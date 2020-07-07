US Pet Products and Services are Expected to Reach 100 Billion in Sales for 2020, the Over-the-Counter Pet Meds are a Huge Percentage of Consumer Spending

Goldman Pharmaceutical Group announces the creation of the only FDA registered over-the-counter pet medicines available online and without a prescription, Pet OTC™. Treating animals suffering from motion sickness, digestive issues and emotional distress.

NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Pharmaceutical Group announces that its full lineup of over-the-counter pet medications include: NausX, an anti-emetic medication designed for dogs with motion sickness which include nausea, dizziness and vomiting; Calmatrol, an anti-histamine medication designed to relieve dogs in stress related circumstances bringing instant relief to your dog; and DIFIXN, an anti-diarrheal treatment designed to relieve dogs with diarrhea.

American Pet Products Association (APPA) announced in February of this year that the U.S. is expected to reach a record 100 billion in sales for pet products and services. The CEO, Steve King of the American Pet Products Association (APPA), reported that U.S. sales of pet products and services are nearing $100 billion for the first time, as 2019 spending reached $95.7 billion. The announcement came during Global Pet Expo, the largest annual pet products trade show presented by APPA and the Pet Industry Distributors Association (PIDA). APPA's pet industry expenditures encompass spending in four major categories: Pet Food & Treats; Supplies, Live Animals & OTC (over-the-counter) Medicine; Vet Care & Product Sales; and Other Services.

"Scientific research from the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) shows that when you invest in your pets' health, you're investing in your own health," said King. "Improved physical health and reduced feelings of loneliness and social isolation are just a few of the health benefits you're likely to experience by owning a pet."

Goldman Pharmaceutical Group understands that motion sickness in dogs is a common problem… before you know it, your furry best friend's breakfast can end up all over your backseat!

NausX by Pet OTC™ is the ultimate treatment for canine motion sickness. It's a powerful preventative when taken before a trip, and a fast-acting remedy to treat sudden symptoms immediately. Some of the signs and symptoms of motion sickness in dogs include:

Uneasiness

Dizziness

Drooling

Whining

Vomiting

Excessive Smacking/Licking

Goldman Pharmaceutical Group created Calmatrol as a calming formula that reduces anxiety and stress in dogs and puppies for a much more confident and relaxed pet. Calmatrol by Pet OTC™ will soothe anxious dogs and alleviate symptoms of:

Pacing

Restlessness

Panting

Whining

Not Eating

Hiding

Chewing, Scratching

Urinating in House

The Calmatrol treatment by Pet OTC™ is formulated to encourage canine calmness android behavior, while helping your fury friend overcome feelings of nervousness, agitation and aggression.

The last of the over-the-counter pet treatments manufactured by Goldman Pharmaceutical Group is Difixn by Pet OTC™ an anti-diarrheal treatment that works fast to relieve dogs of the symptoms of Diarrhea.

Pet OTC™ Products:

No Prescriptions Needed

Veterinarian Recommended

FDA Registered

Made in the USA

Associated Press American Pet Products Association (APPA) press release cited, visit https://apnews.com/4b4705fc9bc1cdd6f3f951af2d3cd63d for more information.

About American Pet Products Association (APPA)

The American Pet Products Association is the leading trade association serving the interests of the pet products industry since 1958. APPA membership includes more than 1,100 pet product manufacturers, their representatives, importers and livestock suppliers representing both large corporations and growing business enterprises. APPA's mission is to promote, develop and advance pet ownership and the pet product industry and to provide the services necessary to help its members prosper. APPA is also proud to grow and support the industry through the following initiatives: Pets Add Life (PAL), Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) Pets and Vets Program, the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI), the Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council (PIJAC), Bird Enjoyment and Advantage Koalition (BEAK), and the Pet Care Trust. Visit www.americanpetproducts.org for more information.