US plans to announce new military aid package to Ukraine next week

Next week, the administration of US President Joe Biden is expected to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine worth about US$200 million.

Source: Reuters, referring to sources

Details: The media outlet notes that the composition of the next military assistance package is still being formed.

It is scheduled to be announced in Brussels on Wednesday at the 16th Ramstein-format meeting.

Reuters adds that the expected cost of the new package will be about US$200 million and may include similar ammunition and armoured vehicles that were in the last aid packages.

Background:

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the United States has provided Kyiv with over US$43.9 billion in military aid, according to official figures.

Last weekend, the United States, at the last moment, approved a temporary budget that prevents the government from shutting down, but without funds to help Ukraine increase the chances of its adoption.

After that, US President Joe Biden called on Republicans in Congress to prevent problems with aid to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that the situation with the vote for the interim budget in the United States and its signing by President Joe Biden would not affect the receipt of previously announced aid to Ukraine.

