youngkin, like all the other GOP gubernatorial candidates, embraced the politics of former President Donald Trump, though he was more nuanced than some of his rivals. He made "election integrity" a centerpiece of his campaign. Election security was certainly an issue among the GOP candidates; Youngkin hired his own private security guards to stand outside the room with the ballots, until hotel security escorted them out. State Sen. Amanda Chase (R), a far-right candidate more closely aligned with Trump, was the second-to-last candidate standing in the GOP's ranked-choice voting system. "She has suggested she might run as an independent if she feels like the nomination process was unfair," The Washington Post reports. The hard-right runner up in the attorney general race, Chuck Smith, demanded a recount. Youngkin's own "enthusiasm for Trump is a tightrope walk in a state where the former president remains popular with the GOP base but not with the electorate as a whole, having lost elections here by more than 5 points in 2016 and 10 points last year," The Associated Press notes. Republicans are hopeful that Youngkin, who has already loaned more than $5 million to his campaign, does better in the suburbs. "It seems to me that Youngkin, who has the most minimal record but is clearly a very good retail politician and has almost unlimited resources, will be able to run the most effective campaign of the Republican candidates," veteran Virginia political analyst Bob Holsworth told AP. More stories from theweek.comTed Cruz walks out of gun violence hearing after failing to change the subjectThe collapse of the GOP? It's just wishful thinkingMcCarthy is reportedly gambling that dumping Liz Cheney will get Trump to help make him House speaker

  • Biden to pick Rahm Emanuel as U.S. ambassador to Japan

    President Biden plans to nominate Rahm Emanuel, former President Obama's chief of staff, as U.S. ambassador to Japan, the Financial Times first reported and Axios has confirmed.The state of play: Biden plans to announce the nomination later this month, along with a slew of other ambassadorship nominations, per FT.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThere were months of speculation around whether Emanuel would be nominated for an administration role. He was reported to be in contention for transportation secretary.Emanuel served as a congressman for Illinois between 2003 and 2009 and mayor of Chicago from 2011 to 2019. He opted not to run for a third mayoral term following harsh criticism of his handling of the police shooting of Laquan McDonald, a Black teenager, in Chicago in 2014, per The Guardian.The big picture: The relationship between the U.S. and Japan has been a focal point of the administration. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was the first foreign leader to meet with Biden in person.Go deeper: Biden and Japan's Suga announce "new era" in U.S.-Japan tiesLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Moscow says Putin and Biden should talk arms control at possible summit

    BAKU (Reuters) -Russia has proposed discussing arms control and security issues at a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday. Lavrov said Russia was still waiting for answers from Washington on a proposed summit between the two leaders, and that Moscow had proposed that strategic nuclear stability, both offensive and defensive, be high on the agenda.

  • Australia plans big defense and security investments

    The Australian government released a big-spending economic plan for the next fiscal year on Tuesday that includes hefty investments in defense and national security as relations with China worsen. The government plans to spend 270 billion Australian dollars ($212 billion) over the next decade on upgrading defense capabilities to “promote an open and peaceful Indo-Pacific,” Treasury Department documents say. This includes AU$747 million ($585 million) to upgrade four military training areas in the Northern Territory where U.S. Marines have a temporary base.

  • 2 NYC mayoral candidates completely flub question on price of Brooklyn housing

    The price was not right. In their New York City mayoral endorsement interviews, published Monday by The New York Times, Democratic candidates Shaun Donovan and Ray McGuire dramatically underestimated the cost of homes in the city. When asked the median sales price for a house or apartment in Brooklyn, McGuire, a former Citigroup vice chairman and Wall Street executive responded, "It's got to be somewhere in the $80,000 to $90,000 range, if not higher." The correct answer was $900,000. When asked the same question, Donovan, who was the head of the Department of Housing and Urban Development under former President Barack Obama and a housing commissioner under former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, answered, "I would guess it is around $100,000." He later emailed to clarify his response as referring to the "assessed value" of homes in Brooklyn, not their price. .@RayForMayor & @ShaunDonovanNYC both think a home in Brooklyn costs $100K... How can you fix the city's housing crisis if you're this oblivious? pic.twitter.com/fW9fWeCXbU — Monica Klein (@MonicaCKlein) May 11, 2021 Of the eight candidates interviewed, the only one to answer correctly was former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, although Scott Stringer and Kathryn Garcia came close. Maya Wiley overestimated, responding with $1.8 million. Nobody bungled the NYT's "how much do homes cost" Qs like Donovan and McGuire. Wiley was only wrong bc she over-estimated Brooklyn prices - tbd not a bad headspace for a mayoral candidate. But only Yang nailed it. https://t.co/TFhtogamlv pic.twitter.com/z9yqpa4j5n — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) May 11, 2021 The Times later officially endorsed Garcia. The New York City mayoral primary will be held on June 22nd. More stories from theweek.comTed Cruz walks out of gun violence hearing after failing to change the subjectThe collapse of the GOP? It's just wishful thinkingMcCarthy is reportedly gambling that dumping Liz Cheney will get Trump to help make him House speaker

