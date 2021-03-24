US officials say migrants are being told to come to the border. Here's what they're hearing from smugglers and from Russia

Luis Chaparro
·6 min read
migrant surge US mexico
Asylum-seeking unaccompanied minors from Central America are separated from other migrants by US Border Patrol agents after crossing into the US on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 14, 2021. Adrees Latif/Reuters

  • Thousands of migrants, mostly from Central America, have come to the US border with Mexico in recent months.

  • Many of those migrants left home after hearing that a new US president would make migration easier.

  • But rumors about lax immigration policy are being stoked by smugglers and bigger geopolitical foes, US officials say.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Ciudad Juarez, MEXICO - Thousands of migrants, mostly from Central America, have left their homes in recent months to head north, relying on what smugglers and local news sites were announcing: A new US administration has opened the doors for all migrants.

US officials say the increase in migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border over the past two months is a response to rumors of a "more humane" immigration policy and "disinformation" spread by smugglers.

"I certainly think that the idea that a more humane policy would be in place may have driven people to make that decision," Amb. Roberta Jacobson, White House coordinator for the southern border, said at a briefing on March 10.

"But perhaps, more importantly, it definitely drove smugglers to express disinformation - to spread disinformation about what was now possible, and we know that," Jacobson added.

Carlos, a Honduran man, left his hometown exactly one month ago. He traveled all the way to the Mexican border state of Tamaulipas with his 5-year-old child. His main goal was to enter the US illegally and work so he could send money to his sick wife.

"The guides [smugglers] told me in Honduras that they will let me in if I brought my kid along, that they were letting in everybody with children," he told Insider.

But instead he was robbed during the journey and after crossing the border was quickly expelled to Mexico.

Migrants immigrants Mexico Ciudad Juarez
Asylum-seeking migrants from Central America cross the Paso del Norte International border bridge in Ciudad Juarez after being deported from the US, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

"I'm going back to Honduras," Carlos said in an interview at the Pan de Vida shelter in Ciudad Juarez. "It was all a lie from the guides. I gave them all my money to save my wife, and now I'll have to get back empty-handed."

At three of the main shelters visited by Insider in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, dozens of families faced the same situation.

María, a woman from Guatemala also traveled with her 2- and 6-year-old daughters, arrived to find the border was not open, despite what smugglers told her in Guatemala.

"They told me they have heard in the news that the US was letting in women with small children, because this new president was trying to be better than Trump. But they didn't even let us speak. They just sent us straight back to Mexico," Maria said at El Buen Samaritano shelter.

A smuggler interviewed near the border wall on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez said they are not spreading disinformation to migrants.

"It's just what we hear," the smuggler said.

"We are not trying to disinform migrants. It is what we are hearing in the news and from the same migrants. For example, we know now that they are not allowing people outside the [Migrant Protection Protocol], but they are allowing children alone, and that's all the message we pass along," he told Insider.

Smugglers might not be all to blame. Disinformation campaigns in Central America have been targeting migrants to discredit the US, some US government officials say.

"The disinformation by Russia seeks to discredit every act of goodness, and we do many, that the United States provides in the hemisphere, and to the extent that drives migration there's no doubt," Adm. Craig Faller, who oversees US military operations in the region as head of Southern Command, told Congress in March.

Although none of the migrants interviewed in Ciudad Juarez pointed directly at Russian media outlets, many of them cited local news sites that actively repost articles from Russian state outlet RT en Español.

Mexico migrant Ciudad Juarez phone
Migrants from Central America use mobile phones to try to register to request asylum in the US, at Pan de Vida shelter in Ciudad Juarez, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Sites like Noticias de Honduras, Radio América Honduras and Publinews Guatemala, among others, were constantly cited by migrants interviewed by Insider when asked where they were learning of new developments at the border.

Most of these news sites have more than 300,000 followers on Facebook on average and frequently repost RT en Español articles, mostly about Biden's administration and immigration developments at the border.

Faller also noted that these Russian media outlets target Spanish-speaking populations.

