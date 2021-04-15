US opens more distance in worldwide race against coronavirus

  • FILE - In this April 14, 2021, file photo, Northwell Health nurse inoculates Local 28 Sheet Metal Worker Demetrius Buttelman with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine during a news conference at the Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. The United States opened more distance between itself and much of the rest of the world on Thursday, April 15, nearing the 200 millionth vaccine administered in a months-long race to protect the population against COVID-19, even as other countries, rich and poor, struggle with stubbornly high infection rates and deaths. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool, File)
  • FILE - In this April 13, 2021, file photo, the coffin containing the remains a woman who died from complications related to COVID-19 is placed into a niche by cemetery workers and relatives at the Inahuma cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The picture is still grim in parts of Europe and Asia as variants of the virus fuel an increase in new cases and the worldwide death toll closes in on 3 million. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo, File)
  • FILE - In this April 12, 2021, file photo, a health worker collects nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad, India. The picture is still grim in parts of Europe and Asia as variants of the virus fuel an increase in new cases and the worldwide death toll closes in on 3 million. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A., File)
  • FILE - In this April 15, 2021, file photo, health workers carry a patient into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, India. The picture is still grim in parts of Europe and Asia as variants of the virus fuel an increase in new cases and the worldwide death toll closes in on 3 million. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki, File)
  • FILE - In this April 15, 2021, file photo, marine line wears a deserted look following restrictions in Mumbai, India. The picture is still grim in parts of Europe and Asia as variants of the virus fuel an increase in new cases and the worldwide death toll closes in on 3 million. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade, File)
  • FILE - In this April 15, 2021, file photo, a woman gets her swab sample taken to test for COVID-19 at a government hospital in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India. The picture is still grim in parts of Europe and Asia as variants of the virus fuel an increase in new cases and the worldwide death toll closes in on 3 million. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
  • FILE - In this March 23, 2020 file photo, a victim of the COVID-19 virus is evacuated from the Mulhouse civil hospital, eastern France. The picture is still grim in parts of Europe and Asia as variants of the virus fuel an increase in new cases and the worldwide death toll closes in on 3 million. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)
  • A worker directs a spectator to a next step to enter the arena after taking the person's temperature during the coronavirus pandemic before the ISU World Team Trophy figure skating competition in Osaka, western Japan on April 15, 2021. The picture is still grim in parts of Europe and Asia as variants of the virus fuel an increase in new cases and the worldwide death toll closes in on 3 million. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, File)
  • People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk a street in Tokyo on April 15, 2021. The picture is still grim in parts of Europe and Asia as variants of the virus fuel an increase in new cases and the worldwide death toll closes in on 3 million. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
  • FILE - In this April 13, 2021, file photo, health workers exchange information as COVID-19 patient Everton Nascimento de Oliveira, 32, lies in an emergency unit bed of a field hospital in Ribeirao Pires, greater Sao Paulo area, Brazil. The picture is still grim in parts of Europe and Asia as variants of the virus fuel an increase in new cases and the worldwide death toll closes in on 3 million. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)
  • FILE - In this April 13, 2021, file photo, cemetery workers in protective gear walk to the burial of a woman who died from complications related to COVID-19 at the Inahuma cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The picture is still grim in parts of Europe and Asia as variants of the virus fuel an increase in new cases and the worldwide death toll closes in on 3 million. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo, File)
  • FILE - In this April 14, 2021, file photo, healthcare workers exit an ambulance carrying a patient suspected of having COVID-19 as they arrive at the HRAN public hospital in Brasilia, Brazil. The picture is still grim in parts of Europe and Asia as variants of the virus fuel an increase in new cases and the worldwide death toll closes in on 3 million.(AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)
  • FILE - In this April 12, 2021, file photo, Freeson Wong, 31, takes a selfie as he receives a dose of the Moderna vaccine at a vaccination center in the Chinatown neighborhood of Los Angeles. The United States opened more distance between itself and much of the rest of the world on Thursday, April 15, nearing the 200 millionth vaccine administered in a months-long race to protect the population against COVID-19, even as other countries, rich and poor, struggle with stubbornly high infection rates and deaths. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
1 / 13

Virus Outbreak Worldwide

FILE - In this April 14, 2021, file photo, Northwell Health nurse inoculates Local 28 Sheet Metal Worker Demetrius Buttelman with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine during a news conference at the Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. The United States opened more distance between itself and much of the rest of the world on Thursday, April 15, nearing the 200 millionth vaccine administered in a months-long race to protect the population against COVID-19, even as other countries, rich and poor, struggle with stubbornly high infection rates and deaths. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
RUSS BYNUM
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The United States opened more distance between itself and much of the rest of the world on Thursday, nearing the 200 millionth vaccine administered in a months-long race to protect the population against COVID-19, even as other countries, rich and poor, struggle with stubbornly high infection rates and deaths.