  • Officer convicted of murder still gets paid in Alabama

    An Alabama police officer convicted of murder for shooting a suicidal man who was holding a gun to his own head has been taken off duty but will continue to be paid, the city of Huntsville said. Officer William Darby, who was initially placed on desk duty following the killing of Jeffrey Parker in 2018, can't continue working as an officer because of the conviction and went on leave Monday, city spokeswoman Lucy DeButy told news outlets. While Mayor Tommy Battle, a Republican, and Police Chief Mark McMurray have disagreed publicly with the jurors' decision, Alabama Democratic Party executive director Wade Perry criticized the city's move to keep paying Darby.

  • Caitlyn Jenner reveals she didn't vote in 2020: 'I just couldn't get excited about it'

    California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner has revealed she sat out the 2020 election and headed to the golf course instead. Jenner, the former reality TV star and athlete who's running to oust California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in a recall election, told CNN she "didn't even vote" last year. Jenner is a Republican, and she said that "out here in California," a blue state, voting for a Republican president is "not gonna work." Asked if she voted down-ticket, though, Jenner said she skipped that as well. "It was voting day and I thought, the only thing out here in California that I worry about, which affects people, is the propositions that were out there," Jenner said. "And I didn't see any propositions that I really had one side or the other. And so it was Election Day and I just couldn't get excited about it. And I just wound up going to play golf, and I said, 'Eh, I'm not doing that.'" Politico previously reported that Jenner "did not cast ballots in nearly two-thirds of the elections in which she was eligible to vote since 2000," and although she expressed support for former President Donald Trump as a candidate in 2016, she "never cast a ballot in the 2016 elections." Asked by CNN's Dana Bash how she can get voters "excited" to get out and vote for her, then, Jenner responded, "Because I'm cute and adorable?" NEW: @Caitlyn_Jenner tells @DanaBashCNN that she didn't vote at all in 2020. Not even down-ballot. "It was Election Day, and I just couldn't get excited about it. And I just wound up going to play golf." pic.twitter.com/mNAbtLA2RM — Alli Hedges Maser (@AllisonLHedges) May 11, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTed Cruz walks out of gun violence hearing after failing to change the subjectThe collapse of the GOP? It's just wishful thinkingMcCarthy is reportedly gambling that dumping Liz Cheney will get Trump to help make him House speaker

  • Japan's first quarter GDP likely slipped back into decline as new COVID curbs hit: Reuters poll

    Japan's economy likely shrank in the first quarter as the hit to consumption from coronavirus curbs offset the boost from robust global demand, a Reuters poll showed, highlighting the country's slow recovery from a pandemic-induced slump. An extension of state of emergency restrictions and slow vaccine rollouts are expected to keep growth feeble in April-June, analysts say, reinforcing views that Japan will lag other major economies in emerging from the doldrums. "Instead of staging a V-shaped recovery, Japan's economy may contract again in April-June," Daiwa Institute of Research said in a research note.

  • China is trying to put the brakes on Tesla’s biggest rival

    Shanghai, which is home to Tesla's Chinese factory and a key market for electric vehicles in China, has stopped issuing free license plates for EVs priced under 100,000 yuan ($15,560).

  • Army of fake fans online boosts China’s global messaging

    China’s ruling Communist Party has opened a new front in its long, ambitious war to shape global public opinion: Western social media. Liu Xiaoming, who recently stepped down as China’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, is one of the party’s most successful foot soldiers on this evolving online battlefield.