US Olympians get red carpet send-off to Beijing
Cowbells rang and tiny US flags waved inside an airplane hanger at Los Angeles International Airport as the US Olympic team departed for the Beijing Olympics Thursday morning. (jAN. 27)
Charles Mann told the Sports Junkies on Wednesday that he is "not happy" with the new name that Washington settled on.
Multiple Ravens' players reacted on Twitter to Antonio Brown posting a picture of himself in a Baltimore jersey
After two decades at Fox, Troy Aikman could be moving on. Soon. Aikman concedes to Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Sunday’s 49ers-Rams NFC Championship could be Aikman’s last with Fox. “It could be, yeah,” Aikman said. “I don’t anticipate that but it could be.” Aikman reportedly has been targeted by [more]
It’s exactly the game you’re thinking about
For the second time this year, Garrett shared that showing off his impressive physique seems to have led to a PED test:
Mississippi hunter said he's now a firm believer that just because a big buck isn't captured on camera doesn't mean one isn't there.
Jon Sauber and Lauren Muthler take you through each bout in Friday’s highly-anticipated dual.
Jimmy Garoppolo is a lightning rod topic, and former Eagles QB Jeff Garcia burned himself by delivering a truly awful and mean-spirited take on the 49ers quarterback. By Adam Hermann
Here's how Paul Daugherty sees the game shaking out Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
Arkansas Head Basketball Coach Eric Musselman has been linked to the Louisville job. Would he ever leave Arkansas for the job?
The incessant buzz around the league is that there are those in Mitchell's circle who believe he is too big of a star for Salt Lake City. Further, some say it's only a matter of time before he joins former Creative Artists Agency agent and current ...
Massive field of 61 cars entered for the 24-hour race set for January 29-30 at Daytona International Speedway.
The father of a female swimmer at Penn said his daughter and many of her teammates are realizing they "will never make it" to the winner’s podium while transgender swimmer Lia Thomas is on their team.
No sooner had Hudson Swafford won the AmEx, then it was time to get ready for this week's early start at Torrey.
If you have wondered what drivers do when a restroom urge strikes during the Rolex 24 at Daytona, Jordan Taylor has quite the story.
Don’t be alarmed if Rickie Fowler lacks his usual pop this week at the Farmers Insurance Open.
It‘s finally here: the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum makes its debut on iRacing Wednesday. The newest track on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar, and one of the most iconic and historic sporting venues in the United States, can now be purchased by all iRacing users. MORE: Full guide to 2022 Busch Light Clash at the […]