Nearly half of American adults have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and about 30% of adults in the U.S. have been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the picture is still relentlessly grim in parts of Europe, Latin America, Africa and Asia as variants of the virus fuel an increase in new cases and the worldwide death toll closes in on 3 million.

France was expected on Thursday to pass 100,000 virus deaths, which would make it only the eighth country to do so.

India’s two largest cities, New Delhi and Mumbai, imposed business shutdowns and stringent restrictions on movement as new infections shot past 200,000. Some hotels and banquet halls were ordered to convert their space into wards for treating virus patients, and the surge forced India — a major vaccine producer — to delay exports of doses to other countries.

Japan also saw a rapid resurgence of infections just three months before it’s scheduled to host the Olympics. The country’s western metropolis of Osaka reported over 1,200 new infections Thursday, its highest since the pandemic began. A top ruling party official suggested the possibility of canceling the games if the infections make it impossible.

The decision to suspend the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to preliminary reports of rare blood clots has left South Africa without any shots in its battle against an aggressive coronavirus variant. South Africa has more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, including at least 53,000 deaths, representing more than 30% of all the confirmed cases in Africa’s 54 countries.

Meanwhile, Germany’s health ministry announced that the country administered a national record of more than 738,000 vaccine shots Wednesday, though authorities also warned that hospitals were seeing a dramatic rise in coronavirus patients.

More than a third of the world's deaths have occurred in three countries — the United States, Mexico and Brazil where, combined, more than 1.1 million have perished. The virus is claiming about 12,000 lives each day.

Back in the U.S., more than 194 million coronavirus shots have been administered nationwide, with the seven-day average of daily shots given hitting 2.9 million last week.

Still, new daily infections in the U.S. have increased 11% in the past two weeks. Many U.S. states have lifted restrictions on businesses and public gatherings, even as more sick people get admitted to hospitals in states such as Michigan, which leads the U.S. with nearly 8,000 new infections per day.

“Patients are again lining our hallways like they were last spring. This situation is very serious,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive and an emergency room doctor in Detroit. “We need to be using every tool in our toolbox right now to get these cases and hospitalizations down.”

Recommended Stories

  • CanSinoBIO says no serious blood clots from its vaccine

    China's CanSino Biologics Inc said on Wednesday that no serious blood clot cases had been reported in people inoculated with its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine. U.S. federal health agencies recommended on Tuesday that use of a similar one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson be paused after six women developed rare blood clots. CanSinoBIO's Ad5-nCoV vaccine is approved in China, Hungary, Chile, Mexico and Pakistan.

  • Exclusive: Wistron shakes up India structure, management after factory troubles - sources

    Wistron Corp, the Taiwanese assembler of Apple Inc's iPhones, has restructured its internal setup and management ranks in India, two sources said, after an investigation last year into violence at one of its plants. Wistron's smooth working is key to Apple's ambitions in India as it gradually moves production to markets beyond China, navigating the trade war between Washington and Beijing and the coronavirus pandemic. The firm has curtailed the roles of its India head and operations head, an industry source and a government official told Reuters, but declined to be identified as the matter was private.

  • Red states on U.S. electoral map lagging on vaccinations

    With coronavirus shots now in the arms of nearly half of American adults, the parts of the U.S. that are excelling and those that are struggling with vaccinations are starting to look like the nation’s political map: deeply divided between red and blue states. Out in front is New Hampshire, where 65% of the population age 18 and older has received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All have a history of voting Democratic and supported President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

  • UN: Tigray's humanitarian crisis worsens, no Eritrean exit

    The U.N. humanitarian chief warned Thursday that the grave humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region is deteriorating, with no sign of Eritrean troops withdrawing and alarmingly widespread reports of systematic rape and other sexual violence mainly by men in uniform. Mark Lowcock told a closed Security Council meeting that the U.N. knows that 4.5 million of Tigray’s nearly 6 million people need humanitarian aid and the government estimates 91% of the population needs emergency food.

