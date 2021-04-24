US plane joins hunt for Indonesian sub after air runs out

  • An Indonesian navy patrol ship sails to join the search for submarine KRI Nanggala that went missing while participating in a training exercise on Wednesday, off Banyuwangi, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, April 24, 2021. The KRI Nanggala 402 went missing after its last reported dive Wednesday off the resort island, and concern is mounting it may have sunk too deep to reach or recover in time. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
  • Indonesia navy hospital ship KRI Dr. Soeharso, right, sails to join the search for submarine KRI Nanggala that went missing while participating in a training exercise on Wednesday, off Banyuwangi, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, April 24, 2021. Indonesian submarine The KRI Nanggala 402 went missing after its last reported dive Wednesday off the resort island, and concern is mounting it may have sunk too deep to reach or recover in time. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
  • In this aerial photo taken from a maritime patrol aircraft of 800 Air Squadron of the 2nd Air Wing of Naval Aviation Center (PUSPENERBAL), the Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Alugoro sails during a search for KRI Nanggala, another submarine that went missing while participating in a training exercise on Wednesday, in the waters off Bali Island, Indonesia, Thursday, April 22, 2021. Indonesia's navy ships on Thursday were intensely searching for the submarine that likely fell too deep to retrieve, making survival chances for all the crew on board slim. Authorities said oxygen in the submarine would run out by early Saturday. (AP Photo/Eric Ireng)
  • The U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft, rear, is parked on a tarmac at at Ngurah Rai Military Air Base in Bali, Indonesia on Saturday, April 24, 2021. An American reconnaissance plane, P-8 Poseidon, is expected to join the search for a missing Indonesian submarine Saturday. The oxygen supply for the crew members of the Indonesian submarine missing in waters off Bali is believed to have run out early Saturday with no sign of the vessel while the search resumed, bolstered by the arrival of a sonar-equipped Australian warship. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
  • Indonesian Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto, third from left, boards a helicopter for a search mission for the missing Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala at Ngurah Rai Military Air Base, Bali, Indonesia on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The oxygen supply for the crew members of an Indonesian submarine missing in waters off Bali is believed to have run out early Saturday with no sign of the vessel while the search resumed, bolstered by the arrival of a sonar-equipped Australian warship. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
  Indonesian navy ship Oswad Siahaan sails to join the search for submarine KRI Nanggala that went missing while participating in a training exercise, off Banyuwangi, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, April 24, 2021. The oxygen supply for the 53 crew members of the Indonesian submarine missing in waters off Bali is believed to have run out early Saturday with no sign of the vessel while the search resumed, bolstered by the arrival of a sonar-equipped Australian warship. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
  • Members of Indonesian navy stand on its hospital ship KRI Dr. Soeharso as it prepares to join the search for submarine KRI Nanggala that went missing while participating in a training exercise, off Banyuwangi, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Indonesian submarine went missing after its last reported dive Wednesday off the resort island, and concern is mounting it may have sunk too deep to reach or recover in time. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
  • An ambulance parks at Tanjung Wangi port Banyuwangi, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, April 24, 2021. Indonesian submarine The KRI Nanggala 402 went missing after its last reported dive Wednesday off the resort island, and concern is mounting it may have sunk too deep to reach or recover in time. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
  • Indonesian navy ship Oswad Siahaan sails to join the search for submarine KRI Nanggala that went missing while participating in a training exercise, off Banyuwangi, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, April 24, 2021. The oxygen supply for the 53 crew members of the Indonesian submarine missing in waters off Bali is believed to have run out early Saturday with no sign of the vessel while the search resumed, bolstered by the arrival of a sonar-equipped Australian warship. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
  • Indonesian navy ship Oswad Siahaan sails to join the search for submarine KRI Nanggala that went missing while participating in a training exercise, off Banyuwangi, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, April 24, 2021. The oxygen supply for the 53 crew members of the Indonesian submarine missing in waters off Bali is believed to have run out early Saturday with no sign of the vessel while the search resumed, bolstered by the arrival of a sonar-equipped Australian warship. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
  • A navy helicopter with Indonesian Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto onboard, takes off during a search mission for The Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala at Ngurah Rai Military Air Base in Bali, Indonesia on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The oxygen supply for the crew members of the Indonesian submarine missing in waters off Bali is believed to have run out early Saturday with no sign of the vessel while the search resumed, bolstered by the arrival of a sonar-equipped Australian warship. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
EDNA TARIGAN and FADLAN SYAM
BANYUWANGI, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia pressed ahead with a search for a navy submarine off Bali on Saturday, hours after the oxygen supply for 53 crew members aboard is believed to have been exhausted, with a U.S. reconnaissance plane and other nations' vessels set to join the hunt.

There's concern the KRI Nanggala 402 may have sunk too deep to reach or recover in time. It lost contact after its last reported dive Wednesday off the resort island, and the navy chief has said it was expected to run out of oxygen early Saturday morning.

“We keep doing the search until we find it and whatever the result," Indonesia military spokesperson Djawara Whimbo said.

An American reconnaissance plane, P-8 Poseidon, landed early Saturday and is set to join the search, along with 20 Indonesian ships, a sonar-equipped Australian warship and four Indonesian aircraft.

Singaporean rescue ships are also expected later Saturday, while Malaysian rescue vessels were due to arrive Sunday, bolstering the underwater hunt, Whimbo said.

He said Indonesia’s hydrographic vessel was still unable to detect an unidentified object exhibiting high magnetism that was earlier detected located at a depth of 50 to 100 meters (165 to 330 feet).

“The object is floating in the water, so maybe it is moving,” he said.

Indonesian military, navy and police chiefs are due to hold a news conference later Saturday.

There have been no signs of life from the submarine, but family members have held out hope that the massive search effort would find the vessel in time.

“The family is in a good condition and keeps praying,” said Ratih Wardhani, the sister of 49-year-old crewman Wisnu Subiyantoro. “We are optimistic that the Nanggala can be rescued with all the crew.”

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has ordered all-out efforts to locate the submarine and asked Indonesians to pray for the crew’s safe return.

The search focused on an area near the starting position of its last dive where an oil slick was found but there is no conclusive evidence so far the oil slick was from the sub.

Navy Chief of Staff Adm. Yudo Margono has said oil could have spilled from a crack in the submarine’s fuel tank or the crew could have released fuel and fluids to reduce the vessel’s weight so it could surface.

The navy however, believes the submarine sank to a depth of 600-700 meters (2,000-2,300 feet), much deeper than its collapse depth of 200 meters (655 feet), at which water pressure would be greater than the hull could withstand.

The cause of the disappearance is still uncertain. The navy has said an electrical failure could have left the submarine unable to execute emergency procedures to resurface.

The German-built diesel-powered KRI Nanggala 402 has been in service in Indonesia since 1981 and was carrying 49 crew members and three gunners as well as its commander, the Indonesian Defense Ministry said.

Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago nation with more than 17,000 islands, has faced growing challenges to its maritime claims in recent years, including numerous incidents involving Chinese vessels near the Natuna islands.

Associated Press writer Eileen Ng in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, contributed to this report.