"Outside the Russian language, their Spanish-language social media is their biggest effort, and they increased it three-fold last year, particularly trying to discredit everything the United States did to help our partners recover from the pandemic," Faller told lawmakers this month.

Since the end of the Trump administration, smugglers from the US-Mexico border to Central America have been spreading news and speculation about what immigration policies would be under Biden.

A smuggler interviewed in November 2019 said his organization was expecting Biden to loosen immigration vigilance at the border and allow them to grow their illicit income.

"We have a Facebook page and a WhatsApp group where we post news, so immigrants know we are not lying to them, so they can trust us," the smuggler told Insider at the time.

Jenn Budd, a former Border Patrol agent turned whistleblower, said there is another group spreading disinformation and "intentionally looking to harm" Biden's administration.

"Border Patrol [agents] never stopped supporting Trump. They are keeping in bed with him, and they are doing a lot to discredit this new administration," Budd said.

Trump and border patrol
President Donald Trump with US Customs and Border Protection officers at McAllen International Airport in Texas, January 10, 2019. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

On March 13, CNN published a video showing a large group of migrants in a long line as they waited for their turn to jump into a boat and cross the Rio Grande River into the US.

But Budd said this was an "orchestrated set up" by Biden's detractors.

"When I saw the video I had no doubt that there is a disinformation campaign orchestrated by Border Patrol," Budd said. "Right now, the Border Patrol is creating two crisis scenarios at once for political reasons."

Budd said others, including Breitbart, a far-right media outlet often described as alt-right, are contributing to the spread of disinformation and of stories that discredit the Biden administration.

"As a former agent, what I hear is these men possibly talking about paying this smuggler off to gather a bunch of unsuspecting migrants and have them cross in a particular place in order to get this shot," Budd said of the scene filmed by CNN.

As news and rumors flow around the border and to Central America, migrants remain confused and exposed to abuse.

"I just hope me and my son won't have to go through the same [experience] we went on our way north," Carlos said. "We were robbed, kidnapped, and extorted several times during our whole trip, and for what? For a lie someone said to me in Honduras. I feel like a fool."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • POLL: Support for Providing Pathway to Citizenship Has Plummeted Since Biden Took Office

    Americans’ support for providing a pathway to citizenship has plummeted since President Joe Biden took office in January as the new administration has struggled to get a handle on the worsening crisis at the southern border, according to a new poll. A Politico/ Morning Consult poll shows just 43 percent of voters believe that undocumented immigrants who are currently living in the United States should be offered a pathway to citizenship. That figure has dropped 14 points since January. Among Democrats, support fell from 72 percent to 57 percent, while just one-in-four Republicans were in favor of the proposed pathway, a decrease of ten percentage points. The poll, which was conducted between March 19 and March 22 among a national sample of 1,994 registered voters, has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points. Experts say Biden’s plan to create a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants has served as an incentive for migrants to attempt to cross the border. The shift in support comes as Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas recently called the situation at the border “difficult” and said the administration is “on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years.” While Mayorkas said “poverty, high levels of violence and corruption in Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries” are to blame for the influx, and have “propelled migration to our southwest border for years,” Republicans have said it is Biden who is at fault for the surge, after he rescinded the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) and reinstated “catch and release.” U.S. Customs and Border Protection has said its agents encountered 100,000 migrants making illegal crossings in February, a 28 percent increase from the month before. Photos of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas leaked by Representative Henry Cuellar (D., Texas) reveal severe overcrowding in the makeshift shelter as the administration struggles to accommodate an influx of unaccompanied minors arriving at the border. As the situation has worsened, Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley sector have reportedly been directed to allow illegal immigrants into the country without scheduled court dates. Agents have been told to use prosecutorial discretion to process and release migrants without issuing a Notice to Appear (NTA), which includes details about the hearing at which a court determines whether to process a migrant’s asylum claim. Skipping the NTA process allows agents to avoid hours of paperwork required to issue the notices. The new direction makes migrants responsible for seeking an asylum hearing through Immigrations and Customs Enforcement or legal assistance. Many migrants are now being registered into the system with biometric data and then released into the public amid a growing surge at the border that has overwhelmed governmental resources and facilities.

