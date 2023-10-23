US and other Western nations issue joint statement on Israel’s right to defend itself, obligation to adhere to humanitarian law

President Biden, along with fellow leaders from Western-allied countries, reaffirmed their support for Israel and its right to defend itself Sunday while urging the nation to adhere to international humanitarian law.

“Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom spoke regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas,” the leaders said in a joint statement Sunday.

While the group of leaders reiterated its support for Israel and its right to defend itself against terrorism, they also called for “adherence to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians.”

The leaders also called for the “immediate release of all remaining hostages,” noting that they are “committed to close coordination to support their nationals in the region, in particular those wishing to leave Gaza.”

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The group of leaders also welcomed the release of two Americans who were taken hostage by Hamas.

The statement comes as Hamas, which the U.S. recognizes as a terrorist organization, launched an attack on Israel two weeks ago, which left 1,400 people dead.

In response, Israel launched attacks on Gaza, an area controlled by Hamas, which have killed at least 4,385 people and wounded 13,561 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The group of leaders also celebrated the recent announcements that the first humanitarian convoys arrived in Gaza, saying they’ll remain committed to coordinating “with partners in the region to ensure sustained and safe access to food, water, medical care, and other assistance required to meet humanitarian needs.”

The group also committed to continuing “close diplomatic coordination” to prevent the conflict’s spread, preserve stability and “work toward a political solution and durable peace” in the Middle East.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.