  • Gov. DeSantis directs Florida to close Piney Point wastewater reservoir after averting disaster

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said Tuesday he directed the state's Department of Environmental Protection to develop a plan to permanently close the wastewater reservoir at Piney Point phosphate plant that recently threatened to cause a catastrophic environmental disaster, according to AP.Why it matters: The governor said that $15.4 million in agency funds will be used to treat the water, which contains waste from the phosphate production that can cause algae blooms and fish kills and eventually impact the food chain if introduced into the environment in large amounts.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: A series of worsening breaches was discovered in late March in the huge holding pool, setting off evacuation orders for more than 300 homes, businesses and farms in the area.Emergency management officials were able to avoid a full-on collapse of the reservoir by pumping the water from the pond into Tampa Bay to relieve pressure on the breaches and reinforcing the outside of the pond to try to slow seepage.What they're saying: “We want this to be the last chapter of the Piney Point story,” DeSantis said Tuesday, according to AP.The big picture: Noah Valenstein, secretary of Florida's Department of Environmental Protection, said the state plans sue HRK Holdings, the company that bought the Piney Point property in 2006 and promised a cleanup.Yes, but: HRK Holdings went bankrupt after another spill in 2011 and has said it can't pay the millions needed for the previous cleanup, let alone a lawsuit from the state.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Weather delays divers from searching for shipwreck survivors

    Families anxiously awaited news of the 12 people missing from a capsized oil industry vessel Thursday while stormy weather delayed divers from reaching the ship to search for survivors. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally said rescuers don’t know whether any of the missing might be caught inside the lift boat that flipped over Tuesday in hurricane-force winds and high seas off the Louisiana coast. The Coast Guard expects the divers to make it to the vessel Thursday but wants to ensure the rescuers won't need rescuing themselves, he said.

  • UN warns COVID-19 is `roaring back' as Yemen faces famine

    The U.N. humanitarian chief warned Thursday that the world’s largest humanitarian crisis in Yemen is getting even worse with the COVID-19 pandemic “roaring back” in recent weeks as the Arab world’s poorest country faces a large-scale famine. In a grim update to the U.N. Security Council, Mark Lowcock said tens of thousands of people already are starving to death, with another 5 million just a step behind. Lowcock added that March was also the deadliest so far this year for civilians, with more than 200 killed or injured as a result of hostilities -- a quarter of the casualties in the oil-rich central province of Marib where Houthi rebel forces are pressing a military offensive.

  • CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine attracts rising interest

    German biotech firm CureVac said it has seen the number of requests for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine increase over the past few days, as concerns over rare side effects have hit some other coronavirus shots. Remarks made to Reuters by a CureVac spokesman on the growing interest on Thursday were underscored by Chief Executive Franz-Werner Haas in an analyst call on fourth-quarter results. The European Union in November secured up to 405 million doses of CureVac's two-shot vaccine, which has yet to win regulatory approval, the company's only large supply contract so far.

  • Perficient Stock At Top End Of Buy Range With Earnings Due

    Perficient (PRFT) is in a potential buy range with its next earnings report scheduled for Apr. 29. The IT consulting stock is trading approximately 3% above a 63.05 buy point from a first-stage cup with handle. Be aware that buying a stock just before it reports is risky, since poor numbers could send it sharply lower. You can minimize...

  • Amazon's Bezos: Union defeat does not bring 'comfort'

    Jeff Bezos said in his shareholder letter that Amazon must 'do a better job for our employees'.

  • Madrid stand alone against the new order among Champions League semi-finalists

    UEFA is set to announce major changes to the Champions League next week but the make-up of this season's semi-finalists confirms the extent to which elite club football in Europe has already been transformed over the last decade.

