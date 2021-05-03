US officials in Mideast to reassure jittery allies over Iran

  • Senator Chris Coons of Delaware talks to the journalists during a press briefing in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, May 3, 2021. Top Biden administration officials and U.S. senators crisscrossed the Middle East on Monday, seeking to assuage growing unease among Gulf Arab partners over America’s rapprochement with Iran and other policy shifts in the region. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
  • U.S. Senator Chris Coons listens to a journalist during a press briefing in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, May 3, 2021. Top Biden administration officials and U.S. senators crisscrossed the Middle East on Monday, seeking to assuage growing unease among key Gulf Arab partners over America's rapprochement with Iran and other policy shifts. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
  • U.S. Senator Chris Coons, left, looks at Senator Chris Van Hollen during a press briefing in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, May 3, 2021. Top Biden administration officials and U.S. senators crisscrossed the Middle East on Monday, seeking to assuage growing unease among key Gulf Arab partners over America's rapprochement with Iran and other policy shifts. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
1 / 3

Emirates US

Senator Chris Coons of Delaware talks to the journalists during a press briefing in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, May 3, 2021. Top Biden administration officials and U.S. senators crisscrossed the Middle East on Monday, seeking to assuage growing unease among Gulf Arab partners over America’s rapprochement with Iran and other policy shifts in the region. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ISABEL DEBRE
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Top Biden administration officials and U.S. senators crisscrossed the Middle East on Monday, seeking to assuage growing unease among Gulf Arab partners over America’s re-engagement with Iran and other policy shifts in the region.

The trips come as the U.S. and Iran, through intermediaries in Vienna, discuss a return to Tehran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers that former President Donald Trump abandoned three years ago. The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf allies, excluded from Obama-era nuclear negotiations, have repeatedly pressed for a seat at the table, insisting that any return to the accord must address Iran’s ballistic missile program and support for regional proxies.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., a key Biden ally dispatched on overseas diplomatic missions, told reporters in the UAE's capital of Abu Dhabi that he hoped to allay the sheikhdom's “understandable and legitimate concerns” about the return to the landmark deal and to create “broader engagement” with Gulf partners.

Coons said “close consultation” with the UAE about the ongoing talks in Vienna was “important, expected and happening," adding that he hopes the Emiratis “may not just be notified, but actually help.”

What that means remains unclear, as Gulf states now watch with resignation as negotiations gain traction in the Austrian capital. When asked to elaborate, Coons balked at the suggestion that the UAE's input had acquired any greater significance in talks with Iran over the last five years.

“I did not in any way mean to suggest that there was some deal in the works where the Emiratis would be securing anything,” he said. “Vienna is the place where the United States government, the administration, is negotiating.”

Regional tensions are rising. To pressure the Biden administration to lift sanctions and come back into compliance with the deal, Iran has steadily violated the accord’s limitations on nuclear enrichment and stockpiles of enriched uranium. The long shadow war between Israel and the Iran has intensified, with suspected Israeli attacks on Iranian ships in volatile Mideast waterways and at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility.

In a tour intended to boost “long-standing political, economic, cultural, and security ties," several senior Biden administration officials are touring Arab capitals, with Brett McGurk from the National Security Council and Derek Chollet from the State Department, among others, stopping in Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Amman and Cairo this week.

The visits follow the Biden administration's decision to plow ahead with Trump-era arms sales to Gulf countries, including a $23 billion transfer of F-35 combat aircraft, Reaper drones and other advanced weapons to the UAE, despite objections from Democrats wary of states’ entanglement in the devastating war in Yemen, authoritarian policies and ties to China.

Coons, chairman of a subcommittee of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, helped introduce legislation last year designed to block the sale of fighters to the UAE. He said Monday that he discussed those concerns with Emirati officials during his two-day visit.

“In a number of robust conversations with senior (Emirati) leaders, I’ve been reassured I think appropriately,” Coons said, without elaborating. “But I need to return to Washington to hear from our administration ... exactly how this is being resolved and addressed.”

The senator also has become known for his sharp criticism of Saudi Arabia's human rights record and tactics in Yemen, where U.S.-backed Saudi coalition airstrikes have killed thousands of civilians. The Trump administration, which cultivated close ties to the powerful Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, approved a nuclear cooperation deal to share technology with the kingdom for its nuclear power venture, including plans to build several civilian reactors.

