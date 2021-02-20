US plane scatters engine debris over Denver homes

A Boeing jet has scattered debris over a residential area near Denver after one of its engines failed on take-off.

The Boeing 777, with 231 passengers and 10 crew on board, was able to return safely and land at Denver airport. No injuries were reported.

Police in the town of Broomfield posted pictures of what appears to be the front of an engine casing in the front garden of a home.

The United Airlines plane was bound for Honolulu.

Flight 328 suffered a failure in its right-hand engine, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

Broomfield police urged residents not to touch or move the debris. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be carrying out an investigation.

Images posted online showed smoke trailing from the engine. One video apparently shot from inside the plane shows an engine on fire and stripped of its casing.

The incident happened shortly after 13:00 local time (20:00 GMT).

One Broomfield resident told CNN he had seen the debris fall from the plane and took shelter with his children as it started coming down.

"We saw it go over, we heard the big explosion, we looked up, there was black smoke in the sky," Kieran Cain said. "Debris started raining down, which you know, sort of looked like it was floating down and not very heavy, but actually now looking at it, it's giant metal pieces all over the place."

