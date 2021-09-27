US officials: Biden aide to meet Saudi crown prince on Yemen

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AAMER MADHANI
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan is traveling to Saudi Arabia on Monday to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the U.S. tries to presses for a cease-fire in the yearslong war between the kingdom and Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Sullivan will be the highest-ranking Biden administration official to visit Saudi Arabia. Besides seeing the crown prince, often referred to by his initials, MBS, Sullivan is expected to meet with deputy defense minster Khalid bin Salman, a brother to the crown prince, according to two senior administration officials. The officials were not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The Biden White House has largely steered clear of the crown prince since making public in February a CIA report that showed MBS likely approved the killing of Washington Post columnist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi in a 2018 operation at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.

But the White House has resolved that bringing an end to perhaps the world’s most complex conflict can’t be done without engaging with the most senior Saudi officials face to face, one senior administration official said.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said Sullivan was traveling to Riyadh on Monday and would also visit the United Arab Emirates, a Saudi ally in the war, but did not provide additional details. Axios first reported that Sullivan was planning on traveling to the region.

Sullivan is being dispatched at a moment when the situation in Yemen, the Arab world's poorest country, has further deteriorated. Fighting has intensified in the key city of Marib, as Iran-backed rebels have sought to oust the Saudi-backed government from the oil-rich city in the country's north.

International efforts to end the war have been fruitless. Tim Lenderking, the U.S. special envoy for Yemen, called out the Houthis in July for continuing “to refuse to engage meaningfully on a cease-fire and political talks.” Saudi Arabia offered a cease-fire proposal to Yemen’s Houthi rebels earlier this year as it looked to rehabilitate its image with the Biden administration.

The new U.N. special envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, recently declared that the country is "stuck in an indefinite state of war” and resuming negotiations to end the more than six-year conflict won’t be easy.

Yemen’s war began in September 2014, when the Iranian-backed Houthis seized Sanaa and began a march south to try to seize the entire country. Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates and other countries, entered the war alongside Yemen’s internationally recognized government in March 2015.

The U.S. sold bombs and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia that the kingdom later used in strikes on Yemen that also killed civilians. The Obama administration in 2015 initially offered U.S. targeting assistance to Saudi Arabia’s command-and-control operations that was supposed to minimize civilian casualties in airstrikes. It didn’t, and Obama ultimately cut back on the program.

Under President Donald Trump, targeting assistance continued although his administration later stopped U.S. refueling operations for Saudi jets.

Biden announced weeks into his administration that he was ending all American support for "offensive operations in the war in Yemen, including relevant arms sales.” But there has been little progress on the ground in resolving what the United Nations says is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

White House officials are hopeful that the appointment of Grundberg will bring a new dynamic and put pressure on all sides to bring an end to the conflict, according to two senior administration officials.

Sullivan is being joined for the talks with the Saudis and the UAE by Lenderking and NSC senior director for the Middle East Brett McGurk. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin planned to travel to Saudi Arabia earlier this month while he was in the region but postponed due to what the administration said were scheduling issues.

The high-level White House push comes after Lenderking traveled to Saudi Arabia and Oman, which has pressed for an end to the war. In addition, Secretary of State Antony Blinken had talks with his counterpart members of the Gulf Cooperation Council on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly.

Sullivan's visit to Saudi Arabia also comes as the administration is looking for ways to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal. The Saudis and the UAE fiercely oppose returning to the deal with Iran that was originally brokered in 2015 by the Obama administration only to be scrapped by Trump in 2018.

Addressing the U.N. General Assembly on Friday, Iran’s new foreign minister Hossain Amir Abdollah said the country will return to nuclear negotiations in Vienna “very soon.” But he accused the Biden administration of sending contradictory messages by saying it wants to rejoin the pact while slapping new sanctions on Tehran and not taking “an iota of positive action.”

Biden and his team have made a U.S. return to the deal — to which Britain, France, Russia, China, Germany and Iran are signatories — one of their top foreign policy priorities. But the U.S. has made limited headway in indirect talks, and Tehran has bristled at Biden administration officials' call for a “longer and stronger” deal than the original, which expires at the end of 2030.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Step on their necks': U.S. team takes Tiger's words to heart and routs Europe

    Tiger Woods told the Americans to make sure Europe never stood a chance, and that's what the U.S. side did Sunday.

  • Liz Cheney tells '60 Minutes' that 'I was wrong' to oppose gay marriage in past

    Cheney told '60 Minutes' she has little affection for Biden, who she believes has embraced harmful polices for the economy and national security.

  • Switzerland votes to legalize same-sex marriage

    Swiss voters on Sunday agreed to legalize same-sex marriage by a nearly two-thirds majority. The amended law will make it possible for same-sex couples to get married and to adopt children. Married lesbian couples will also be allowed to have children through sperm donation, currently legal only for married heterosexual couples. This voter says, ''What is important for a child is to be loved and respected and I think some children are neither loved nor respected by heterosexual couples, so I don't have any issue or reluctance."Amnesty International said in a statement that the new law was a "milestone for equality.” Its passage will also make it easier for the foreign spouse of a Swiss national to get citizenship. The Swiss Justice Minister said the new rules would likely go into effect on July 1st of 2022.

  • ICC prosecutor seeks to resume Afghanistan war crimes probe

    The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Monday said he was seeking approval to resume a war crimes investigation into Afghanistan, focusing on the actions of the Taliban and the Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K) militia. A statement said the request was being made to the court's judges in light of developments since the Islamist Taliban movement seized control of Afghanistan in a lightning advance last month. The ICC had already spent 15 years looking into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan before opening a full investigation last year.

