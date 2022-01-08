US open to limiting military exercises, missiles with Russia

President Joe Biden speaks about the 2021 jobs report in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
BY MATTHEW LEE
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is open to discussions with Russia on curtailing possible future deployments of offensive missiles in Ukraine and putting limits on U.S. and NATO military exercises in Eastern Europe as part of strategic talks to begin next week, a senior Biden administration official said Saturday.

But, the official said any agreements on either matter would be contingent on Russia removing threats to Ukraine and that no decisions would be made without the consent of Ukraine or NATO. The official also said there was no chance the U.S. would reduce its military presence or arsenal in Eastern Europe as Russia has demanded.

The U.S. official’s comments, made to reporters on condition of anonymity in a White House-organized telephone conference call, were the first to suggest a willingness to compromise on issues tangential to Ukraine.

They came as senior U.S. and Russian diplomats prepare to meet in Switzerland on Monday.

Russia has demanded binding promises that NATO will not further expand eastward and that the U.S. will remove troops and weapons from Eastern Europe in exchange for reducing its expanded troop presence on the Ukrainian border and dropping threats to intervene there.

The U.S. and NATO have rejected those demands out of hand, but have signaled a willing to explore compromises on related issues.

“We think we can at least explore the possibility of making progress with the Russians,” the official said, referring to Monday’s Strategic and Security Dialogue between the U.S. and Russia in Geneva. He added, though, that "there will be no firm commitments made in these talks.”

Monday’s meeting will be followed by discussions between Russia and NATO members on Wednesday and with a broader European audience on Thursday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. open to talks with Russia on exercises, missile deployments -official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and allies are prepared to discuss with Russia in talks about Ukraine the possibility of each side restricting military exercises and missile deployments in the region, a senior U.S. administration official said on Saturday. With crucial talks set to start on Monday in Geneva, the senior Biden administration official said the United States is not willing to discuss limits on U.S. troop deployments or the U.S. force posture in NATO countries in the region.

  • 61-year-old Asian man head stomped in brutal NYC attack dies 8 months later

    A 61-year-old Asian man who was brutally attacked last year has died of his injuries eight months after another man was caught on video kicking the victim’s

  • Blinken accuses Russia of 'false narrative' on Ukraine ahead of talks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday accused Russia of "gaslighting" and pushing a "false narrative" that it was under threat from Ukraine and NATO to justify a troop build-up near its border with the former Soviet republic. Blinken addressed reporters at the State Department ahead of meetings https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/veteran-us-russia-diplomats-tackle-ukraine-tensions-geneva-2022-01-07 of U.S. and Russian diplomats in Europe next week aimed at bringing down the temperature between Russia and the West, and after a virtual meeting with NATO foreign ministers earlier on Friday.

  • Aransas Pass police looking for missing woman and her son

    The Aransas Pass Police Department is searching for a 45-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son who were reported missing on Thursday.

  • US intends to discuss missile placements, military exercises in talks with Russia

    The U.S. intends to propose talking about military exercises in Eastern Europe and missile placements when its delegation meets with Russian negotiators on Monday during bilateral talks, a senior Biden administration official told reporters on Saturday ahead of the high-stakes meetings in Europe."Russia has said it feels threatened by the prospect of offensive missile systems being placed in Ukraine. As President Biden told [Russian] President...

  • Uninvolved motorist killed in crash during police chase in Rochester identified; suspect charged

    Roads and sidewalks near Saint Paul and East Main streets in Rochester are closed as police investigate at the scene.

  • Lessons forgotten: Election rallies feed Indian virus surge

    Coronavirus cases fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant are rocketing through India, prompting the federal government and states to swiftly reintroduce a string of restrictions. The scenes are strikingly similar to last year’s election season, when the delta variant ravaged the country and made India one of the world’s worst-hit countries. A devastating surge of infections tore through India last year.

  • Two bodies found in Rochelle Park home, police investigating

    The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the deaths of two people in a Rochelle Park home.

  • Phoenix police officer shoots gun at unarmed burglary suspect who was later arrested

    The suspect was not struck by the bullet and was taken into custody on suspicion of burglary and aggravated assault on an officer.

  • Kazakhstan uprising complicates Putin's Ukraine calculus

    Russian paratroopers descended on Kazakhstan's largest city Thursday to help quell the largest uprising in the history of the former Soviet republic — with potential strategic implications for Russia's plans in Ukraine.Why it matters: The first-ever collective intervention by the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) complicates Putin's strategic focus for early 2022, when Russia's military threats against Ukraine were expected to reach an inflection point.Get market news wor

  • Virginia police ID Redding woman among victims of 'shopping cart killer'

    DNA confirms that remains found in a container in Virginia on Dec. 15 belong to 48-year-old Stephanie Harrison of Redding and another woman.

  • Jury acquits Houma man accused of inappropriate touching

    A Terrebonne Parish jury has acquitted a Houma man accused of child sex crimes.

  • 🌱 Port Jefferson Daily: Long Island Explorium Exhibit

    The quickest way to get caught up on the most important things happening today in Port Jefferson.

  • See Mendham, Chester's Latest COVID Case Numbers Through Jan. 7

    Cases continued to climb in Mendham, Chester and countywide, as COVID has pivoted some NJ schools to virtual learning temporarily and more.

  • Captured fugitive's wife sentenced to 60 days supervised release

    The wife of a man who government officials said assisted him with using the identity of a deceased baby to obtain a passport and pilot's license won't spend anytime behind bars.

  • Sadie Robertson reveals she has 'flurona': 'We are exhausted'

    Sadie Robertson shared an Instagram post in which she explained how her family is struggling with "flurona," a combination of the flu and COVID-19.

  • Milford Coronavirus Cases At Highest Point Since Pandemic Began

    The town was adding 147.6 cases per day, more than double the number at this same point one year ago.

  • Dying Light 2 Will Take 500 Hours To Fully Complete And I'm Already So Tired

    Some games, like Wordle and other indie titles, are trying to be smaller experiences that you play for a few minutes or hours and then leave. Dying Light 2 isn’t one of those games. Instead, the folks behind the game are excitedly advertising that it will take players over 500 hours to fully complete the open-world sequel. I feel tired already.

  • Kazakhstan adds uncertainty to talks with Russia on Ukraine

    Russia’s decision to send paratroopers into Kazakhstan, where a crackdown on violent anti-government protests has left dozens dead, injects additional uncertainty into upcoming talks over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. The question is whether the unrest in Kazakhstan has changed the calculations of Russian President Vladimir Putin as he weighs his options in Ukraine. The instability in Kazakhstan may even add new urgency to Putin's desire to shore up Russia's power in the region.

  • Azzi: Epiphany: 'Look on this picture and weep over it'

    I remember, while living in Beirut, being surprised when neighbors asked me if I wanted my house “blessed” one January 6th.