  • China’s Carbon Prices Could Plummet to Zero, Researcher Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be doling out too many emissions allowances at the start of its national carbon market, potentially causing prices to quickly crash to zero when trading begins later this year, according to new research.A lax baseline for power plant efficiency will create a surplus of permits, meaning that even generators who pollute too much will be able to buy them cheaply and won’t have incentive to cut emissions, TransitionZero co-founder Matt Gray said.A similar fate befell Europe’s nascent carbon market in 2006, rendering it impotent as a policy tool for years. Unless Chinese officials intervene, the same could happen when emissions begin trading there later this year, Gray said.“China needs to learn from the mistakes of Europe,” Gray said in an interview. “We don’t have time for policies that just don’t do much for the next five to 10 years. We really need to get going in decarbonizing quickly.”China launched its national emission trading system in February after several years of delays, with the first trades expected to take place mid-year. It covers more than 2,000 large power-plant operators, and will be expanded in the coming years to include more industries such as steel and cement-making.The idea is to use market forces to encourage cleaner forms of energy as China aims for peak emissions by 2030 and carbon-neutrality by 2060. The country’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment gives plants allowances for a certain amount of emissions, and those that exceed it must buy more permits to make up the difference.The problem, according to London-based TransitionZero, is that the MEE hands out those allowances based on how efficient plants are, and China’s biggest coal stations are so good they can accumulate excess permits instead of building up a deficit.TransitionZero used satellite images and machine learning to estimate operations at China’s biggest coal plants in 2019 and 2020, and found that the power system as a whole probably earned about 1.6 billion tons of excess allowances. That oversupply means prices will tank unless the government orders state-owned companies to keep them above a certain level, or it changes the trading system’s rules.“Since supply is greater than demand and there is no indication that the benchmarks will be tightened, the fair value of allowances is zero,” Gray said in the report. “Without reform, we expect the price to crash.”TransitionZero also plans to use its research techniques to let investors know which fossil-fuel power plants are being under-utilized and therefore are at risk of becoming stranded assets, Gray said. It’s backed by groups including Google.org and Bloomberg Philanthropies, the charitable organization founded by Michael Bloomberg, who owns Bloomberg News.(Updates with chart after the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rep. Mike Waltz: Next attack on the United States will be on Biden's watch

    GOP congressman and former Green Beret responds to Biden's remarks on removing all troops from Afghanistan on 'The Story.'

  • CDC Reports Extremely Small Number of COVID-19 Infections Among Those Fully Vaccinated

    The CDC said this week roughly 5,800 "breakthrough cases" have been reported. Put another way, that's just 0.008 percent of 66 million vaccinated Americans.

  • Prosecutors play disturbing video of George Floyd's final minutes as Derek Chauvin's murder trial opens

    The video, showing George Floyd dying as Derek Chauvin kneeled on him, was shown to jurors within minutes of the prosecution's opening argument.

  • Pizza, picking and swimming snakes

    This is another one of those weeks where investment activity really spanned the entire range of robotics. Following its recent FDA authorization (a huge step for any medical robotics company), the surgical robotics company announced a $96 million raise led by Peregrine Ventures and Ceros.

  • Touchdown Wire gives Chiefs best chance at perfect 17-0 season in 2021

    An undefeated season for the Chiefs in 2021? Touchdown Wire says it's possible.

  • Battle-hardened and better funded, Ukraine's army knocks on NATO's door

    At the outbreak of the war in eastern Ukraine in 2014, the Ukrainian army was so poorly equipped that ordinary citizens were knitting socks, donating scrap metal and even crowdfunding a tank for soldiers at the front line. The government that took over after the Maidan street protests said it had only 5,000 combat-ready ground troops and did not put up a fight when Russian forces seized and annexed the Crimea peninsula in March that year. But the Crimea annexation and seven years of fighting Russian-backed forces in the eastern Donbass region drove Ukraine to overhaul its military, combining a huge increase in defence spending with aid and training from Western allies.

  • ‘Indiana Jones 5’: Mads Mikkelsen Joins Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge In Sequel

    EXCLUSIVE: Following the news that Phoebe Waller-Bridge had landed the female lead in the next Indiana Jones movie, Lucasfilm has found Harrison Ford’s next co-star in Mads Mikkelsen, who is set to join the next installment. James Mangold is taking over directing reins from Steven Spielberg, who still is serving as a producer and is very […]

  • U.S. administers 198.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

    The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, the agency said. On Tuesday, U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing the use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine for a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot. According to the tally posted on April 14, the agency had administered 194,791,836 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 250,998,265 doses.