U.S. orders federal agencies to update or remove certain VMWare products from networks

Illustration shows VMware cloud service logo
Raphael Satter
·1 min read

By Raphael Satter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. cybersecurity watchdog agency on Wednesday ordered federal officials to update or remove a slew of products made by digital services company VMWare Inc, saying hackers were actively using vulnerable versions of the products to break into targeted organizations.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said in an advisory that hackers had managed to reverse engineer recent updates made to VMWare products and were using the knowledge to target old versions and hack into unpatched devices.

The affected products include VMware Workspace ONE Access, which is meant to provide one-stop access to various digital services, and VMware vRealize Automation, which helps manage and automate complex IT processes.

CISA said that any unpatched VMWare devices still accessible from the internet should be assumed to be compromised.

VMWare, which spun off from Dell Technologies Inc last year, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

CISA Director Jen Easterly said in a statement that the vulnerabilities in old versions of the VMWare products posed "an unacceptable risk to federal network security."

"We also strongly urge every organization – large and small – to follow the federal government’s lead and take similar steps to safeguard their networks," she said.

(Reporting by Raphael Satter; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former Oklahoma County detention officer charged with felony over jail suicide

    Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater personally approved the charge.

  • The Offer | Corleone Family Dinner | Paramount+

    Francis Ford Coppola (Dan Folger) brings together all the major actors of The Godfather, led by Marlon Brando (Justin Chambers), for a family-style sitdown that teeters on the edge of fiction and reality. Stream new episodes of The Offer on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+.

  • Man found guilty of fleeing law enforcement repeatedly faces probation change for drug use

    Dundee-area man convicted of fleeing law enforcement repeatedly may have probation modified due to alleged drug use

  • New 'disinformation' board paused amid free speech questions

    The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday paused a new and controversial board's work on disinformation and accepted the resignation of its leader, capping weeks of concerns about impinging on free speech rights and at times frenzied conspiracy theories about the board itself. What remains to be seen is whether the debate over the board will damage ongoing U.S. efforts to counter disinformation used as a weapon by Russia and other adversaries. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas acknowledged the board had become a distraction to the department’s other work, which includes safeguarding U.S. elections, two officials familiar with his decision said.

  • Fifth teen charged in Olathe homicide. Prosecutors want to try her and 3 others as adults

    Court records indicate that four of the teens have been Johnson County middle school students and are in the Olathe and Blue Valley school districts.

  • Biden warns of 'another tough hurricane season' this year

    President Joe Biden warned Wednesday that the country will likely see “another tough hurricane season” this year, and he pledged that his administration was prepared to respond to the storms and help Americans recover from them. Biden urged Americans to "pay attention to hurricane warnings and follow the guidance of your local authorities." Before his remarks, Biden toured a hangar at Joint Base Andrews to view aircraft used to track and respond to hurricanes.

  • The Door to Fusion Energy Might Have Just Been Unlocked

    dani3315In the world of renewable energy, there’s perhaps no more ambitious goal than fusion power. This involves fusing hydrogen atoms to create helium—a process that generates an ungodly amount of energy as a result. It’s a reaction that occurs every single moment in the sun, but replicating it on Earth is a much rarer and arduous process. If we succeed, however, we’d have access to a clean source of renewable electricity that meets our ever-growing energy needs.To that end, researchers are ch

  • South Dakota report: Noem's daughter got special treatment

    South Dakota lawmakers on Wednesday unanimously approved a report finding that Republican Gov. Kristi Noem's daughter got preferential treatment while she was applying for a real estate appraiser's license in 2020. The findings of last year's legislative probe, which was conducted by a Republican-controlled Government Operations and Audit Committee, repudiate Noem's insistence that her daughter, Kassidy Peters, didn't receive special treatment with her application. Noem, who is running for reelection and is positioned for a 2024 White House bid, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, despite holding a meeting that included Peters and key decision-makers from the agency that was evaluating her license application just days after the agency moved to deny her the license.

  • Your Cell Phone Bill Just Got Hit By Inflation — Here’s How Much Verizon and AT&T Are Raising Rates

    For the first time in two years, Verizon customers will see an increase in their monthly wireless phone bills. Verizon started notifying customers and larger corporate clients of the coming rate hike...

  • 10 Electronics To Buy at Costco If You Want To Save

    Costco is legendary as the place to turn to for cheap chickens and super-sized packages of toilet paper, but the deals extend way past food and everyday household goods. If you're in the market for...

  • Apple reveals useful new accessibility features for iPhone, Apple Watch, and more

    Thursday, May 19 is Global Accessibility Awareness Day. In honor of the upcoming event, Apple has shared details about several accessibility features for iOS, Mac, and iPad coming later this year. Some of the features will also be available on the Apple Watch, too. The company says the new options are designed to help users … The post Apple reveals useful new accessibility features for iPhone, Apple Watch, and more appeared first on BGR.

  • This excellent mini PC for working from home is now just $299 (save $81)

    This powerful little machine is well-suited to the rigors of desk work.

  • The best kitchen gadgets you can buy

    Here's a list of the best kitchen gadgets you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • The Best Samsung TVs of 2022 Include the Company’s First OLED TV

    Quantum Dot technology brings great color and vibrant picture quality.

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    The metaverse is a hot technology trend that's currently in its early phases of growth, but it is expected to become massive in the long run thanks to its ability to connect people spread across the globe in 3D virtual worlds. In simpler words, people can work, play, learn, and socialize within the metaverse from the comfort of their homes with the help of mixed reality devices that support both augmented reality and virtual reality. A third-party estimate forecasts that the metaverse market could grow at an annual rate of nearly 48% through 2029, hitting a size of just over $1.5 trillion at the end of the forecast period.

  • You Need These: 7 iPad Accessories Under $50

    Do you have an iPad, but feel you aren’t getting the most out of it? A lot of us have been there. In this day and age, you can’t just buy an iPad and then neglect the vast wilderness of available accessories! Just a couple of simple and affordable additions can really change up how […]

  • Apple unveils online training to close IT skills gap around managing Apple devices

    As with many skilled professions these days, there is a gap between demand and supply when it comes to IT pros. As more people turn to Apple devices at work, whether computers, phones or tablets, the need for people who can service and manage these devices has increased. To address this issue, Apple announced it has updated its certification and training for IT pros and management who are working with Apple products.

  • iOS 15.6 beta 1 and iPadOS 15.6 beta 1 now available on iPhone and iPad

    Apple rolled out iOS 15.6 beta 1 and iPadOS 15.6 beta 1 on Wednesday, May 18th. With WWDC 2022 scheduled to start on June 6th, it’s likely that iOS 15.6 will be the final major update for iOS 15 ahead of the debut of iOS 16 this fall. All of the devices that were supported … The post iOS 15.6 beta 1 and iPadOS 15.6 beta 1 now available on iPhone and iPad appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple adds systemwide Live Captions as part of larger accessibility update

    New assistive updates are coming to iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch, and the most intriguing of the lot is systemwide Live Captions.

  • Miley Cyrus reveals Dolly Parton's 'super high-tech' process involving cassette tape and flip phone

    Miley Cyrus is giving us more endearing insights into her godmother Dolly Parton.