US officials: COVID, bomb cyclone won't slow Santa's travels

TERRY CHEA
·1 min read

The U.S. military agency known for tracking Santa Claus as he delivers presents on Christmas Eve doesn’t expect COVID-19 or the “ bomb cyclone ” hitting North America to affect Saint Nick’s global travels.

NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, is responsible for monitoring and defending the skies above North America.

But the Colorado Springs, Colorado-based agency also runs the NORAD Tracks Santa service, which allows people to follow his Christmas journey through its noradsanta.org website, social media channels and mobile app.

The agency this year plans to have about 1,500 volunteers working on Christmas Eve to field phone calls from children who want to know Santa’s location and delivery schedule.

Lt. General David Nahom, a NORAD official based in Anchorage, Alaska, said the pandemic has not affected Santa’s busy delivery schedule and he doesn’t expect any impact this weekend.

The freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall that’s disrupting holiday travel in the U.S. shouldn’t be a problem for a man who lives at the North Pole, Nahom said.

“I think Santa will be right at home with the Arctic weather that’s hitting into the lower 48,” Nahom said.

NORAD’s holiday tradition began in 1955 after a kid mistakenly called a Colorado military command asking to speak to Santa. More calls came in so the commander on duty assigned an officer to answer the Santa calls, and the tradition took hold.

Recommended Stories

  • Bomb cyclone bringing blizzard, whiteout conditions across Buffalo

    FOX Weather Winter Storm Specialist Tom Niziol says Buffalo is currently experiencing blizzard and whiteout conditions as this Christmas week storm continues to move east.

  • Deep freeze grips U.S. as 'bomb cyclone' looms

    STORY: Heading into the Christmas holiday weekend, the looming storm was forecast to develop into a "bomb cyclone," unleashing heavy, blinding snow from the northern Plains and Great Lakes region to the upper Mississippi Valley and western New York.Numbing cold intensified by high winds was expected to extend as far south as the U.S.-Mexico border.Hard-freeze warnings were posted across the Gulf Coast states of Texas, Louisiana, Alabama and Florida, while significant icing was possible from a separate arctic blast hitting the Pacific Northwest.

  • Believe in Santa? Of course. Why would we ever doubt a force for good?

    I’m in the business of asking questions, so I understand curiosity, but answers can get prickly when the question is this: Is Santa real?

  • Tunisian Islamist party protests arrest of senior leader

    Supporters of the Tunisian Islamist movement Ennahda demonstrated on Friday in front of the Justice Ministry in the capital to denounce the arrest of one of its senior leaders, suspected of being involved in sending Tunisians to fight with extremists in Syria. Protesters demanded the release of former Prime Minister Ali Larayedh, vice president of Ennahda, saying the arrest earlier this week was politically motivated. The protest came amid heightened political tensions in Tunisia.

  • Did you know...

    Did you know... what these items have in common?

  • Shells pummel Ukraine's Kherson; 7 dead, 58 wounded

    Russian shells pummeled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday, killing seven people and injuring 58 more in the city that Moscow’s forces were forced to abandon last month. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, just back from his quick trip to Washington, posted photos of the wreckage on his social media accounts. “This is not sensitive content — it’s the real life of Kherson,” Zelenskyy tweeted.

  • FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried arrives in US to face charges

    Two ex-associates plead guilty as the former "King of Crypto" is extradited from the Bahamas.

  • Hong Kong leader aims to reopen border with China next month

    Hong Kong's leader said Saturday that China has agreed to a reopening of the city's border with the mainland, which has been largely closed by pandemic restrictions, and that he is aiming for a mid-January start. Chief Executive John Lee, returning from a trip to Beijing where he met President Xi Jinping and other officials, told reporters at the Hong Kong airport that the two sides would develop a plan to reopen the border in a gradual and orderly manner. The announcement came as China is easing a “zero-COVID” policy that has restricted entry to the country, isolated infected people and locked down areas with outbreaks.

  • Federal effort to boost election worker protections fizzles

    Federal proposals that would have significantly boosted security funding for election offices and heightened penalties for threatening their staff failed to advance this year, leaving state officials looking to their legislatures for support. The massive budget bill that passed Congress on Friday will send $75 million in election security grants to states, an amount that falls far short of what many officials had sought as state and local election workers have been targeted with harassment and even death threats since the 2020 presidential election. Absent federal action, several state election officials — many of whom have faced an unrelenting wave of attacks for two years — say they plan to push their lawmakers to increase protections for themselves, their staffs and those who run elections at the local level.

  • Denver woman raises thousands for charity selling candy apples

    A Denver woman celebrates the holidays by making as many as 2,000 caramel apples a year that sell for $10 apiece, raising $10,000 to $20,000 that she's donated to schools, libraries and a hospice.

  • Five major bills Congress passed in 2022

    It was a busy year for Congress, which passed a slew of consequential bills, most of which enjoyed support from both parties.

  • Billionaire investor David Tepper is ‘leaning short’ on the stock market because central banks are saying ‘what they’re going to do’

    When the Fed and other major central banks say they're going to keep raising rates and tightening policy, you should believe them, Tepper says

  • Ukraine war news – live: Zelensky warns of more Russian air strikes over Christmas

    Fears of fresh attacks come as Vladimir Putin calls invasion ‘war’ for the first time in public after 10 months

  • You might think these animals are cute but they're amongst the deadliest on Earth

    Dolphins, polar bears, and hippopotamuses are best viewed from a distance.

  • On this day in history Dec. 24, 1972, Bob Hope delivers last live Christmas show in Vietnam

    Comedian Bob Hope performed his last Christmas show for U.S. troops during the Vietnam War on this day in history, Dec. 24, 1972. It was his ninth consecutive Christmas appearance in Vietnam.

  • Yahoo Finance Presents: Mario Dedivanovic, Makeup by Mario Founder & CEO

    Yahoo Finance’s Brooke DiPalma and Alexandra Canal sit down with Makeup by Mario Founder & CEO, Mario Dedivanovic, as they discuss the brand, selling products in Sephora, social media, and Mario’s career journey.

  • Biden’s signature advances major projects in water bill

    President Joe Biden signed a large defense bill on Friday that includes a water bill that directs the Army Corps of Engineers on major infrastructure projects to improve navigation and protect against storms worsened by climate change. The Water Resources Development Act of 2022 also includes a $3.2 billion authorization for a new Soo Lock on the St. Marys River which connects Lake Superior with Lake Huron. Nearly all U.S. iron ore is mined near Lake Superior, but to create steel and build cars, it needs to travel on large vessels through a single, aging Michigan lock that federal officials have called the Achilles’ heel of the North American industrial economy.

  • There's overwhelming support for an age limit on the president and Congress. Here's why that won't happen anytime soon.

    Seventy-five percent of Americans polled by Insider favored congressional age limits. But no one in the halls of power seems ready to go that far.

  • Police: 19-year-old killed in shooting at Mall of America

    A teenager was killed during a shooting at the Mall of America on Friday that sent frightened customers at the nation’s largest shopping center racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend, police said. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said the victim was a 19-year-old man. A bystander's jacket was also grazed by a bullet during the shooting at the mall's Nordstrom location.

  • The flu is starting to wane in the U.S. after a brutal start. Is it over?

    Flu season started off strong and early this year, and it still might bounce back.