The cooperation has sparked concerns among some U.S. senators skeptical of Saudi Arabia's intentions.

Although Coons declined to share what he knew of the kingdom's nuclear technology plans, he said the disastrous war in Yemen has “left us with concerns about our ability to trust the Saudis with technology that they acquire from us."

He added: "Iran is not the only concerning player.”

Recommended Stories

  • Inauguration 2021: Watch Joe Biden's Empowering Speech

    President Joe Biden delivered an impassioned speech at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration. The 46th President of the United States made calls for healing, love, dignity and unity as he pledged his unwavering loyalty to America.

  • Tencent-backed insurance platform Waterdrop targets US$360 million US listing

    Waterdrop, the online insurance and medical crowdfunding platform backed by Tencent, has started marketing its initial public offering (IPO) of up to US$360 million on the New York Stock Exchange. The Beijing-based firm is selling 30 million American depositary shares (ADS) in a range of US$10 to US$12 each, according to a term sheet seen by the Post. Each ADS represents 10 ordinary shares. Waterdrop has an option to sell up to 4.5 million more shares if there is strong demand. Joint book-runners on the deal include Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. Founded in 2016 by 33-year old Shen Peng, a former executive at China's food-delivery to ticket- booking platform Meituan, Waterdrop represents one of the latest Chinese firms to list offshore. Waterdrop has secured indications of interest from both existing and new investors, which together seek to buy at least US$210 million worth of ADS, or about 63.6 per cent of the global offering. They include affiliates of Chinese private equity firms Boyu Capital and Hopu Investments. Tencent owns about 22.1 per cent of the firm and will be diluted during the listing. Shen Peng, founder of online insurance and medical crowdfunding platform Waterdrop. Source: Weibo alt=Shen Peng, founder of online insurance and medical crowdfunding platform Waterdrop. Source: Weibo Waterdrop claims to be the largest independent third-party life and health insurance distribution platform in China, having served some 79.4 million consumers as of the end of last year, according to its US filing. The loss-making company, which has 19.2 million paying customers, said it works with 62 insurance firms and offers 200 products on its platform. It primarily generates brokerage income from selling insurance policies underwritten by the insurers. Over the past three years, its net losses widened to 663.9 million yuan (US$102.5 million) in 2020 from 209.2 million in 2018. Apart from an insurance marketplace, it also runs a crowdfunding platform, through which it acquires users and converts them into paying customers. It claims its crowdfunding platform supported some 1.7 million patients who raised about 37 billion yuan from donors as of the end of last year. In China, the health care expenditure gap that is not covered by social or commercial medical insurance was estimated at 4.7 trillion yuan in 2019, underlying significant unmet medical protection demand in China, according to iResearch. Total premiums of the Chinese life and health insurance market will climb to 6.1 trillion yuan by 2024, soaring from 3.3 trillion yuan in 2020. Third-party insurance brokers and agents will likely account for 13 per cent of the market by 2024, up from just 3 per cent in 2020, according to iResearch. Waterdrop plans to use the net proceeds from its IPO on expanding its operations as well as on research and development. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Syrian court accepts 3 candidates to run for president

    Syria’s Supreme Constitutional Court has accepted three applications out of 51 for candidacy for this month’s presidential elections in the war-torn country, state media reported Monday. The largely symbolic election is certain to be won by President Bashar Assad, who was chosen along with two other men, Abdullah Salloum Abdullah and Mahmoud Ahmad Marie, to run. The Parliament later referred the names to the constitutional court.

  • African players in Europe: Elneny's special goal for Arsenal

    Egyptian Mohamed Elneny broke a 64-match English Premier League goal drought since joining Arsenal five years ago by scoring in a 2-0 win over Newcastle at the weekend.

