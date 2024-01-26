US pauses funding to UN agency for Palestinians after claims staffers were involved in Hamas attack
The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees fired a number of its staffers in Gaza suspected of taking part in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and other militants on southern Israel, its director said Friday, prompting the United States — the agency's biggest donor — to temporarily halt its funding. READ MORE: https://wgntv.com/israel-hamas-conflict/ap-airstrikes-in-central-gaza-kill-15-overnight-while-fighting-intensifies-in-the-enclaves-south/