US Pacific Northwest water supplies fall to 22-year low in 2023

Scott DiSavino
·2 min read
0

By Scott DiSavino

(Reuters) - Water supplies in 2023 at The Dalles Dam on the Columbia River between Washington and Oregon fell to the lowest since 2001, but were expected to rise to near-normal levels in 2024, according to the latest federal data and forecasts.

More than one-third of U.S. hydropower capacity is located in the Pacific Northwest, which produces about half of the nation's total hydropower, according to federal energy data.

The drop in water supplies reduces the amount of electricity available for export to other states and can boost power prices, like the record highs seen in 2023, by forcing energy firms to burn more expensive natural gas to produce energy.

During the 2023 water year, from Oct. 1, 2022-Sept. 30, 2023, the amount of water flowing through The Dalles was about 76% of the 30-year (1991-2020) normal, according to the U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC).

NWRFC forecast water flowing through The Dalles would be around 96% of normal during the 2024 water year.

In rankings of water years from 1949-2024, NWRFC said 2023 ranked 70th out of 76, while 2024 was on track to rank 47th.

The year with the most water was 1997 (Number 1) at 147% of normal, while the lowest was 1977 (Number 76) at just 59% of normal.

Lack of water in 2023 cut the amount of hydropower produced in the Pacific Northwest to just 71% of total power generation in the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) region.

That compares with 76% in 2022 and a five-year (2019-2023) average of 74%. Water supplies were 103% of normal in 2022.

BPA, which is part of the U.S. Department of Energy, markets power generated at federal dams, among other things.

MORE GAS, MORE EXPENSIVE POWER

The hydropower reduction in 2023 forced energy firms to burn more gas to generate power. About 8% of the power generated in the BPA area in the 2023 water year came from gas, up from 6% in 2022 and a five-year average of 7%.

The extra cost of buying and burning that gas helped boost power costs at the Pacific Northwest Mic-Columbia Hub to a record high during the 2023 water year.

Mid-C prices averaged around $99 per megawatt hour (MWh) during the 2023 water year, up from $74 in 2022 and a five-year average of $58, according to data from financial firm LSEG and the federal government going back to 2010.

With 2024 expected to be a near-normal water year, Mid C prices will likely drop to around $79 per MWh, according to a federal price outlook.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks pummeled, bond yields surge amid hot jobs data: Stock market news today

    The Nasdaq led losses as rising Treasury yields piled on pressure and investors got a reminder not to expect a Fed rate cut anytime soon.

  • How many credit cards should you have?

    Credit cards can be a helpful tool in building and maintaining a healthy credit score, saving money, and building long-term wealth. But just how many credit cards should you have?

  • Your streaming bill is about to go up even more

    Netflix plans to raise the price of its ad-free streaming tier following the conclusion of the ongoing actors strike, according to the Wall Street Journal. The move would follow similar price hikes by competitors.

  • The best AirPods Pro alternatives for 2023, all $100 or less

    Before you drop $250 on Apple's earbuds, try one of these exceptional -- and affordable -- alternatives, each tested and reviewed.

  • Latino homebuyers are a major force in the housing market

    There are about 65 million Latinos in the US and that is expected to reach 100 million in the next 20 to 25 years.

  • 2023-24 Fantasy Hockey: Sleeper picks to consider in drafts

    These 10 NHL players failed to impress last season, for one reason or another. But 2023-24 offers a huge opportunity for them, so they're coming in with serious fantasy sleeper potential.

  • Spotify to include a selection of audiobooks with its Premium subscription

    At an event hosted in its New York offices on Tuesday afternoon, the company announced a new business model where it will now provide Spotify Premium subscribers with access to a subset of its audiobooks catalog -- a total of 150,000 titles -- without an additional charge. "And just like in music and podcasting, we're really excited to be able to bring all the amazing tools that we built for creators and consumers alike to enable more discovery of these amazing audiobooks to the entire world," he added. Powered by its acquistion of the digital audiobook distributor Findaway, Spotify first launched audiobooks in the U.S. in September 2022, with a catalog of 300,000 titles to start before expanding to other English-speaking markets later in the year and Canada in early 2023.

