The US has confirmed 11 cases of the coronavirus across 5 states. Here's what we know about all the US patients.

THE CENTRAL HOSPITAL OF WUHAN VIA WEIBO /via REUTERS
- A deadly coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, has spread to 24 other countries.
- The US has confirmed 11 cases of the coronavirus: six in California, two in Illinois, and one each in Arizona, Massachusetts, and Washington.
- The 10th and 11th cases — a 57-year-old couple in San Benito County, California — were confirmed on Sunday.
- Two cases of human-to-human transmission have been confirmed in the US.
- Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.
The US has confirmed 11 cases of a new coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China.
So far, the cases have been reported in five states: Arizona, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Washington. Officials have recorded two cases of human-to-human transmission.
The newest cases were confirmed in California on Sunday: Officials announced that a woman in Santa Clara County and a husband and wife from San Benito County had the virus.
The coronavirus has killed at least 362 people and infected more than 17,400 other people since December.
Beyond China, it has spread to 24 other countries: Australia, Cambodia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the UK, the US, and Vietnam.
The coronavirus family is a large group of viruses that typically affect the respiratory tract. Coronaviruses can lead to illnesses such as the common cold, pneumonia, and severe acute respiratory syndrome, which resulted in 8,000 cases and 774 deaths in China from November 2002 to July 2003.
People with the new coronavirus — known as 2019-nCoV — have reported symptoms like fevers, coughing, and difficulty breathing. Most of the people who have died were elderly or otherwise unwell, Chinese officials have said.
Here's everything we know about the cases in the US.
Three new cases in San Benito County, California, brought the total to 11.
On Sunday, the San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency announced that two cases of the virus had been confirmed there: a husband and a wife, both 57.
The husband recently traveled to Wuhan, then passed the virus to his wife after returning to California. The agency said they were not hospitalized and had not left their home since the man returned from China.
In a statement, the agency said it "provided guidance for home isolation and is closely monitoring their medical condition."
Earlier Sunday, health officials announced another case in California: a woman in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
The Santa Clara County Public Health Department said the woman contracted the virus while visiting Wuhan. She is the county's second coronavirus case.
"She has stayed home since she arrived except for two times to seek outpatient medical care," Sara Cody, the county's health officer, told reporters. "She has been regularly monitored and was never sick enough to be hospitalized."
The woman's family has also been isolated and is not leaving the home, Cody added.
The first coronavirus case in Santa Clara County was confirmed on Friday.
Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Officials said the patient is a man who returned from a trip to Wuhan and Shanghai on January 24 and did not leave his home except to seek medical care.
"We've been preparing for this possibility for weeks, knowing that we were likely to eventually confirm a case," Cody said in a press conference on Friday.
She added that while the man had come into contact with "very few individuals" since his return, including household members, officials were monitoring those people. The man did not need to be hospitalized and was being treated at home, she said.
"We're actually quite lucky in this case in that I think the contact list is going to be very short," Cody said.
Officials said the cases of the two patients in Santa Clara County were not related.
On Saturday, officials from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed that a man there who recently returned from Wuhan had contracted the illness.
BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images
Department officials said in a statement that the man is in his 20s and lives in Boston.
Since returning from Wuhan, he has been isolated, they added. He sought medical care shortly after arriving in the US, and authorities are monitoring his close contacts for symptoms.
"The risk to the public from the 2019 novel coronavirus remains low in Massachusetts," the statement said.
Three other US cases were confirmed on January 26: two in California, and one in Arizona.
VIVEK PRAKASH/AFP via Getty Images)
On January 22, a Wuhan resident who was traveling through Los Angeles International Airport on his way to China told airport staff that he wasn't feeling well and was immediately taken to a local hospital.
Another case was identified in Orange County. The patient there is being kept in isolation in a hospital and was said to be doing well.
In Arizona, meanwhile, a person who lives in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, is in isolation. Health officials described the person as "a member of the Arizona State University community" but said they did not live in university housing.
All three people recently traveled to the US from Wuhan.
A woman in her 60s in Chicago was the second confirmed case in the US.
Reuters
The woman traveled to Wuhan in December to care for her elderly father, then returned to Chicago on January 13.
She did not exhibit any symptoms while traveling but told her doctor a few days after returning to the US that she was feeling unwell. She was sent to a local hospital, where she was isolated and given fluids. Doctors are treating her symptoms much like they would treat pneumonia.
As of January 24, the woman was in stable condition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, according to Chicago's ABC7 News. Local health officials said she did not take public transportation or attend any public gatherings.
"I want to start by stating clearly: This is a single travel-associated case, not a local emergency," said Allison Arwady, the commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, according to ABC7.
Arwady added: "I can reassure you that even with this Chicago case, the health risk to the general public from novel coronavirus remains low at this time."
The spouse of the woman in Chicago also contracted the virus.
Matt Hartman/AFP/Getty Images
The woman's spouse had not traveled to China. His case was the first instance of the coronavirus spreading from person to person in the US.
The first US case was confirmed on January 21: a man in his 30s in Snohomish County, Washington.
Reuters
The CDC has required 20 US airports — including those in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Chicago — to screen passengers for the virus. Flights in and out of Wuhan have been canceled.
The man who contracted the virus landed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport before those protocols were instated. He did not exhibit any symptoms while traveling. Health officials said that they were able to detect this case early and that the man had been under strict isolation.
Chris Spitters, a health officer for the Snohomish Health District, said on January 21 that the man was "hospitalized out of an abundance of precaution and for short-term monitoring, not because there was severe illness."
A spokesman at Providence Regional Medical Center Everett told The Daily Herald on January 24 that the man was in good health.
As of January 31, at least 260 people across 36 states had been tested or were awaiting tests for the virus.
STR/AFP via Getty Images
At least 167 people had tested negative for the virus, the CDC said on Monday.
"At this time this virus is not currently spreading in the community in the United States," the agency said on Saturday.
The US has barred foreign nationals who have been in China within the past 14 days from entering the country.
Patrick Ngugi/AP
US citizens returning home who have been in China's Hubei province within the past 14 days will be quarantined for up to two weeks, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar announced on Friday.
People who've gotten the coronavirus have reported symptoms like fevers, coughing, and difficulty breathing.
Reuters
The CDC recommends that all travelers frequently wash their hands with soap and water and scrub for at least 20 seconds. They should refrain from touching their eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
The US government evacuated 195 Americans from Wuhan last week.
HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images
The flight, which carried US State Department employees who were working at the consulate in Wuhan and their families, landed at the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California, on Wednesday.
All the passengers will be kept under quarantine for two weeks, the CDC announced on Friday.
Wuhan's public transportation — including buses, ferries, and trains — was shut down last week. Trains and airplanes coming into and out of the city were halted, and roadblocks were installed to keep taxis and private cars from exiting the city.
Wuhan's 11 million residents were told not to leave the city, barring special circumstances.
Morgan McFall-Johnsen contributed reporting for this story.
- Read more:
- The Wuhan coronavirus has killed at least 360 people and infected more than 17,400. Here's everything we know about the outbreak.
- The Wuhan coronavirus has spread to 25 countries. Here's how to protect yourself while traveling.
- Health experts issued an ominous warning about a coronavirus pandemic 3 months ago. The virus in their simulation killed 65 million people.
- The outbreaks of both the Wuhan coronavirus and SARS likely started in Chinese wet markets. Photos show what the markets look like.
Read the original article on Business Insider