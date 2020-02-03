The US has confirmed 11 cases of the coronavirus across 5 states. Here's what we know about all the US patients.

THE CENTRAL HOSPITAL OF WUHAN VIA WEIBO /via REUTERS

A deadly coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, has spread to 24 other countries.

The US has confirmed 11 cases of the coronavirus: six in California, two in Illinois, and one each in Arizona, Massachusetts, and Washington.

The 10th and 11th cases — a 57-year-old couple in San Benito County, California — were confirmed on Sunday.

Two cases of human-to-human transmission have been confirmed in the US.

The newest cases were confirmed in California on Sunday: Officials announced that a woman in Santa Clara County and a husband and wife from San Benito County had the virus.

The coronavirus has killed at least 362 people and infected more than 17,400 other people since December.

Beyond China, it has spread to 24 other countries: Australia, Cambodia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the UK, the US, and Vietnam.

The coronavirus family is a large group of viruses that typically affect the respiratory tract. Coronaviruses can lead to illnesses such as the common cold, pneumonia, and severe acute respiratory syndrome, which resulted in 8,000 cases and 774 deaths in China from November 2002 to July 2003.

People with the new coronavirus — known as 2019-nCoV — have reported symptoms like fevers, coughing, and difficulty breathing. Most of the people who have died were elderly or otherwise unwell, Chinese officials have said.

Here's everything we know about the cases in the US.

Three new cases in San Benito County, California, brought the total to 11.

On Sunday, the San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency announced that two cases of the virus had been confirmed there: a husband and a wife, both 57.

The husband recently traveled to Wuhan, then passed the virus to his wife after returning to California. The agency said they were not hospitalized and had not left their home since the man returned from China.

In a statement, the agency said it "provided guidance for home isolation and is closely monitoring their medical condition."

Earlier Sunday, health officials announced another case in California: a woman in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department said the woman contracted the virus while visiting Wuhan. She is the county's second coronavirus case.

"She has stayed home since she arrived except for two times to seek outpatient medical care," Sara Cody, the county's health officer, told reporters. "She has been regularly monitored and was never sick enough to be hospitalized."

The woman's family has also been isolated and is not leaving the home, Cody added.

The first coronavirus case in Santa Clara County was confirmed on Friday.