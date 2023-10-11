US plans to bundle aid to Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan in one bill — report

The White House plans to include assistance for Ukraine and Taiwan in its request for congressional approval of funding for Israel, NBC News reported on Oct. 11, citing White House and Capitol Hill sources.

According to the report, U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has privately informed lawmakers that the White House is preparing an additional funding request, which includes money for Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan, and U.S. border security.

Besides providing military aid to the three countries from U.S. Department of Defense stockpiles, this funding would also be used to expand domestic U.S. arms production.

On Oct. 10, Biden announced his intention to ask Congress to "to take urgent action to fund the national security requirements of our critical partners."

The report also quoted U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who said that the Office of Management and Budget is preparing a draft of the additional request.

“What exact form that all takes, that will be worked out,” Sullivan said.

Previous media reports suggested that the White House and the U.S. Congress are discussing combining U.S. military aid to Israel and Ukraine into a single congressional request.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that U.S. senators are discussing a year-long 2024 aid package to Kyiv ranging from $60 to $100 billion.