  • Police investigate fatal fall of mother, son at ballpark

    On Saturday, a woman and her 2-year-old son reportedly fell from the third level of Petco Park just before a Padres game.

  • Biden, Congress face big week for agenda, government funding

    It's a consequential week for President Joe Biden's agenda, as Democratic leaders delicately trim back his $3.5 trillion “Build Back Better" package to win over remaining lawmakers and work to quickly pass legislation to avoid a federal shutdown. An expected Monday vote on a related $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package is now postponed until Thursday, amid ongoing negotiations. More immediately, the Senate has a test vote set Monday to keep the government funded and avert a federal debt default before Thursday's fiscal year-end deadline.

  • China welcomes Huawei executive home, Trudeau hugs Canadians freed by Beijing

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou arrived in China on Saturday, ending her near three-year U.S. extradition fight, the same day two Canadians detained by Beijing for more than 1,000 days returned home, potentially paving the way for improved ties between China and the two western allies. Meng https://www.reuters.com/business/huawei-heir-apparent-prepares-life-after-three-years-canada-court-battle-2021-09-24, the daughter of Huawei Technologies founder Ren Zhengfei, was allowed to go home after reaching an agreement with U.S. prosecutors on Friday to end a bank fraud case against her. Two Canadians detained by Chinese authorities just days after Meng's arrest - Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor - were embraced on the tarmac by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after they landed in Calgary.

  • U.S. top security adviser, Yemen envoy head to Saudi, UAE

    Brett McGurk, the NSC's Middle East and North Africa Coordinator, will also join Sullivan and Tim Lenderking, the council spokeswoman Emily Horne said in a statement, adding that Sullivan will meet "with senior leaders on a range of regional and global challenges." Sullivan will depart on Monday and hold discussions with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about Yemen, according to the Associated Press, which first reported the trip.

  • West Elsdon shooting: Teen shot 7 times while sitting in car outside home, family says

    Melissa de la Garza was just 18-years-old when she was gunned down sitting inside her car Saturday night. She had just arrived at her Southwest Side home after a day spent with her mother.

  • Don’t fall into these homebuying traps you’ll regret later

    Buying a home is a weighty, long-term decision. In a heavily-tilted seller’s market the risk of buyer’s remorse is high.

  • Moment of truth for U.S. Congress on government funding, debt, Biden agenda

    The U.S. Congress faces a showdown on Monday over government spending and debt, opening a week that could also include action on President Joe Biden's sweeping social agenda if Democrats can resolve internal divisions about the package. The Senate will hold a procedural vote on Monday evening on legislation that has already passed the House of Representatives to fund the U.S. government through Dec. 3 and suspend the nation's borrowing limit until the end of 2022. If Republicans block the measure, as expected, Democrats will have to find another way to keep the government operating beyond Thursday, when current funding expires.

  • Matt Gaetz Defends Tucker Carlson – By Pushing Replacement Theory

    Gaetz insists that the Fox host is "correct" about replacement theory as an explanation for what is happening in America

  • It's the virus, stupid

    Why the Democrats should pivot to COVID

  • U.S. Republican senators slam release of Huawei's Meng

    U.S. Senator Marco Rubio said on Saturday the release of Huawei's finance chief raised serious questions about President Joe Biden's ability to confront the threat posed by the technology giant and the Chinese Communist Party. Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou returned to China on Saturday after reaching an agreement with U.S. prosecutors on Friday to end the bank fraud case against her. "The release of Ms. Meng raises serious questions about President Biden's ability and willingness to confront the threat posed by Huawei and the Chinese Communist Party," said Rubio.

  • Man ‘shoots at couple with air gun’ after they fenced off home next to chip shop

    The day after the incident, the local council dismantled the fence

  • Man jailed for suffocating ex-girlfriend to death in suitcase he abandoned by roadside

    Javier Da Silva Rojas, 26, claimed he would ‘never forgive’ himself for the horrific kidnapping of 24-year-old Valerie Reyes

  • Liz Cheney: Americans deserve better than choice between Biden's "disastrous" policies or Trump

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) told CBS' "60 Minutes" in an interview broadcast Sunday that Americans "deserve better than having to choose between" President Biden's "disastrous" policies and former President Trump, "who violated his oath of office."Why it matters: Cheney made the remarks after CBS' Lesley Stahl put it to her in the interview that Republicans feel that her joining the House select committee in charge of investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot helps "keep the focus on Trump instead

  • Arsenal's fast start secures win in Premier League's north London derby

    Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta praises his team and the impact of having fans in the stadium after his team struck three times inside 35 minutes to beat Tottenham 3-1 and move above their north London rivals in the Premier League table.

  • Ryder Cup singles matches highlighted by Bryson DeChambeau vs. Sergio Garcia

    The U.S. leads Europe, 11-5, entering Sunday singles at the 43rd Ryder Cup. Here's a look at the 12 matchups.

  • Struggle over Egypt's Juhayna behind arrest of founder, son - Amnesty

    Egyptian authorities are holding the founder of the country's largest dairy products and juices producer and his son in conditions that amount to torture because of their refusal to cede their assets, Amnesty International said on Monday. There was no immediate response to a request for comment to the Egypt's state information service. The arrests of Safwan Thabet, founder and former CEO of Juhayna, in December, and of his son Seifeldin two months later, shook Juhayna, a household name in Egypt.