  • How an AI deepfake ad of MrBeast ended up on TikTok

    AI deepfakes are getting so good that a fraudulent MrBeast ad slipped past TikTok's ad moderation technology to end up on the platform. MrBeast (a 25-year-old named Jimmy Donaldson with more subscribers than any other individual on YouTube) got famous by creating increasingly absurd stunt videos in which he gives people free homes and cars with no strings attached (so long as they agree to be in his video). Lots of people are getting this deepfake scam ad of me… are social media platforms ready to handle the rise of AI deepfakes?

  • 7 companies to provide NASA with commercial satellite imagery under $476M contract

    Umbra, Capella Space and GHGSat are among the seven companies that will provide NASA with commercial satellite imagery, part of an acquisition program that has a maximum potential value of $476 million across all providers. The new awards are under the aegis of NASA’s Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition Program, which was established by the agency's Earth Science Division to acquire remote sensing imagery from commercial providers to support Earth science research. “This contract will provide a cost-effective means to complement the suite of Earth observations acquired by NASA and other U.S. government agencies, as well as international partners and agencies,” the agency said in a statement.

  • Why the midwest remains one of the only affordable places for many home buyers

    Midwest home prices grew again in July, but the region remains the only affordable place in the US, according to the National Association of Realtors.

  • Overtime Elite releases schedule: Boozer twins, Dylan Harper highlight packed season

    Overtime Elite, an Atlanta-based program, released its fall and regular-season schedule, highlighting some of the premier young talent coming up and set to hit the NBA in a couple years.

  • MLB playoffs extravaganza Day 1 live tracker: Rangers vs. Rays kicks off 4-game wild-card slate

    Can the Rangers right the ship after stumbling into the postseason?

  • A pedestrian was pinned under a Cruise robotaxi after another car’s hit-and-run

    A woman was reportedly in critical condition after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run, which flung her into the path of the driverless car.

  • Brown leather bags will be everywhere this fall, and Coach Outlet has the best at up to 67% off

    Brown leather is considered an all-year neutral and these brown leather bags from Coach Outlet are hundreds of dollars off for a limited time!

  • Gmail to enforce harsher rules in 2024 to keep spam from users' inboxes

    Google today is announcing a series of significant changes to how it handles email from bulk senders in an effort to cut down on spam and other unwanted emails. The company says that starting next year, bulk senders will need to authenticate their emails, offer an easy way to unsubscribe and stay under a reported spam threshold. The changes will impact any bulk sender, which Google defines as those who send more than 5,000 messages to Gmail addresses in one day.

  • Behind the new malaria vaccine endorsed by the World Health Organization

    The Serum Institute of India has received a recommendation from WHO for malaria doses using a Novavax adjuvant.

  • FBI most-wanted Russian hacker reveals why he burned his passport

    Russian hacker Mikhail Matveev, also known on the internet as “Wazawaka” and “Boriselcin,” is wanted by the FBI, which is offering a $10 million reward for information that could lead to his arrest, and has been put on a U.S. sanctions list. “We are Russian people, we are not afraid of the American government,” Matveev told TechCrunch in an online interview. In an interview where he answered both in English and in Russian, Matveev said that being sanctioned means Russia will not deport him.

  • PlanetScale forks MySQL to add vector support

    It seems like everyone in the database business is thinking about how to capitalize on the growth of AI by adding support for vectors to their products. Almost 28 years after its launch, MySQL may not have much hype surrounding it anymore, but it remains among the most often-used databases and it powers the vast majority of the web. Today, PlanetScale, the well-funded MySQL database company founded by the co-creators of the Vitess open source project, announced that it is forking MySQL in order to add vector support -- in part because the team believes that MySQL-owner Oracle isn't moving fast enough to do the same.

  • The cheaper Tesla RWD Model Y is being offered again — it's $44,000 before the tax credit

    The recently reintroduced RWD Model Y is far cheaper than the other variants, and offers a reasonable range estimate to go with its smaller price tag.

  • Qobra raises $10.5 million for its real-time sales compensation tool

    French startup Qobra has raised a $10.5 million Series A funding round (€10 million) led by Singular with Revenue Syndicate and existing investor Breega also participating. Qobra helps businesses manage sales compensation so that managers don’t have to use Excel spreadsheets for this pesky task. Operations and finance teams can then define compensation rules and targets based on historical data.