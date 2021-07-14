US officials flag "small" reaction risk with J&J vaccine
Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may pose a “small possible risk” of a rare but potentially dangerous neurological reaction, U.S. health officials said Monday.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine saying data suggests an increased risk of a rare autoimmune disorder called Guillain-Barré.Also known as GBS, the syndrome is a rare neurological condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the protective coating on nerve fibers.Most people fully recover. In a Monday letter to the company, the FDA said the chances of getting GBS was “very low," but still warned that recipients of the J&J vaccine should seek medical attention if they show symptoms within six weeks of inoculation, including weakness, tingling sensations, difficulty walking or difficulty with facial movements.Most cases were in men over the age of 50.Nearly 13 million people have received J&J’s one-dose vaccine in the U.S.Out of 100 preliminary reports of GBS, the FDA says 95 cases have required hospitalization and one death has been reported.The warning is another setback for the J&J shot, as its one-dose system was supposed to help vaccinate hard-to-reach areas.Last week, European regulators issued a similar warning for AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which uses technology like J&J’s - a traditional, virus-based approach.Meanwhile, the FDA has not linked GBS to the mRNA vaccines, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
The chance of having Guillain-Barré syndrome occur is very low and the rate of reported cases exceeds the background rate by a small degree, J&J said. The statement follows a Washington Post report on Monday, which said the FDA was expected to announce a new warning on J&J's coronavirus vaccine related to a rare autoimmune disorder.
While the latest J&J news may contribute to hesitancy among those who remain skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccines, experts say this is exactly how science works.
The FDA announced a new warning would be put on the J&J COVID-19 vaccine after possible linkage to a rare autoimmune disease. Here's what it means.
It's linked to a small number of Guillain-Barré cases, but experts say the benefits far outweigh the risk.
The odds of developing GBS after getting the COVID-19 shot, experts say, are less than getting it from other vaccines, bacteria and viruses.
U.S. regulators have added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine about links to Guillain-Barre syndrome.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday warned of an increased risk of Guillain-Barre, a rare neurological disorder, following the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after 100 preliminary cases of the syndrome were reported among the 12.5M doses administered. While the FDA said it's updating vaccination materials for health care providers and patients to note an "association" between the vaccine and a risk of GBS, the agency said the data are "insufficient to establish a causal relationship." "Importantly, the FDA has evaluated the available information for the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine and continues to find the known and potential benefits clearly outweigh the known and potential risks," the FDA stated.
U.S. regulators added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction.
At one point, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) seemed to have a pretty good shot at becoming the leader in the COVID-19 vaccine market. Unlike rival vaccines, J&J's vaccine required only a single dose. The company even committed to selling its vaccine at cost during the pandemic, giving it a big price advantage compared to the vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna.
