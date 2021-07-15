US passenger, carrying wad of cash, allegedly gets into a fight, causes emergency landing

File: The LA bound aircraft of the United Airlines was diverted to Denver (AP)

A United Airlines flight to Los Angeles was diverted to Denver after a passenger, carrying a wad of cash, reportedly got into in an altercation with another person on the flight.

The United flight 2649 took off from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Monday night and was headed towards the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Some of the passengers told the media that the man had an altercation with a fellow passenger during the flight.

Photos of the altercation posted online showed the man carrying a bundle of cash in his hands. It was, however, not clear why the man carried the wad of cash or if it had something to do with the altercation.

“No one knows what was up with the bundle of cash in his right hand was about (sic),” a passenger who posted a photo of the man on Twitter and did not wish to be named, told Newsweek.

The passenger said the man got into an argument with a woman in the flight and that the two were not traveling together.

“This man and another passenger had something transpire that was inappropriate,” the passenger said. “They were not travelling together. The operator kept very low key. Most passengers didn’t know anything was going on.”

Once the plane reached Denver, the man reportedly exited the plane peacefully, after which the flight continued on its journey to LAX.

An LA bound United Airlines plane diverted to Denver last night after a passenger started yelling at other passengers.

He deplaned with a stack of cash! This comes as the FAA reports the biggest weekly uptick in unruly passengers this summer. pic.twitter.com/TM3Db9CGyA — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) July 13, 2021

Denver police was informed of the incident and they met the man at the gates of the airport. There was, however, no information on anyone being arrested in connection with the disturbance.

In a statement to Newsweek, United Airlines said: “United flight 2649 from Chicago to Los Angeles diverted to Denver last night [Monday] due to a passenger disturbance on board.

“Law enforcement officials met the aircraft at the gate and, following the passenger’s removal, the flight continued to Los Angeles.”