  • Illegal migrants will be denied right to settle in UK even if granted asylum

    Illegal migrants will be denied the right to settle in the UK even if they are granted asylum under plans by Priti Patel to crush people-smuggling. The Home Secretary is proposing that those who get asylum will only be granted "temporary protection status", which means they will be regularly reassessed for removal from the UK, have limited family reunion rights and no access to benefits unless destitute. Only those who come to the UK through legitimate routes – via official Government refugee schemes from war zones or to escape persecution – will be entitled to indefinite leave to remain. The twin-track approach is designed to "break the people-smugglers' business model" as anyone they bring illegally into the UK will never enjoy citizenship and will only ever be a "temporary" member of British society at risk of removal at least every 30 months. Home Office sources said the plans, to be enshrined in law in a Sovereign Borders Bill this autumn, met the UK's international obligations under human rights and refugee conventions – but they are likely to face a major legal challenge. It represents the biggest shake-up in the asylum system for 50 years, and for the first time makes the way a migrant enters the UK the determinant in how an asylum claim progresses, and their eventual status. It follows a record 8,500 migrants crossing the Channel in small boats last year.

  • Expulsions, releases, hotels: Migrant families at U.S.-Mexico border face mixed U.S. policies

    While the United States is expelling migrant families and individuals to Mexico under a Trump-era public health order to limit the spread of the coronavirus, thousands of families have been released into the United States in recent weeks pending the outcome of their immigration cases. On the same day Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas went on five U.S. Sunday television shows to issue the warnings, U.S. border agents in Texas' Rio Grande Valley began releasing migrant families to relieve pressure on crowded border facilities without set dates to appear in immigration court.

  • Mexico tells Latin American countries its airport immigration facilities are safe

    Mexico assured other Latin American countries on Monday that immigration facilities at Mexico City's international airport were safe and hygienic, as it prepares a wider crackdown to cut the flow of illegal border crossings into the United States. Officials from Mexico's National Migration Institute (INM) and the Foreign Ministry toured the airport's immigration facilities with consulate officials from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay, the government said in a statement.

  • Hatch Act complaint filed against HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge

    A conservative group is filing a Hatch Act complaint against Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge for political comments she made at the White House last week. Why it matters: The group, Americans for Public Trust, is signaling that it will use the Hatch Act, which forbids overt political activities by senior federal employees, to cause potential ethics problems for President Biden's Cabinet. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"The American people are entitled to trust in their government, knowing that political opining has no place during the performance of official business duties," the complaint reads. The group is asking the Office of Special Counsel "to investigate this matter and any potential violations of the Hatch Act and standards of government employees."The backdrop: At the White House briefing last week, Fudge offered her commentary on who might be a good 2022 Senate candidate in her home state of Ohio and mentioned two Democrats: Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Rep. Tim Ryan."I think we have a good shot at it. I know people have written off Ohio. I haven't written off Ohio. I believe we can win the Senate race," she said.On Friday, she admitted that she should not have talked politics from the White House podium. "I acknowledge that I should have stuck with my first instinct and not answered the question," she said in a statement to the Washington Post.Flashback: In 2019, the Office of Special Counsel, which oversees federal personnel, ruled that White House counselor Kellyanne Conway violated the Hatch Act, calling her a "repeat offender" and demanding that she be fired."As a highly visible member of the Administration, Ms. Conway's violations, if left unpunished, send a message to all federal employees that they need not abide by the Hatch Act's restrictions," the OSC wrote.More than a dozen other former Trump administration officials were also found to have violated the Hatch Act, including trade adviser Peter Navarro.Trump did not terminate Conway or Navarro or take any known disciplinary action. Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows also downplayed the Hatch Act after criticism of the White House hosting the Republican National Convention, insisting that "nobody outside of the Beltway really cares."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Saudi Arabia's $500 billion megacity Neom is creating plans to harvest an unprecedented amount of data from future residents. Experts say it's either dystopian or genius.

