US will pay $44 million in age-bias case by ex-FAA workers

FILE - In this March 24, 2011, file photo, a passenger jet flies past the FAA control tower at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va. The U.S. government will pay nearly $44 million to settle an age-discrimination case filed 16 years ago on behalf of hundreds of workers who missed out on federal pensions after their jobs were outsourced. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
DAVID KOENIG
·2 min read

The U.S. government will pay nearly $44 million to settle an age-discrimination case filed 16 years ago on behalf of hundreds of workers who missed out on federal pensions after their jobs were outsourced.

Lawyers for the 761 workers say the Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Department decided to outsource the jobs because many of the employees were older than 40 and were, or soon would, become eligible to retire with full federal retirement benefits.

They worked as flight service specialists — air traffic controllers who give pilots of private planes information about weather, routes and emergency help. In 2005, the FAA gave Lockheed Martin a contract to run the specialists' flight service stations in every state except Alaska.

By an act of Congress, about 100 specialists who were within two years of retirement were allowed to stay at FAA and keep their pensions, but 1,900 others, most of them over the age of 40, moved to Lockheed. Some of them sued.

In a $43.8 million settlement announced Wednesday, 25 individuals will get enough service credit to qualify for an air traffic controller's retirement. The others will get enough to cover lost retirement benefits from 2016 through 2020, according to the agreement.

“We hope this will be a cautionary reminder to federal employers and other employers that, as we have an increasingly aged workforce, employers should be extra careful to avoid making personnel decisions like layoffs because of age,” said Joseph Sellers, lead attorney for the workers.

Asked for comment, the FAA referred the matter to the Justice Department, which did not immediately respond.

Kate Breen was 45 and president of the union when the flight service specialists' work was sent to Lockheed, where there were no pensions, just a 401(k) savings plan, and where their service time in the government didn't count. She said she quit Lockheed after a year and a half and took part-time jobs at the postal service and the Transportation Security Administration before landing a different job back at FAA.

Breen will retire for good this week, but figures she lost $20,000 a year in retirement benefits with all the moving around. Some former colleagues fared far worse.

“This settlement helps to ease some of the pain ... (but) it's still not making everybody whole," she said. “They deserve much better than what they got.”

___

The story has been corrected to note that the lawyer for the workers is Joseph Sellers, not Joseph Streeter.

Recommended Stories

  • The college degree barrier to work

    There are millions of Americans who have the skills to get higher-level, higher-paying jobs but aren't considered for those roles because they don't have college degrees.Why it matters: Companies hire based on credentials, not skills — and that's limiting the economic mobility of millions of skilled workers without degrees and leaving firms with smaller pools of talent.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Among American workers without college degrees are 77 million that do have high school diplomas, according to an analysis by the research and advocacy organization Opportunity@Work, provided exclusively to Axios. 55% of Hispanic workers and 65% of Black workers fall into this pool.And even though as many as 30 million of these workers have the skills to earn more, they're often stuck in lower-wage jobs because of degree requirements, says Byron Auguste, CEO of Opportunity@Work. "It’s an enormous part of our talent pool, and it’s a pool that’s really undervalued to a damaging extent," says Auguste, who also served as deputy director of the National Economic Council in the Obama administration.For example, someone who has worked as a customer service representative could transition to an IT support specialist with some training and earn tens of thousands more, says Papia Debroy, SVP of insights at Opportunity@Work. Similarly, farmers have the skills to become purchasing managers, and food service managers can become health service managers.Driving the news: Around 75% of the new jobs that were added to the U.S. economy between 2008 and 2017 required college degrees or higher, but nearly two thirds of the labor force is composed of workers without college degrees.That's because making higher education a requirement has turned into a quick way for employers to find candidates with soft skills, like management or communication, even though these skills can be acquired elsewhere, per a Harvard Business School study.Case in point: 41% of recent college grads are in roles that don't require college degrees, per the New York Fed.College degree requirements stagnate millions of careers and make the labor market inefficient by keeping qualified people out of higher-level jobs, per the Harvard study.But, but, but: Workers will face the college degree barrier when trying to climb the corporate ladder. Opportunity@Work's analysis, which looked specifically at Hispanic workers, found that 1 in 4 Hispanic workers with just high school degrees have the skills to make career jumps based on their current occupations, but will be stopped by the degree barrier.The stakes: During the pandemic, workers without college degrees have disproportionately lost their jobs, and many of those jobs — such as in food service and hospitality — won't come back. Those people will need to find new jobs in new fields, and that will be hard to do unless employers do away with degree requirements where they can.The bottom line: Says Auguste, "People who have bachelor's degrees and people who don’t has become a major schism in our economy, in our society, and in our politics. And it doesn’t have to be that way."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Michigan State football lands Tennessee LB transfer Quavaris Crouch from portal

