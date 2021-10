Eat This, Not That!

While uniforms have always been a point of controversy at Hooters, the latest update on the chain's classic uniform is drawing major ire from those who have to wear it—the servers.According to a recent slew of TikTok videos, the uniforms that have barely been updated through the chain's decades-long history are suddenly getting more revealing. Several Hooters servers complained about the new shorts the chain is mandating them to wear, but which look more like "panties."RELATED: This Once-Popular