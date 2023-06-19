Each of us is paying the price for years of complacency on Big Tech

History was supposed to have ended in 1990 after the collapse of Communism, according to Francis Fukuyama. His essay predicted an infinite future of economic liberalism.

“The most important thing we had to communicate was that we understood markets, because markets had won,” a senior member of the Clinton administration once told me, reflecting some years later.

To get elected, Blair and Brown had to follow suit too.

But history didn’t get the cease and desist order, and it has been very busy since. As for markets, nobody seems to care much any more.

Today we see greater economic concentrations of power than at any time since the Robber Baron Era of the 19th century, and that’s no coincidence.

Giant technology platforms have discovered they can do something new, which is to internalise the role that an open market would once play. They are able to influence both supply and demand, a sort of “socialism in one company”. They’ve succeeded where the Soviet Union’s Gosplan failed.

They are also able to hide the algorithms in the process. These bits of code extend so deeply into so many areas of our lives, it isn’t worth the trouble of us switching services.

I expect to be paying what I call the Apple Tax – the phrase used to describe the premium paid for using its products and services – until the day I die and it’s not for lack of trying.

Where are the free market revolutionaries when you need them? They’re rather thin on the ground. Instead of making the case for markets and competition, they’ve become dutiful defenders of Big Tech.

A cynic might say that so many free market think tanks are defending dominant monopolies today because they’re paid to do so. This is undoubtedly true in many cases.

However, I don’t think it’s the main reason. What it really reflects is a desire to retreat from a complex world into a much more simplified one where slogans resound but examining the specifics must be avoided at all costs. Detail is ugly.

A trio of competition stories surfaced last week to highlight how messy market regulation really is. One is a merger, one an acquisition, and the third an order to break up Google, whose parent Alphabet is the third biggest company in the world. (Given Alphabet’s annual revenue is greater than the GDP of around 150 nations, you might think that the Google break up would have drawn more attention.)

All three cases require tricky decisions – competition regulation is far from an exact science.

In the first case, the US is suing to halt Microsoft’s $70bn takeover of games publisher Activision, a deal that is also opposed by our own Competition and Markets Authority.

Adjudicating on the deal requires a degree of speculation. At some point in the future, big games will be played over fibre or 6G connections from servers in the cloud. Some small games are already played this way today.

This promises to broaden the market beyond hardcore gamers who have a console or a powerful PC. Our CMA and the USA’s Federal Trade Commission argue that in this future scenario, a dominant supply of content – the games – inhibits competition. Critics of the intervention argue that a lot can happen between now and then.

Surely, they wonder, new games will evolve to serve this broader market? That’s a reasonable point.

In the second case, the CMA will also examine Vodafone’s merger with Hutchison’s Three, which will see the UK mobile market shrink from four main networks to three as the third and fourth largest consolidate.

This is far more straightforward for a regulator to deal with, as most national markets have three mobile networks and a clutch of highly competitive virtual operators, like Tesco and Virgin, who resell the major network’s capacity. But it still requires a subjective judgement call.

The Google case dwarves the others in terms of the cost to us consumers – but it is a cost that is well hidden. Google’s advertising business is a forbidding stack of interlocking operations, some of which perform a neutral market function and some of which represent Google’s participation in a marketplace.

A recent US lawsuit claims that Google engaged in a “systematic campaign” to seize control of tools used to facilitate digital advertising, though the US tech giant has said the lawsuit is flawed and unfounded.

One initiative to challenge Google’s dominance was called “header bidding”, which was strongly supported by newspaper publishers.

It bypassed some of the Google ad services and result was lower costs for both sides of the transaction. In other words, for a moment, we could catch a glimpse of a real marketplace doing its job.

The Commission decided that promises of good behaviour from Google would not suffice to remedy the issues. So it will need to divest itself of key parts of its stack. But even this may not suffice.

“A breakup of Google only solves half of the problem,” argues a coalition of third party adtech companies called Marketers for an Open Web. “It would still leave Google with monopoly control of the digital advertising market through the Chrome browser.”

Wouldn’t life be easier if our free marketeers had stayed true to their principles? We may all be better off if they hadn’t sold out so cheaply a decade ago.

Economists at the CMA estimate that if a free market could operate in digital advertising, where the duopoly of Alphabet and Facebook-owner Meta dominate today, each UK household would be £500 better off in 2019.

It’s even more today, and we’ll be counting the cost of complacency and inaction for years to come.