    A day after six players left Michigan State’s football program, Mel Tucker landed former four-star linebacker Quavaris Crouch from the transfer portal.

  • Boy idolizes umpire

    A little boy stole the show at a local baseball game as he imitated his idol, the umpire.

  • U.S. sending India help 'immediately': Biden

    India is now the epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic as a second wave of infections has driven the death toll up to almost 200,000.On Tuesday, vital medical supplies began to reach the country of 1.35 billion people but hospitals starved of life-saving oxygen and beds still were turning away coronavirus patients.The United States and other countries pledged urgent medical aid to try to contain the emergency in India.

  • Macy's Friends & Family Sale Includes Stylish Patio Furniture Deals Way Too Good to Pass Up

    We’re all itching to get outside, so many of us are on the hunt for some irresistible patio furniture deals to spruce up our backyards for the warm-weather season. We’ve found some unbelievable deals at Bed Bath & Beyond and Target, and now you can shop Macy’s popular Friends and Family sale, which is overflowing […]

  • U.S. auto sales to more than double in April: J.D. Power, LMC Automotive

    Retail sales for new vehicles in April are forecast to reach 1.3 million units, up 110.6% compared with last year, said the statement. Total auto sales for April, including retail and non-retail, are projected to reach 1.5 million units, a 107.1% increase compared to the same period in 2020. "With the sales pace exceeding the rate at which vehicles are being produced, compounded by significant production disruption due to microchip shortages, there is a growing risk to the industry's ability to sustain the current sales pace in the coming months," said Thomas King, president of the data and analytics division at J.D. Power.

  • Biden to speak on the state of the coronavirus pandemic

    President Biden will deliver remarks Tuesday on the state of the coronavirus pandemic. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined CBSN with the latest from the White House.

  • Tim Scott, only Black GOP senator, set to respond to Biden

    Tim Scott, the only Black Republican senator, is often happy to dart past Capitol Hill reporters without saying much. Brought up by a single mother who worked backbreaking hours as a nursing assistant, the 55-year-old Scott has spent a decade in Congress representing South Carolina. Now, the lawmaker who combines a willingness to address racial questions with an advocacy of vintage conservative themes such as opportunity and optimism is giving his party’s nationally televised response to President Joe Biden’s Wednesday night address to Congress.

  • Anthony Hopkins Reacts to Beating Chadwick Boseman at 2021 Oscars: Why He Wasn’t There for Win

    Anthony Hopkins posted his Oscars acceptance speech to Instagram on Monday, and paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. According to the 83-year-old actor’s representative, he was asleep in his homeland of Wales when Joaquin Phoenix announced him as the Best Actor winner for his role in ‘The Father.’ While Hopkins honored Boseman, who was nominated in the same category, during his speech, several social media users were upset that the late ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ actor didn’t take home the posthumous trophy.

  • What Does Raytheon Technologies Corporation's (NYSE:RTX) Share Price Indicate?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Raytheon Technologies Corporation ( NYSE:RTX ). The company's...

