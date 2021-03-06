US passes massive Covid relief bill after marathon 'vote-a-rama'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Allen
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer celebrates the deal
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer celebrates the deal

The US Senate passed Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package giving him the biggest victory of his presidency so far.

Senators sat through the night on Friday and eventually passed Mr Biden's "American Rescue Plan" on Saturday afternoon.

The final voter came after a marathon legislative process called a "vote-a-rama" in which any senator could attempt to add an amendment.

Republicans, and some Democrats, sought to do so but many were voted down.

During the all-night sitting several elderly senators appeared to doze off at their desks, sometimes burying their faces in their hands.

The bill was held up for around 12 hours by a single Democrat - conservative-leaning Joe Manchin - until a deal was agreed after a personal phone call from Mr Biden.

Mr Biden personally intervened
Mr Biden personally intervened

The new bill will deliver direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans, $350 billion to help cities and states, $130 billion for schools, and many billions for a national vaccine programme, and to help citizens with food and rent.

Under pressure from conservative members of their own party, Democrats agreed to partially scale back aid to millions of people who have lost their jobs in the pandemic.

Chuck Schumer, the Democrat leader in the Senate, said: "It's been a long day, a long night, a long year, but a new day has come.

"This bill will deliver more help to more people than anything the federal government has done in decades." Mr McConnell said: "The Senate has never spent $2 trillion in a more haphazard way."

The stimulus plan has been by far Mr Biden's biggest early priority as he seeks to tackle the pandemic and rebuild the economy.

Total spending in the bill is nearly one-tenth the size of the entire US economy.

It means Washington will have provided a total of about $6 trillion in emergency assistance over the past year in the battle against the pandemic.

Republicans had opposed Mr Biden's proposal as too expensive, and complained he had not fulfilled his promise to work with all sides as president.

The bill will need to be passed by the House of Representatives. Nancy Pelosi, the Democrat Speaker, has guaranteed passage there. Mr Biden was expected to sign it into law within days.

Opinion polls have indicated broad public support for the package.

The Senate is currently divided 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats, with Vice President Kamala Harris holding the tie-breaking vote.

That meant Mr Biden had to secure the support of every single Democrat senator to pass the bill.

On Friday, as the vote-a-rama process began, new employment figures showed an unexpectedly high surge in new jobs, with the US adding 379,000 in February.

Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, said Democrats had "inherited a tide that was already turning" and urged opposition to the bill.

But the biggest hurdle for Mr Biden to overcome proved to be Mr Manchin, perhaps the Senate's most conservative Democrat.

Mr Manchin, who represents West Virginia, objected to a provision for an extra $400 in weekly unemployment benefits until August.

The stand-off between Mr Manchin and his own party lasted 12 hours until a compromise was agreed with Mr Biden.

Under the deal there will be $300 in extra weekly emergency unemployment benefits until October.

The Senate also voted against including in the bill an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025.

That amounted to a major defeat for left-wing Democrats led by Senator Bernie Sanders.

In a dramatic moment Kyrsten Sinema, a conservative Democrat senator from Arizona, sided with Republicans and gave a thumbs-down signal as she voted against the $15 minimum wage.

It was an echo of the moment in 2018 when the late Republican senator John McCain gave a similar gesture as he joined Democrats in a crucial vote on Obamacare.

One of many late deals on the bill involved Democrats lowering the maximum level at which people could receive any financial stimulus to $80,000 for individuals and $160,000 for couples.

The bill eventually passed 50-49, without the need for the vice president to cast a tie-breaking vote, because a Republican senator had to leave Washington for a family funeral.

Recommended Stories

  • Applause breaks out as Senate passes Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill

    Not one Republican senator voted for the sweeping package, which provides direct payments to the majority of Americans and funding for states to distribute Covid-19 vaccines

  • Myanmar policemen cross border into India after refusing to carry out orders set by new military junta

    At least 19 Myanmar police officers have crossed the border into India in the latest sign of growing dissent within the security forces and civil service officials who are opposed to the military coup. The first reported case of police fleeing the country came as one of the country’s top diplomats resigned from his post at the United Nations after being promoted to the role of ambassador by the junta. Tin Maung Naing, the deputy envoy, refused to take over from Kyaw Moe Tun, the current ambassador, who was fired last week by the generals after he urged countries at the 193-member UN General Assembly to use “any means necessary” to reverse the coup that ousted the nation’s elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. In Washington, Myanmar’s embassy also signalled a break with the military regime on Thursday, issuing a statement decrying the deaths of civilians protesting the coup and calling on authorities to “fully exercise [the] utmost restraint.” In Myanmar’s capital Naypyitaw last month, nine ministry of foreign affairs officials were arrested after they joined a Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) which aims to prevent the military from being able to govern the country by organising nationwide strikes. Thousands have joined the CDM, which was initially started by the medical profession, but has now picked up bankers, civil servants and small pockets of police officers.

  • Missing man tracked down after police find hidden message on Christmas card

    The investigation had hit a dead end after the man had disappeared from Coventry last month.