  • How commercial space stations could become the final frontier for data and cybersecurity

    What will commercial space stations be good for? The application that typically comes up would be their use as space hotels, or maybe zero-gravity research labs and factories. But space industry veteran Rob Meyerson has a different idea in mind — and in his role as operating partner at C5 Capital USA, he’s able to put some money behind it. “Looking for new markets is something we’re highly motivated to do,” Meyerson told GeekWire. “Data storage and compute is one market. Cybersecurity is another.” The possibilities for providing data and security services on the final frontier played a big role in… Read More

  • Biden met with Mossad director in D.C. to discuss Iran

    President Biden met on Friday with the director of Israel's spy agency Mossad, Yossi Cohen, and discussed Iran, a source familiar with the details tells Axios.Worth noting: The White House kept the meeting, first reported by Channel 12 news in Israel, a secret and didn't issue a statement.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe White House has not yet responded to questions about the talks.Driving the news: Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday morning about the Mount Meron stampede. It was unclear whether the meeting with Cohen took place before or after that call. A source familiar with the meeting said it wasn't planned in advance and was organized on short notice while Cohen was in Washington, D.C. for other purposes. Netanyahu briefed Cohen before the conversation with Biden on messaging regarding Iran and received an update from him after the meeting, the source said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • South Carolina teen found shot dead after going missing for weeks

    A teenage girl who went missing for weeks in South Carolina was found dead on Thursday in an apparent murder. The body of Sanaa Amenhotep, 15, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds when authorities discovered her body after she disappeared more than three weeks ago, WLTX reports. Amenhotep was last seen on April 5 in front of her home in Columbia, South Carolina.

  • Instagram mother charged after falsely accusing Latino couple of trying to snatch her kids

    ‘There absolutely need to be consequences for attention-seeking “influencers” that make up drama for likes and views on social media,’ says family member of accused couple

  • Two weather systems bring threat of flash flooding, drastic temperature changes across US

    Two weather systems, one starting in the Gulf Coast area and the other one in the Mountain West, will bring significant changes early this week.

  • Cindy McCain, widow of Arizona senator John McCain, calls pro-Trump ‘audit’ of 2020 results in her state ‘ludicrous’

    ‘Look, the election is over. Biden won,’ says critic of former president

  • Fox host Maria Bartiromo says China is secretly sending doctors and engineers over the US-Mexico border

    ‘You have to ask, why the CCP is sending these people through the border ... What are they doing when they get here?’

  • Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

    Roger Marshall, who alleged ‘serious voter fraud’ before insurrection, says ‘it’s time for this country to heal’

  • GOP senator Susan Collins defends claim Trump ‘learned his lesson’ after first impeachment

    Maine Republican voted to convict former president in second trial

  • Trump-backed candidate whose husband died of Covid advances to congressional runoff in Texas

    Republicans Susan Wright and Jake Ellzey will face off in runoff election for state’s 6th district seat

  • ‘It breaks my heart’: Boise Fire Department closed this restaurant ‘gem.’ Will it return?

    “I miss my customers a lot,” owner Anne Nguyen said. “They are so sweet.”

  • Biden news – live: US brands China ‘aggressive’ as North Korea says Washington heading for ‘all-out showdown’

    Latest developments from Washington and beyond

  • Panthers’ 4 trades Friday were a chaotic move to find what Carolina needed most

    The Panthers’ 4 trades Friday? Forget ‘em. What matters is the 3 players they got.

  • A black bear killed and part-ate a woman in Colorado - just the fourth fatal mauling since records began 60 years ago

    The woman's body was found covered in bear hair by her boyfriend on a path near Durango, Colorado, on Friday, authorities said.

  • Spain trials digital COVID pass to boost nightlife

    Their faces may be covered but there’s no hiding their delightas clubbers in the Spanish city of Girona moved to the beats of house music put on by a live DJ on Saturday (May 1).It’s the first time in eight months that Girona had some of its nightlife back,thanks to a pilot digital pass scheme which authorities hope will allow for socializing without spreading coronavirus.Participants were asked to download an app to their mobile phones and undergo an antigen COVID-19 test,show a negative PCR test or proof that they had already had coronavirus.They were then given a digital pass to go to a concert or dine out at five participating restaurants.The pass is valid for up to 36 hours and costs between $3 - $10.50.Organizers, Blockchain Centre of Catalonia, hope the scheme will revive Girona’s hospitality sector.Earlier, organizers said that a trial concert in Barcelona in March where 5,000 people took rapid COVID-19 tests and crammed into a venue without social distancing did not drive up infections,giving hope for a revival of the live music sector.

  • Biden pays tribute to special forces who killed Osama bin Laden on 10th anniversary of raid

    Then-vice president had advised Obama against carrying out the raid until they could be sure the al Qaeda leader was in the compound