  • Pluto Retrograde 2021 Is Here to Illuminate Your Darkest Truths

    You can pretty much guarantee that toxic relationships, patterns, and behaviors will be caught in the transformative planet's crosshairs.

  • U.S. govt boosts Moderna COVID-19 vaccine contract to $1.25 billion

    The company and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) had initially signed a $483 million deal for the vaccine in July last year, which was later increased to about $1 billion. As of March 31, 2021, the remaining available funding net of revenue earned under the BARDA Contract, prior to the increased payment, was $317 million, Moderna said in a regulatory filing. The U.S. government in August last year had also separately signed a $1.53 billion deal for 100 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, with an option to buy 400 million more doses.

  • PGA Championship special exemptions extended to Rickie Fowler, John Catlin

    The PGA of American told NBC Sports that Rickie Fowler and John Catlin will play the 2021 championship at Kiawah on special invites.

  • Michigan State football QB Theo Day becomes latest Spartan to enter NCAA transfer portal

    Michigan State quarterback Theo Day entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, becoming the ninth player to do so since last Saturday.

  • Canada: hummingbirds succeed in halting controversial pipeline construction

    Work will stop until 21 August after the discovery of an Anna’s hummingbird nest during construction of TransMountain pipeline An Anna’s hummingbird. The migratory bird is not endangered, but it is protected under federal law. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters Activists and protesters have tried fruitlessly for years to stop the construction of the controversial TransMountain oil pipeline in western Canada. Now, a tiny hummingbird have succeeded where others have fallen short, forcing construction on the multibillion-dollar project to halt for the next four months. Environment and Climate Change Canada has ordered work to stop until 21 August after the discovery of an Anna’s hummingbird nest in a tree felled during construction of the pipeline. The migratory bird is not endangered, but it is protected under federal law, and community groups in southern British Columbia had raised the alarm that TransMountain was chopping down trees in vulnerable nesting areas. “Cutting vegetation and trees or carrying out other disruptive activities such as bulldozing or using chainsaws and heavy machinery in the vicinity of active nests will likely result in disturbance or destruction of those nests,” the department said in a statement, adding that because of the season, “migratory birds are particularly vulnerable at this time”. Concerned residents have closely monitored construction near the city of Burnaby amid fears that protected birds and their nests were being ignored by the company as it presses ahead with construction. “Our members have confirmed eight active nests on this site, but there are hundreds, likely thousands more bird nests along the 1,500km of the pipeline route. And yet, construction continues without adequate government monitoring or protection,” Sarah Ross from Community Nest Finding Network said in a statement. TransMountain, which was purchased by Justin Trudeau’s government in 2018, said the stop-work order applied to a 900 meter tract of land but doesn’t impact its planned completion date in late 2022. It also plans to continue on whatever construction is still permitted under the order. Marred by cost overruns in recent months, the C$12.6bn ($10bn) project will nearly triple capacity of the existing pipeline, moving 890,000 barrels of crude oil each day to the Pacific Ocean when complete. In a statement, the company said it tries to clear trees outside of critical nesting seasons, but admitted “this is not always feasible”.

  • A major COVID-19 outbreak among US diplomatic staff in India has left 2 dead and over 100 infected: CNN

    The United States has consulates across India and an embassy in New Delhi, but it's unclear which location experienced the COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Federal investigators search Rudy Giuliani's NYC apartment

    Prosecutors have been investigating Giuliani, who is former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and a former mayor of New York, for his dealings in Ukraine.

  • Why Flipping a House Is a Bad Idea Right Now, According To Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran

    Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran on why you shouldn't flip a house right now, why it's OK to overpay for real estate + tips for buyers in a seller's market.

  • Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Skinny-Jeans Outfit Trend That'll Never Go Out

    Try it—it's classic.

  • AccuWeather's 2021 US summer forecast is here

    Summer will be here before you know it, so get the scoop on what type of weather to expect, including for one region where it may feel like 2020 again.