  • Senate OKs extension of $300 weekly unemployment benefit after long delay

    The Senate adopted an amendment to keep the federal unemployment benefit at $300 per week through August. The change passed the Senate 50-49.

  • Senate passes Biden's $1.9 coronavirus relief bill following bipartisan conflict

    The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill had been the subject of bitter bipartisan arguments.

  • Identity thieves try to make 20,000 fake SC unemployment accounts with stolen info

    State agency says it’s “waging war” against people and groups trying to steal benefits.

  • Urban Meyer discusses what he believes Joe Cullen brings to Jags’ coaching staff

    Urban Meyer was impressed with the Ravens' defense after studying them, but hiring Joe Cullen from them was more about his coaching ability.

  • Myanmar asks India to return eight police who fled across border

    Authorities in Myanmar have asked India to return several police officers who sought refuge to avoid taking orders from a military junta that seized power in the Southeast Asian country last month, an official in northeast India said on Saturday. Around 30 Myanmar police and their family members came across the border seeking refuge in recent days, as the junta's suppression of protesters has turned increasingly violent, with dozens killed since the Feb. 1 coup. The senior-most official in Champhai, a district in the Indian state of Mizoram, told Reuters that she had received a letter from her counterpart in Myanmar's Falam district requesting the return of eight police "in order to uphold friendly relations."

  • Jim Nagy thinks the Patriots should trade for Gardner Minshew

    The director of the Senior Bowl thinks the next quarterback in New England should be Jacksonville's 2019 sixth-round pick.

  • Report: Browns won’t issue tender offer to Tavierre Thomas as a restricted free agent

    Thomas has been the Browns' best special teams player the last two seasons

  • Tsitsipas beats Khachanov to reach Rotterdam semifinals

    Stefanos Tsitsipas recovered from a break down in the deciding set to beat Karen Khachanov and reach the semifinals in Rotterdam.

  • Beyoncé Sings Special Version of 'Love on Top' to Pay Tribute to Young Fan Who Died of Brain Cancer

    Beyoncé previously sent flowers to Lyric Chanel amid her cancer battle

  • Analysis: End of the road for Hong Kong's democratic dream as China 'improves' its voting system

    Ever since Britain returned Hong Kong to Chinese rule in 1997, opposition activists have tried to bring full democracy to the city, believing that China would live up to its promise to one day allow universal suffrage to elect the city's leader. Chinese parliamentarians in Beijing unveiled details of a plan to revamp the political structure of China's freest city that critics say has all but killed off the pledge of one person, one vote. China's move comes months after a sweeping national security law was imposed on the Asian financial hub, cracking down on dissent, and more than a year after months of sometimes violent anti-China, pro-democracy protests which swept the city.

  • Biden, Dems prevail as Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill

    An exhausted Senate narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Saturday as President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies notched a victory they called crucial for hoisting the country out of the pandemic and economic doldrums. After laboring all night on a mountain of amendments — nearly all from Republicans and rejected — bleary-eyed senators approved the sprawling package on a 50-49 party-line vote. “This nation has suffered too much for much too long,” Biden told reporters at the White House after the vote.

  • Newspaper deletes article comparing Covid lockdown to Anne Frank’s hiding from Nazis

    ‘Lessons in living from Anne Frank’ opinion piece attracted backlash

  • Packers open to TE Marcedes Lewis returning in 2021

    There appears to be mutual interest in veteran TE Marcedes Lewis returning to the Packers in 2021.

  • Capitol review panel recommends boosting security with more police, mobile fencing

    A panel appointed by Congress to review security measures at the Capitol is recommending several changes, including mobile fencing and a bigger Capitol police force, to safeguard the area after a riotous mob breached the building on Jan. 6.Why it matters: Law enforcement officials have warned there could be new plots to attack the area and target lawmakers, including during a speech President Biden is expected to give to a joint session of Congress.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The highlights of the recommendations by the Capitol review panel, appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and led by retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, according to sources familiar with the report:Mobile or retractable fencing should be erected around the Capitol and members' office buildings.The Capitol Police force should be expanded by 1,100, including by filling approximately 300 current vacancies.A Quick Reaction Force should be established to assist with responding to emergencies in the Capitol region to replace the current National Guard presence. Authors of the report say the National Guard "is not a permanent solution."Some details of the report were first reported by Fox News.What's next: Honoré, along with other experts who served on the Capitol review panel, will brief members of Congress on their recommendations Monday afternoon.Retired Lt. Gens. Jeff Buchanan and Karen Gibson and retired Maj. Gens. Errol Schwartz and Linda Singh, part of the new task force assisting in the review, will participate in Monday's briefing. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Senate passes $1.9T Covid relief bill, with no GOP support

    President Joe Biden called the legislation "urgently needed" and praised the Senate for passing it.

  • Dear Steelers: If you only commit to one thing this season, let it be this

    If Ben Roethlisberger is to go out with his head held high, the organization needs to lend him a helping hand.

  • Senate Covid relief bill nearing final passage after marathon overnight session

    Progress stalled for nine hours Friday until a deal was reached between Senate Democrats on unemployment benefits.