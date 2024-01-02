US pastor accused of trying to put wife’s co-worker’s head in deep fryer

A Christian pastor’s recent trip to a McDonald’s in North Carolina ended in his arrest on allegations that he attacked his wife’s co-worker while threatening to put his head in a deep fryer.

According to authorities, Dwayne Waden’s arrest on 28 December occurred after he went into a McDonald’s restaurant in High Point, North Carolina, where his wife was training to be a manager. The visit was prompted by a call to Waden from his wife, who complained that her fellow employees were “disrespecting her”.

Waden, described as both a pastor of Elevated Life International Ministries and a semi-truck driver, went behind the counter after arriving and punched a worker several times. He then placed his hands around the targeted employee’s neck, led the worker to the deep fryer and threatened to submerge his head until the victim’s colleagues pulled Waden off, police alleged.

Security cameras captured footage of the attack, police said.

The employee reportedly suffered a “large contusion” to his forehead and right eye as well as scratches on his neck. Although emergency services went to the McDonald’s, the employee opted to have a family member take him to a nearby hospital instead.

Waden posted bail of $1,000 to secure his release from custody pending the outcome of the case against him and was scheduled to appear in court on 22 January. McDonald’s and Elevated Ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The High Point police department’s arrest of Waden happened just days before their agency is scheduled to host a “coffee with a cop event” in the same McDonald’s at the center of the case. The event is scheduled to happen as planned on 9 January, a High Point police spokesperson said.

High Point has a population of about 114,000 people and is about a 77-mile (124km) drive from the North Carolina city of Charlotte.