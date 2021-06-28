US Olympic hammer thrower claims national anthem being played during medal ceremony was 'a setup'

A United States hammer thrower says she was upset the national anthem was played while she stood on the third-place podium after qualifying for this summer’s Olympics as it wasn't supposed to happen then, she claims.

Gwen Berry, 31, who has previously protested during the national anthem, said she felt that playing the Star-Spangled Banner during the medal ceremony was “a setup” that was done “on purpose” because she had reportedly been told it would be played before they stood on the podium during Saturday’s qualifier in Oregon.

During the anthem, first-place finisher DeAnna Price and second-place finisher Brooke Anderson stood with their hands over their heart while facing the flag. Berry, however, shifted to face the crowd, held her ceremonial flowers by her side, and eventually held up and then covered her head with a T-shirt that read “Activist Athlete.”

“They had enough opportunities to play the national anthem before we got up there,” Berry said in Oregon according to the New York Post, where the track and field trials are being held. “I was thinking about what I should do. Eventually, I stayed there, and I swayed, I put my shirt over my head.”

She added that organizers told her that the anthem would be played “before we walked out,” but that “they played it when we were out there” though a USA Track and Field representative disagreed with the notion that it was a coordinated “setup.”

The national anthem was scheduled to play at 5:20 p.m.," spokeswoman Susan Hazzard said in a statement to the Washington Examiner. "We didn’t wait until the athletes were on the podium for the hammer throw awards, the national anthem is played every day according to a previously published schedule. We’re thrilled with the women’s hammer throw team that selected themselves for the Games."

Hazzard did not provide a copy of or point the Washington Examiner to a posting of the "previously published schedule" upon request.

The U.S. track and field trials were scheduled to conclude on June 27.

Berry's actions caused a stir on social media, with many people rebuking her actions during the national anthem.

"Why does the Left hate America? Sure, we have our faults, but no nation in the history of the world has liberated more people from captivity, has lifted more out of poverty, has bled more for freedom, or has blessed more w/ abundance. God Bless America," Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said, while former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker added, "What is wrong with people? Growing up, everyone stood for the American flag. Didn’t matter your politics, race, sex, income, religion; everyone stood for the flag. It was one of those civic rituals that brought us together. It still should today."

Berry defended herself on social media posting a picture of herself on the podium with the caption "Stop playing with me," and in a subsequent post, said, "Thank you! I never said I hated this country! People try to put words in my mouth but they can't. That's why I speak out. I LOVE MY PEOPLE."

In 2019, Berry raised her fist while standing atop the podium during the Pan-American Games in Peru. The U.S. Olympics and Paralympic Committee regulation placed her on probation for one year for violating the regulation that prohibits protests.

The USOPC publicly and privately apologized to her and then changed the rules to allow such protests during domestic events.

“My purpose and my mission is bigger than sports,” Berry said. “I’m here to represent those … who died due to systemic racism. That’s the important part. That’s why I’m going. That’s why I’m here today.”

The Summer 2020 Tokyo Olympics were supposed to take place in 2020, but the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic last spring forced a postponement. The games are expected to start at the end of next month.