    Neom's head of technology told ZDNet that Neom would function as the world's first "cognitive city," which can anticipate residents' needs.

  • Scared and hungry: Young boys cross the border alone

    In pitch darkness, on a dirt road in the Rio Grande Valley of south Texas, is where local county deputies found 9-year-old Justin and his 10-year-old friend Joseph, both traveling without their parents to cross the U.S. southern border. Along the way, they joined entire families who also were heading to the U.S. to find refuge, including other unaccompanied minors like 15-year-old Jeffrey, who had been traveling by foot, train and bus for over two months. Nine-year-old Justin also walked most of the way, traveling for more than a month from his home in Honduras.

  • Prince Charles Has 'Taken The Lead' On Palace Response To Meghan And Harry's Interview

    Well, this changes things.

  • Biden's Next $3 Trillion Effort Would Be Gamechanger for Parents

    What we know so far about the president's follow-up to the American Rescue Plan Act suggests that American parents are going to win big.

  • ATM explosion in Northern Liberties

    Police are investigating an ATM explosion in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood.

  • McConnell complains Biden hasn’t spoken to him or invited him to White House since inauguration

    Mitch McConnell complained during an interview on Wednesday that Joe Biden has not spoken with him since the presidential inauguration. In an appearance on Fox News, the Senate minority leader said he had not been invited to the White House so far during this administration, claiming that Democrats are not interested in acting in a bipartisan fashion. Mr McConnell’s office clarified that the president and minority leader have spoken regarding the situation in Myanmar since the inauguration, but that the context of the comments remains regarding reaching bipartisan consensus on the economic agenda for the country.

  • Man attacks Asian American woman on New York subway as other passengers look on

    Attack comes amid wave of anti-Asian violence during coronavirus pandemic

  • Danny Green, former UNC hoops star, gives $1 million for basketball scholarship

    “If I can help a kid and help the program that means so much to me, why wouldn’t I?”

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest

  • Man finds shrimp tails in Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal that company tries to pass off as sugar

    Karp says he found ‘weird little strings’ and other unknown substances at the bottom of taped-up cereal bag

  • LA police investigating hate crime after car ramming at anti-Asian hate rally

    ‘The brazenness of doing this at an Anti-Hate rally speaks to the level that people will go to harass and bully communities of colour,’ says official

  • Mayor of Arizona border town says he is declaring ‘state of emergency’ over illegal immigration

    Mayor Chris Rigs of Gila Bend says a lack of federal response to help his down forced him to make the declaration

  • Why Israel could be heading for its most right-wing government in history

    Benjamin Netanyahu has failed to emerge as the clear winner of Tuesday night’s elections, raising the prospect of him relying on hardline religious movements to secure a coalition government. Initial results show that the prime minister’s Likud party has won the largest number of seats but is set to fall short of the 61 seats required for a majority in the fourth election in Israel in two years. It means that Mr Netanyahu may need to court the hard-Right Religious Zionism group and possibly newcomer Islamist movement Ra’am - among others - in coalition talks that are expected to be a complex, lengthy process. An alliance with Religious Zionism would be controversial as it includes the far-Right party Otzma Yehudit - "Jewish Power" in Hebrew - whose leader has expressed admiration for a mass-murderer who gunned down 29 Palestinians in the early 1990s. Itamar Ben Gvir, whose faction is set to enter the Israeli parliament for the first time, is notorious for displaying a picture of the killer, Baruch Goldstein, in his living room. He has also called for the deportation of Arab-Israeli citizens who are "not loyal to Israel."

  • Fact check: Puffiness of bagged lettuce does not indicate freshness

    A post falsely claims that a flatter salad bag means the product is fresh while a puffier bag suggests that the lettuce has aged.

  • Trump says two-page letter to Joe Biden was ‘from the heart’ while refusing to concede ‘rigged election’

    “Look, he’s there. It was a rigged election, an election that, you know, I would never concede’